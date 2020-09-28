Normally, weekends in October and March see a flurry of construction activity in a church parking lot in Rolling Hills Estates.
The parking lot becomes a vast building site, with more than 100 volunteers at the ready. Teens and adults—even children—hammer nails into platforms. Professional contractors cut up boards on chop saws, creating windows and door mantels.
During one weekend, volunteers build two or three "loft" houses. The next weekend, volunteers deliver the 12-foot by 12-foot homes to Ensenada, Mexico and set them up for deserving families.
This is Hands of Mercy, an initiative begun in Redlands that connects U.S. churches to churches across the border and to farm workers whose families are sometimes housed in ramshackle tents.
Though other churches in the South Bay sponsor Hands of Mercy projects, the Rolling Hills Covenant Church build-out was originated by Torrance resident Mel Nygren 20 years ago.
Over the last two decades, Nygren estimates Hands of Mercy has built more than 2,000 of these tiny, colorful homes, which can be seen dotting the countryside along the Ensenada coast.
But even as a charter member of Rolling Hills Covenant Church Nygren had to sell church elders on the project, he said.
He was so impressed with Hands of Mercy after touring the Redlands operations, he believed his congregation would really jump on the idea.
“Building the 12-foot by 12-foot loft houses didn’t catch on at first,” said Nygren, a retired counselor at Torrance's West High. “The church didn’t have a mission’s pastor, but others had been praying for a project for Mexico.”
Months later, Nygren’s vision won out.
The small pre-fabricated homes are called “loft houses” because a stairway and loft is built into the houses. The upstairs floor usually becomes the sleeping area for children, Nygren said.
Nygren and general contractor Jim Paul enlisted the help of professional builders, electricians, carpenters and other handy men and women at the church. Hands of Mercy mentors guided them and the church members committed to building two or three houses twice a year to haul down to Mexico.
Always an energetic doer, Nygren had no problem solidifying a leadership team for the intricate job.
Contractor Mark DiBacco, a member of another South Bay church is one of the early professional builders along with his family to participate in the Mexico project with Nygren.
“We made commitments to each other, helped each other grow in special ways we wouldn’t have been able to grow,” DiBacco said.
After two decades, the RHCC Hands of Mercy team has the loft builds down to a science, said Paul:
- On Thursday, lumber is delivered to the RHCC parking lot;
- On Friday, about a dozen men pre-cut all the lumber;
- On Saturday, leaders guide about 125 volunteers in the assembly of each section of the house;
- By noon, pieces are loaded onto trailers for the trip to Mexico the next weekend.
The following weekend about 60 to 80 volunteers meet at the church parking lot to caravan down to Ensenada. The cost to participate is $40 per person or $100 per family, and covers food expenses, gas for the trucks pulling the trailers, and border crossing fees.
Currently the cost per house is about $4,300 and is raised through church bazaars and individual donations.
The loft houses are free to the receiving Ensenada families and come with 50 pounds of beans, 50 pounds of rice, two sleeping bags, a two-burner stove, propane tank, vinyl flooring, a front door lock, handmade curtains and a set of pots and pans.
When the Hands of Mercy volunteers arrive in Ensenada on Friday afternoon, they stay on the YUGO Ministries campus in dormitory-like quarters. At 8 a.m. on Saturday, volunteers, who are on pre-assigned teams, eat breakfast and head out to their respective building sites where the trucks and trailers are waiting to be disassembled. Many times the receiving family joins in to supply lunch for the workers, help paint and run supplies back and forth to the builders.
One house takes about six hours to assemble.
These days Nygren, a spry 88-year old, still comes out to the church parking to help with the Friday “cut-outs” and the Saturday “pre-builds.” He and his wife Mary don’t venture to Mexico any more because the dexterous pace to build two or three houses a day and the strenuous “roof lifting” is better left to the younger crowd.
“We work with local Ensenada pastors who determine who get the homes, Nygren said. “Church officials make contact with those living in pallet homes, on the bare ground with blue tarps over them. Whenever it rains they have to live in it. To receive a Hands of Mercy house is really step up for them.”
Families or their relatives have to own the land before they can place a loft house on the property, Nygren said.
Rick Carter, former Hands of Mercy president and Nygren’s initial contact, explained why most of the loft houses are given to the Oaxacans who work the fields in Ensenada.
There was an unspoken caste system in Mexico, Carter explained. The smaller Oaxacan people were not highly thought of because they were considered more Indian than Mexican. Most live on arid, scrubby, land bought from the government at discounted prices.
Field workers manage to stay out of the harsh elements living within tin shacks with no running water or electricity, said Carter. Even today water has to be trucked in and stored in plastic tanks.
The upcoming October 2020 Hands of Mercy build has been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, but plans are already set for the 2021 March build.
“This is a ministry that commands us to help the poor," said Nygren. "It’s a family and community building activity, and an opportunity for children to have a part in something that can make a difference.”
For more information, visit handsofmercy.com.