Perseverance.
That is probably the best way to describe the effort displayed by the Mira Costa and St. Francis football teams in their season opener on Saturday night.
With coaches on both sides having to rotate players consistently in the second half due to injuries or various ailments, it figured to be a close game right to the end.
And it was.
St. Francis’ Evan Jernegan hauled in an 11-yard touchdown pass from Jack Jacobs with 23 seconds left in the game to give the Golden Knights a 38-35 win over the host Mustangs.
It was the first game back for St. Francis since the passing of longtime coach Jim Bonds, who passed away during the summer due to cancer.
Mira Costa had a final chance to tie the game as it drove the ball to the St. Francis 25-yard line in three plays. With less than one second remaining, Mira Costa kicker Thomas Southey, a senior, missed a 40-yard field goal that went just wide left of the upright, securing the win for St. Francis.
It was fitting the Golden Knights’ decisive play was one that had been in the playbook since Bonds’ early days at St. Francis. His longtime friend and the team’s new offensive coordinator, Patrick Carroll, knew that Bonds would have called the play had he been on the sideline.
According to Jernegan, the play was installed, without much success, during practice this week.
“I actually messed up the play in practice last week and (the coaches) were coaching me on it,” said Jernegan, who also had three sacks from his defensive end position. “Sure enough, just like in the movies, we run on it on the last play of the game and I did it right.”
Ted Corcoran was clearly emotional after his first game as coach of the Golden Knights, but he was able praise his players for the resolve they showed in the second half.
“I’m so happy for those players and coaches for everything that we had to endure,” Corcoran said. “This one is for (Bonds) and we love you so much.”
The game’s standouts included St. Francis quarterback Jack Jacobs and Mira Costa quarterback Casey Pavlick. Both made their first starts at the varsity level and kept the defenses off balance throughout the night.
Jacobs completed 24 of 37 for 390 yards and four touchdowns. Pavlick completed 28 of 41 passes for 404 yards and five touchdowns.
Despite missing the field goal on the last play of the game, Southey had a huge night offensively catching 12 passes for 192 yards and four touchdowns. St. Francis’ Bryson Reeves, a University of Utah signee, hauled in eight receptions for 151 yards and three touchdowns.
“I thought that our quarterback played a heck of a game tonight, considering that this was his first start,” Mira Costa coach Don Morrow said. “That’s a good team that we played and we’ll learn a lot from this one.”
In the late stages of the fourth quarter, it appeared as if Mira Costa would be victorious when Pavlick connected with Kayle Marsh on a 40-yard touchdown strike with 4:13 left for a 35-31 lead.
Jacobs would lead the Golden Knights with key receptions to Reeves and Matthew Buntich that set up the game winning touchdown.