Redondo Union volleyball setter Kami Miner was selected to the 2020 USA Volleyball U20 Women’s Junior National Training Team comprised of the country's top volleyball players.
Miner, who has verbally committed to attend Stanford University in the fall of 2021, is one of three setters on the 21-player team that will be coached by Dan Fisher of the University of Pittsburgh.
Due to cancellations related to the coronavirus pandemic, Miner and her peers missed out on tournaments and training workouts in the spring and summer. According to a June 17 press release from USA Volleyball, it is hoped that players from the training team will eventually compete at the continental level and be considered for the Team USA roster at the 2021 International Federation of Volleyball (FIVB) Women's U20 World Championships.
Eight players on this year's training team, including Miner, also played on the winning team of the FIVB Youth World Championships in Egypt, in September 2019, the first-ever win by a U.S. team.