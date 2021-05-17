DOWNEY — Valerie Vargas was clinical the first time she saw the ball with an open path to goal, giving Downey’s girls soccer team a quick lead in its CIF Southern Section second-round playoff game, and she probably would have scored another and perhaps assisted on a third if Redondo goalkeeper McKenna Morey hadn’t dived to push the ball off the goal frame.
The Vikings (15-3-3) also hit a crossbar Friday afternoon, but they’re headed to a Division 2 quarterfinal showdown Tuesday at South Hills (11-3-1), not because of their offensive prowess, but thanks to an organized defense that fended off heavy pressure for lengthy stretches to claim a 1-0 triumph over the No. 2- seeded Sea Hawks (12-4-1).
Vargas’ sixth-minute strike, the sophomore’s 22nd goal of the season, was just enough to get past the visitors.
“It’s always been the focus on defense. We don’t get scored on, we don’t lose,” Downey coach Javier Aguinaga said. “(Redondo) stayed alive until our goalkeeper shut them down at the end. The girls definitely performed today, and I’m very proud of them.”
Minestrella was in tears after the final whistle, blaming herself for the defeat, as Vargas, a friend from the club game, gave her a hug.
“I would have bet the house on her scoring that last one …” Redondo coach Shelly Marsden said of Minestrella. “More than anything, what I take from this game was (Martin) coming over to console our Mia. So, to me, I wish them the very best.”
Downey played with a grit and a direct approach that caught the Sea Hawks off guard, and it was the better side for the first 20 minutes. Vargas struck straight from a Redondo goal kick. Daliana Quintero, 35 yards out, got her head to the ball, brilliantly directing it between two defenders to just above the box for Vargas, who blasted it left-footed past Morey.
Two minutes later, Kacey Alejandre forced a diving save from Morey, with the ball then rolling into the right post.
Redondo was in charge through most of the remainder of play, and Minestrella nearly equalized from a quickly taken free kick about 10 yards above the box that Martin leapt to push past the right post.
The Seahawks also came close midway through the second half when a Minestrella blast from the right through the box, clearly heading wide, was deflected by Downey defender Celeste Dominguez and nearly got past Martin.
“I think they had some pieces that were really tough to stop,” Marsden said. “We’re a good team, they’re a good team, we made a small error in the beginning, and they made us pay.”