Mira Costa girls water polo defeated Huntington Beach 10-7 in the first round of CIF-Division 2 playoffs.
 
The Mustangs play Santa Barbara in the quarterfinals at Dos Pueblos High School Saturday, Feb. 15 at 3 p.m.
 

Contact Lisa Jacobs lisa.jacobs@TBRnews.com or follow her on Twitter @lisaannjacobs.

Load comments