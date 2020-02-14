featured
PHOTOS: Mira Costa water polo defeats Huntington Beach in CIF first round playoffs
- Lisa Jacobs
-
- Updated
Mira Costa girls water polo defeated Huntington Beach 10-7 in the first round of CIF-Division 2 playoffs.
The Mustangs play Santa Barbara in the quarterfinals at Dos Pueblos High School Saturday, Feb. 15 at 3 p.m.
Contact Lisa Jacobs lisa.jacobs@TBRnews.com or follow her on Twitter @lisaannjacobs.
Lisa Jacobs
Editor/General Manager
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Popular
Articles
- 4 arrested on suspicion of stealing hundreds of pieces of mail from Redondo Beach, Hermosa Beach and other locales
- Two veterans, lifelong partners, part ways when one of them is put to rest more than 2 years after his death
- Mira Costa's $38 million athletic complex nears completion
- David Slay’s new Manhattan Beach restaurant opens this week
- This Redondo Beach artisan fashions furniture from wood from South Bay tear-downs
- This 'driveway to nowhere' meant easy access for a handicapped Redondo Beach resident
- This South Bay veterinarian is leading the pack to provide hospice care for cats and dogs who are terminally ill
- 11-year-old Manhattan Beach resident takes on climate crisis, increases city's tree canopy
- Beach cities crime report for February 6
- How Kobe Bryant collectibles sold out in the South Bay the day after his death
Videos
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.
Events
-
Feb 14
-
Feb 14Varies
-
Feb 14$25/$20
-
Feb 1435/45
-
Feb 15
-
Feb 15
-
Feb 15
-
Feb 16
-
Feb 16
-
Feb 17