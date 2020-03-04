After nearly three decades, the Mira Costa girls’ soccer team has finally won a CIF-Southern Section championship.
The Mustangs sealed the deal with a 5-1 victory over Oak Hills in the Division 2 final at Warren High School in Downey last Saturday.
Mira Costa head coach Patty Perkinson can now call herself a CIF champion.
“This is my fifth try in 31 years,” Perkinson said. “I finally won a championship. It’s such a great feeling. I’m so proud of the girls and the coaching staff-Adam Pomfret, Amanda Cross and Shannon Cross. It’s been such a fun journey this season.”
After the half, it was all Mira Costa.
“In the CIF final, we left it all on the field,” Mira Costa’s Grace Watkins said. “We played a complete game and got everyone involved.”
Watkins, who has played with the U-18 National Team, is going to play in college at Duke. She scored the winning goal against Oak Park that made it 2-0 in the first half.
Senior captain and goalie Ashley Naylor, who posted three shutouts leading up to the championship, said winning in the final was absolutely incredible, especially after losing the year before.
Mira Costa is now on the road to a state regional championship, with just two more wins. The Mustangs beat No. 1 seeded Santiago 2-0 on the road in the Division 1 playoff bracket on Tuesday to advance to the second round.
Even though the score was 0-0 at the half, Mira Costa, which is seeded No. 8, was in control.
“When the girls kept taking shot after shot the other team was deflated,” Perkinson said.
Three seniors played big roles. Watkins scored the winning goal in the second half to make it 1-0 and Sydney Miyasaki scored an insurance goal and the defense along with Naylor posted another playoff shutout.
Mira Costa is now 23-2 on the season.
The Mustangs play JSerra Catholic, which is the defending champion in Division 1, Thursday. If they win, they will return to play in the championship at either Upland or Cathedral Catholic on Saturday at 4 p.m.
“After losing in both finals last year, we knew that this was going to be our year and as captains, we have kept a positive energy with the team all season and have been preparing for this,” said Naylor, who is going to play for Notre Dame this fall.
This year will be a bit tougher in the state tournament since they are in Division 1 and getting by the sectional champions in Division 1 was a big first step.
Naylor was one of those who did not forgot about last year and a job unfinished.
“This year Mira Costa was motivated from the start of our season to win CIF and we weren’t going to let anyone stop us,” Naylor said. “We played great all throughout the playoffs. We scored on our chances when we needed to. Our defense played solid in all the games and I made the big saves when I had to.”
Mira Costa has still not lost in regulation all season.
“All our hard work has paid off,” said Stepczyk, another senior captain. “You get out of it what you put into it. That’s exactly what happened in that final. We’ve been preparing for it for four years.”
Perkinson summed up their success.
“I think that we worked as a cohesive unit this season. This is why we won this year. Starting from our defensive line to our midfielders to the forwards. Everyone was a big assist to the team. Heart, desire and determination worked this year.”