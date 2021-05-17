LOS ALAMITOS — Mira Costa’s high-intensity, heavy-pressure approach was too much for Los Alamitos in its CIF Southern Section boys soccer playoff game Saturday, and the visiting Mustangs earned a quarterfinal showdown with the nation’s No. 1-ranked team.
Elias Kraus finished succinctly from a long free kick into the Griffins’ box just before halftime, lifting the Mustangs to a 1-0 second-round victory at Los Alamitos High.
The Mustangs (12-1-3) dominated the midfield duels and played easily out of pressure most of the way, and their reward is a quarterfinal clash with top-seeded Cathedral (15-0-0) in downtown L.A. on Wednesday. Cathedral was a 3-0 winner over Millikan on Saturday.
“When we’re playing our game, they know to pass. Even if we lose, I want them to play beautiful,” said assistant coach Al Brown, Mira Costa’s de facto technical director. “We’re trying to move the ball around, and for most of this game, I was just super-proud of the way we composed ourself on the ball. We’ve got to figure out how to score a few more goals.”
It was an energetic and largely entertaining clash, often played at a breakneck pace, and the Mustangs were a foot better all over the field, although the result wasn’t certain until the finish.
Los Alamitos’ best weapon was goalkeeper C.J. Pycior, who also took the free kicks — even those in Mira Costa territory — and he might have equalized just before second-half stoppage arrived had his free kick from the right, just outside the box, been a foot and a half lower.
Kraus’ 35th-minute strike, after settling Mendelsohn’s 45-yard free kick to the top of the Griffins’ box, was a gut punch for the home team and provided a foundation for Mira Costa’s second-half dominance.
“Give them credit. They came to fight,” Los Alamitos coach Donovan Martinez said. “They’re big, they’re strong, and every single ball in the air they won, and they’d win challenges in midfield and out of them were able to connect passes and keep a little bit of possession. … We started off well and were starting to find a rhythm, but when that goal happened, it really deflated us, and we came out a little bit less aggressive (in the second half).”
Southey, a handful for the Griffins’ defense, did hit the net two minutes into the second half, but he was flagged offside. And Andrew Navarro hit the top of the crossbar from 30 yards in the 55th minute.
Los Alamitos came closest two minutes after that, when Jakob Singh nodded a Pycior free kick from 25 yards over the crossbar. The backline, led by Caleb Wallis and Jack Crawford, conceded very little.
Cathedral, which captured the CIF Southern California Regional Division I title last year, provides a difficult challenge, especially on their hard, compact field.
“It’s a great feeling to (win two playoff games),” Crisera said, “but the job’s not done.”