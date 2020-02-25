AYSO United South Bay, a boys U12 club soccer team, won the 2020 Cal South State Cup championship in Norco, Calif. The team went undefeated the entire season with 38 wins and 2 ties. Its members include Lucas Weaver (front row, from left), Carson Chi, Login Lines, Robbie Christensen, Albert Alejandre, Charlie Moran and Hugo Nakai; (back row) Coach John Chi, Alex Flores, Luka Osipov, Dylan Scanlan, Aurelio Munoz, Donovan Tayebali, Keisei Shimano and Asst. Coach Chris Scanlan.
South Bay soccer club celebrates tournament win
