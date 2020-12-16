Join the nonprofit group South Bay Santa in its holiday project to provide gifts and supplies to underprivileged families. The group has been serving shelters for more than a decade with an army of "elves" delivering items to homes in time for Christmas. This season, to keep physical contact to a minimum, the gift delivery approach has been streamlined but with the same spirit of giving.
Pedone's at 1332 Hermosa Ave., Hermosa Beach, provides a convenient place to drop-off donations between now and Tuesday, Dec. 22. The following items will be appreciated:
- Baby lotion, shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes;
- Diapers sizes 4,5, and 6, and wipes;
- Dish soap and laundry detergent;
- Socks and underwear for kids aged 5 to 10;
- New or gently-used books;
- New, small toys such as cars, dolls, Legos, blocks;
- Games and puzzles for kids aged 3 and older;
- Art and craft supplies;
- Food 4 Less gift cards.
The group also is seeking volunteers to help with collection, coordination and delivery. For details about donating or ways to volunteer, email Bill at deftspyder@gmail.com. The Facebook page, facebook.com/southbaysanta, includes a video about the program and up-to-date information about deliveries.