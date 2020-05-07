A variety of restaurants and food shops in the beach cities have modified their business practices to provide take-out and pick-up options during the novel coronavirus ‘safer at home’ decree. Below are some of the options.
The Manhattan Beach Chamber of Commerce is updating a list frequently of services in that city. Visit http://manhattanbeachchambercom.com/meal2go.
The Hermosa Beach Chamber of Commerce is updating their list at hbchamber.net.
The Redondo Beach Chamber of Commerce list can be seen at redondochamber.org.
Mother's Day Specials
Enjoy a special meal at home with loved ones and one of these meal offerings on Sunday, May 10.
Radici, 934 Hermosa Ave., Hermosa Beach, has multiple four-course dining selections, wine pairings and tropical flowers for Mom, available for take-out or delivery. Order by May 9 online at radicihermosabeach.com.
The Shade Hotel, 1221 N. Valley Dr., Manhattan Beach, will provide brunch for four including cinnamon buns, mixed berries, salad, quiche, smoked meats and baked salmon, all for $75, for pick-up between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m on Mother's Day. Call (310)698-5559 to reserve online; limited availability.
Gelson's has packages of hand-dipped chocolate strawberries, various serving sizes, from $10 to $15. Order on line for pick-up at the Manhattan Beach store, 707 N. Sepulveda.
Urban Plates in Torrance, 21503 Hawthorne Blvd., is discounting bottles of wine to 50% off for Mother's Day to go along with its Ready to Eat meals for four that include an entree, two sides and freshly baked bread starting at $39.
Brogino’s Italian open for takeout
Brogino’s Italian Restaurant, located at 2423 Artesia Blvd. in Redondo Beach, reopens May 1 for take-out, curbside pick-up, to-go cocktails and wine, from 5 to 8 p.m. Orders can be made through GrubHub, PostMates and Uber Eats, up to 24 hours in advance.
For more information, visit broginos.com, or call (310) 370-4827.
Fishbar offers family market
Fishbar’s kitchen in Manhattan Beach is open and they also expanded service to the community with a neighborhood market.
Fishbar offers take-out and bake family meals, hand-crafted drinks to go, farmer’s market produce, cookie decorating kids, gift baskets and fresh meat and fish by the pound.
They offer free grocery deliveries to residents who live within a 3-mile radius on orders more than $100.
Everything can be ordered online and either delivered, picked up curbside, or at their front door.
Fishbar, which is located at 3801 Highland Ave., is open days a week from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
For more information, visit fishbarmb.com, or call (310) 796-0200.
Mickey’s to-go thanks medical professionals and first responders
Mickey’s Deli, located at 101 Hermosa Ave. in Hermosa Beach, is offering take-out and delivery through DoorDash, Grubhub, UberEats, and Postmates.
Mickey's now offers free combos to anyone who comes in and identifies themselves as a front line medical professional or first responder. The combos are available for $5 for the rest of the community.
For more information, visit mickeysdeli.com.
Lido di Manhattan offers full dinner menu
Lido di Manhattan offers its full dinner menu, some family meals and essential grocery packages, from 4:30 to 8 p.m. daily.
They offer curbside pick-up, take-out and delivery through DoorDash and PostMates.
Lido di Manhattan is located at 1550 Rosecrans Ave. in Manhattan Beach.
For more information, visit lidodimanhattan.com or call (310) 536-0730.
Playa Hermosa Fish & Oyster offers special menu
Playa Hermosa Fish & Oyster now offers a special menu with lower prices, family packages and specialty cocktails for free delivery.
Playa Hermosa is located at 19 Pier Ave.
Playa is open Tuesday through Friday, from 3 to 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 1 to 8 p.m.
Customers can order at playahermosaoyster.com or call (310) 504-0088.
South Bay Pizza expands hours
South Bay Pizza, located at 1308 S. Pacific Coast Highway in Redondo Beach, expanded its hours with full menu for pick-up or free delivery to help out during the coronavirus pandemic.
South Bay Pizza is also reaching out to local establishments to offer work to their temporarily out-of-work staff.
South Bay Pizza, which has fresh and locally sourced ingredients, is open Monday through Wednesday from 3 to 10 p.m. and Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Delivery is free for orders placed at SouthBayPizza.com or call (310)792-1170.
Uncorked still serving the wine
Uncorked Wine Shop, located at 302 Pier Ave. in Hermosa Beach, offers curbside pick-up and free delivery in the South Bay, from noon to 9 p.m. daily.
For more information, call (424) 247-7117 or visit online at loc8nearme.com/california/hermosabeach/uncorked-the-wine-shop.
Radici offers delivery and take-out
Radici in Hermosa Beach offers its Italian cuisine, including take-out meals for the whole family, through curbside pick-up or delivery within 5 miles.
Radici, which is located at 934 Hermosa Ave., is open 3 to 8 p.m., but is closed on Mondays.
For more information, visit radicihermosabeach.com, or call (310) 318-0778.
Gabi James adds humor to delivery menu
Gabi James in Redondo Beach is offering family platters with humor for delivery through Postmates and DoorDash and curbside pick-up.
The platters include the “Couch Potato (vegetarian),” “Cluck Indoors,” “Nexflix & Grill” and the “Forking Cabin Fever,” which includes Caesar salad, a chicken, 24-ounce bone-in ribeye, Gabi James potatoes, large spinach and garbanzos, a churro and chocolate bread pudding, which feeds six to eight.
Prices range from $70 to $200.
Hours are noon to 8 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, and Saturday and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Gabi James is located at 1810 S. Catalina Ave.
For more information, call (310) 540-4884, or visit gabijamesla.com.
Petros offers delivery
Petros in Manhattan Beach is offering delivery to Manhattan Beach, Hermosa Beach and El Segundo, with a limited menu. Hours are 4 to 8:30 p.m. daily.
To order, call (310) 545-4100. If assistance from a manager is needed, text (310) 941-3367, or email ashley@petrosbrand.com.
Captain Kidd’s remains open
Captain Kidd’s Fish Market, located at 209 N. Harbor Drive in Redondo Beach, is open for pick-up, delivery and curbside pick-up.
Their market side is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, but they will be serving to-go orders only.
Orders can be made through Postmates or DoorDash, or call for pick-up.
For more information, visit captainkidds.com, or call (310) 372-7703.
El Barrio Neighborhood Tacos offers meal kit
El Barrio Neighborhood Tacos, located at 1505 Aviation Blvd. in Redondo Beach, offers online pick-up and delivery orders.
Family meal kits are also available.
They do not accept phone orders.
Food can be ordered through Postmates, DoorDash and Uber Eats
For more information, call (310) 921-8620, or visit elbarriogroup.com.
Primo Italia open for take-out orders
Primo Italia, located at 24590 Hawthorne Blvd. in Torrance, is offering take-out orders daily starting at 5 p.m.
To order online, visit eatprimo.com, or call (310) 378-4288, for more information.
Zinc@shade open for take-out
Zinc@shade Lounge, located at Shade Manhattan Beach, is open for take-out and curbside delivery through the hotel’s valet.
When arrive, call (310) 698-5559.
Zinc@shade is located at 1221 N. Valley Drive.
For more information, call (310) 546-4995, or visit mb.shadehotel.com.
Pedone's Pizza open daily
Pedone's Pizza & Italian in Hermosa Beach is open daily from 1:30 p.m. to 2:15 a.m. for 100 percent no contact pick-up or delivery.
Pedone's is located at 1332 Hermosa Ave.
For more information, call (310) 376-0949, or visit pedonespizza.com.
Fleming’s call-to-order curbside pickup
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar offers call-to-order curbside pick-up.
Orders can also include a dish from its limited lunch, dinner and bar la carte menus.
Fleming’s is located at 2301 Rosecrans Ave. in El Segundo. Hours are noon to 8 p.m.
For more information, visit flemingssteakhouse.com, or call (310) 643-6911.
Mama D’s says ‘stay home’
Mama D’s locations in Hermosa Beach and Redondo Beach deliver.
To deliver to Hermosa Beach and Manhattan Beach, call (310) 546-1492 and to deliver to Redondo Beach call (310) 316-5050.
For more information, visit mamasredondo.com, or mamashermosa.com.
Fritto Misto open
Fritto Misto in Hermosa Beach is open for take-out and curbside only orders.
Ready-to-cook pasta and sauces available daily.
For more information, call (310) 318-6098.
Grimaldi’s honors teachers and nurses
Grimaldi’s in El Segundo is offering carry-out service and third-party delivery through DoorDash.
Grimaldi’s Pizzeria will honor teachers and nurses nationwide with its annual appreciation week. Beginning Monday, May 4 through Friday, May 8, teachers and nurses will receive 15% off any meal purchase at Grimaldi’s with school or hospital identification.
Grimaldi's recently added a family meal deals and 50 percent off bottles wine for carry out.
Orders can be made by calling (310) 648-7503, or visiting grimaldispizzeria.com.
Grimaldi’s is located at 2121 Rosecrans Ave. Suite 1399.
The Arthur J and others combine forces
Manhattan Beach Post, Fishing With Dynamite, and The Arthur J are combining forces and resources with an updated menu daily as well as take-out available from noon to 8 p.m.
MB Post is now open for take-out, delivery, nightly family meals, kitchen essentials boxes and farmer's marker fresh boxes.
The Arthur J is also open for take-out while Fishing With Dynamite is still closed, but has some its menu items available at The Arthur J.
Orders can be made at DoorDash, GrubHub and PostMates, and ChowNow or call (310) 878-9620.
Mama Terano open for lunch and dinner take-out
Mama Terano, located at 815 Deep Valley Drive in Rolling Hills Estates, is offering its full men to-go for curb-side pick-up and take-out lunch and dinner.
For more information, visit mamaterano.com.
Hook & Plow offers open at both locations
Hook & Plow in Redondo Beach and Hermosa Beach are offering deliveries and curbside pickup.
Hook & Plow currently offers to-go family meals from Monday to Thursday including grass fed beef lasagna from May 4 to 10, organic fried chicken from May 11 to 17 and grass fed beef meatloaf from May 18 to 24..
Free delivery is available through Grubhub, Postmates and DoorDash.
Customers will also receive a free role of toilet paper with each to-go order.
The Hermosa Beach location is at 425 Pier Ave. For more information, call (310) 937-5909.
The Redondo Beach location is at 1729 S. Catalina Ave. For more information, call (424) 247-8272.
For more information, visit thehookandplow.com.
Klatch Coffee open for to-go orders
Klatch Coffee in Redondo Beach is open for to-go orders.
Those who order from their app, can order ahead and pick up their drink, and receive 15 percent off the order. Enter code 2020 at checkout.
Klatch Coffee is located at 306 S. Pacific Coast Highway.
Hours 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, call (310) 316-6203, or visit klatchroasting.com.
The Rockefeller in Redondo remains open
The Rockefeller in Redondo Beach, located at 1707 S. Catalina Ave., remains open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for take-out.
Their coffee shop is open daily.
Delivery is coming soon according to its website.
Rockefeller locations in Manhattan Beach and Hermosa Beach are currently closed until further notice.
For more information, visit eatrockefeller.com, or call (424) 350-7862.
Shake Shack offers burger kit
Shake Shack, with a location in El Segundo, now offers a Shackburger Kit for home cooking.
The kit includes eight fresh patties with its custom blend of 100 percent Angus beef with no hormones or antibiotics; secret ShackSauce; non-GMO Martin’s potato rolls; American cheese; and step-by-step instructions.
To order, visit goldbelly.com. The pack is $49.
Shake Shack is located at 2171 Rosecrans Ave.
For information, visit shakeshack.com.
Mendocino Farms offers take-out, delivery
Mendocino Farms, known for its gourmet sandwiches, soup and salads, offers take-out and delivery for all online orders from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Mendocino Farms is located at 840 N. Sepulveda Blvd. No. 100.
For more information, visit mendocinofarms.com, or call (424) 218-4400.
North Italia still open
North Italia, located at 840 S. Sepulveda Blvd. No. 110, in El Segundo, offers take-out and delivery from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
For every $50 gift card purchased online, the buyer will receive a $10 bonus card.
For more information, visit northitalia.com, or call (310) 469-7695.
Meal prep and family meals available at Tocaya Organica
Tocaya Organica, located at 820 S. Sepulveda Blvd. No. 112 in El Segundo, offers take-out and delivery as well as meal prep and family meals.
The eatery is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
For more information, call (424) 352-0876, or visit tocayaorganica.com.
Pressed Juicery open for take-out
Cold-press juices and cleanses are available for curbside pick-up and delivery at Pressed Juicery, located at 850 S. Pacific Coast Highway in El Segundo, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information, call (310) 364-1260, or visit pressedjuicery.com.
HopDoddy offers meal kits and margaritas
HopDoddy in El Segundo meal kits and margaritas by the glass and pitcher by take-our, curbside service and delivery.
Aside from the meal kits, customers can “Buy a Burger, Give a Burger,” which allows guests to buy a burger for someone on the frontline at local hospitals.
HopDoddy is located at 830 S. Pacific Coast Highway, No. 116, and open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
For more information, visit hopdoddy.com, or call (310) 414-2337.
Veggie Grill offers take-out and delivery
Veggie Grill, located at 720 S. Allied Way in El Segundo, offers curbside pick-up for online orders and delivery.
Veggie Grill offers family meals for $39.95, which includes two starters or sides, two salads and two bowls.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
For more information, visit veggiegrill.com, or call (310) 535-0025.
California Fish Grill open
Serving fried and charbroiled seafood, plus chicken and fish tacks, beer and wine, California Fish Grill in El Segundo is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
For more information, visit cafishgrill.com, or call (310) 957-8904.
Mosa open for take-out
Mosa, located at 190 Hermosa Ave. in Hermosa Beach, is open for pick-up.
Their hours are noon to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, call (310) 504-0381, or visit mosacoastal.com.
Manhattan Pizzeria open for delivery and pick-up
Manhattan Pizzeria is open for delivery and pick-up from 5 to 8 p.m.
Manhattan Pizzeria is located at 133 Manhattan Beach Blvd.
For more information, call (310) 546-2117, or visit manhattanpizzeriaca.com.
Decadence open for take-out
Decadence in Hermosa Beach is open for take-out.
Hours are noon to 8 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday.
Decadence is located at 1332 Hermosa Ave.
For more information, call (424) 409-0990, or visit decadencebar.com.
Tower 12 says 'Stay Home'
Tower 12 in Hermosa Beach offers curbside pick-up, take-out and delivery, every day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
They offer food, beer, wine, bottles and cocktails.
For more information, call (310) 379-6400, or visit Tower12hb.com.
Paisanos take-out and delivery
Paisanos Pizza and Pasta offers take-out and delivery
Customers can also order through DoorDash, PostMates and ChowNow.
Paisanos is located at 1132 Hermosa Ave. in Hermosa Beach.
Paisanos is open 11 a.m. to 12 a.m., Sunday through Wednesday, and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday through Saturday..
For more information, visit paisanospizzahb.com, or call (310) 376-9883.
Urban Plates 'Nourishing Heroes'
Urban Plates, with a locations in Manhattan Beach and Torrance, offers no-contact curbside pick-up, free delivery and take-out.
The eatery also recently launched its “Nourishing Heroes” program, which invites customers to sponsor a $12 meal in support of local healthcare workers. For every meal sponsored, Urban Plates will donate a second meal, up to 1,000 meals matched a week.
The Manhattan Beach location is located at 2650 N. Sepulveda Blvd. For more information, call (424) 350-0393.
The Torrance location is at 21503 Hawthorne Blvd. Suite A. For more information, call (424) 999-2141.
El Torito brings Taco Tuesday to your home
El Torito, which a location on the Redondo Beach Pier, offers take-out and free delivery including its new Family Fiesta Meals and margarita pitchers.
For $30 to $40, the Family Fiesta Meals, features build-your-own tacos, carnitas or fajitas. Each meal, which feeds four to six, comes with rice, refried beans or frijoles de la olla, and chips and salsa.
They offer 13 varieties of margaritas, from mango to Cadillac pomegranate. The pitcher serves four at $25.
For more information, visit eltorito.com, or call (310) 376-0547.
Good Stuff still offering good stuff
Good Stuff locations in Redondo Beach, Palos Verdes and El Segundo are open for pick-up and curbside pick-up. The Hermosa Beach location is temporarily closed.
Good Stuff is bringing meals to those serving the frontlines. To donate $20, which purchases two meals, contact one of the three open locations during during business hours: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in El Segundo, and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Redondo Beach and Palos Verdes locations.
Meals have been donated to Little Company of Mary Hospital; Torrance Memorial Medical Center; fire departments in Redondo, Hermosa, Rolling Hills Estates and El Segundo; police departments in Redondo, Hermosa and El Segundo; and beach cities lifeguards.
For more information, visit eatgoodstuff.com.
True Food Kitchen offers signature favorites
True Food Kitchen in El Segundo is offering signature favorites, bottles of wine and beer for no-contact pick-up and delivery.
The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
True Food Kitchen is located at 860 S. Pacific Coast Highway Suite 100, in El Segundo.
For more information, visit truefoodkitchen.com.