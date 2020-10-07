It was the first Saturday morning in October and I was right where I have always wanted to be, running on the Manhattan Beach Pier.
“Running” in this context is a relative term. “Hobbling” would also be accurate. But however I was locomoting, I was headed toward the same goal I have strived for almost every first Saturday morning in October since 1979: the finish line of the Manhattan Beach 10K.
This year, things would be very different at the finish line. I would not be running toward the line surrounded by hundreds of other exhausted runners. There would be no throng of well-wishers in the pier parking lot. Susie Young, who for years has stood on the announcer’s platform and used her microphone to cheer on runners — an impressively large percentage by name — would not be calling out to me as I crossed the line.
In fact, there would be no formal finish line at all, just the one that would tick off on my Apple watch’s exercise tracking app that would tell me when I hit 6.2 miles.
The in-person 10K was canceled this year due to the pandemic. Instead, the race organizers encouraged people to “run your own race” — safely distanced — anytime between Oct. 1 and Oct. 10, on the actual course or anywhere they chose, and share their experiences on social media. The race committee volunteers sold shirts and blank bibs, with proceeds going, as always, to local school programs.
Ironically, the shirt design — an update to the logo from the first time the race was run in 1978 — is the best-looking one they have had in years. I will cherish it because I missed that first race. I ran my first Manhattan Beach 10k in 1979, the second year the race was held, when I was a 17-year-old junior at Mira Costa High School.
I have run every race since with the exception of one, in 1984, when my older brother had the temerity to get married on the East Coast. So, counting last Saturday’s “race,” I have run 41 Manhattan Beach 10Ks. But does this year’s virtual event count? Is a race really a race if the competitors are spread far and wide?
Technically, no. This was not a foot race that measured speed over distance among competitors on a common course. But emotionally and metaphorically, it was a race, with a field of runners and walkers trying to outpace a virus and find a way to capture continuity and community at a time when separation means safety and so many treasured traditions are postponed until further notice.
My race started around 8:30 that morning, about an hour later than the usual start time. I have always thought that 7:30 a.m. is an uncivilized time to run.
It turned out, though, that starting an hour later meant the sun had a big head start on me. It was a warm morning heading into a hot day. I would need inspiration to slog through the course by myself so I popped in my wireless headphones and dialed up one of my favorite albums, the 1981 Broadway revue “Lena Horne: The Lady and Her Music.”
If you think running a 10K on a hot day is hard, try being the first Black singer and actress to go from performing at the historic Cotton Club to signing with a major studio and staring in classic films like “Cabin in the Sky” and “Stormy Weather,” all while dealing with — and being an activist against — the prejudices of the Jim Crow era.
I decided to run the classic course, from the race’s early days, when the last segment was run on the pier. The course was modified sometime in the ‘90s after concrete sections fell (not during the race) off the bottom of the pier. Thanks to the community’s Pier Pressure restoration campaign, the structure is much more physically sound these days. I wish I could say the same for me. A few weeks ago, after a cross-country road trip to see our sons, I had felt so rundown that I got a COVID-19 test. I feel very fortunate that I tested negative.
In fact, that was one of my motivating mantras as I made my way along the course. “You may be slow, but at least you don’t have COVID.” I think we can adapt that metric to a lot of our challenges these days.
Wearing my race bib, I exchanged shouted encouragement with other people running their own races and from folks just passing by. It motivated me more than the usual large crowds of spectators because I could tell there were cheering me on specifically, and I needed it.
The morning got hotter and I got slower. I passed the four-mile mark on Blanche Road, where my dad usually volunteers as a traffic monitor. He was out there last year at age 88, and with any luck he will be at his station next year at 90. The man is, among many things, very consistent.
While I missed seeing my dad at his usual station, I spotted what I hoped was not a mirage. As I got closer, my hopes were answered: It was indeed a plastic bin of water bottles, unattended but displaying the name of a local school board candidate.
As I guzzled a bottle, I made my electoral decision. Evidently, at mile four of a 10K run on a blistering day, my vote can be bought.
I made my way through Sand Dune Park and slowly, ever so slowly, up the Rosecrans Avenue hill, which — and a lot of people don’t know this — is getting steeper every year due to movements in the planet’s tectonic plates.
As I strode — again, a generous description — along The Strand toward the pier, I thought about how much had changed since I first ran this course. I was listening to a musical legend through pieces of molded plastic stuck in my head. The watch on my wrist tracking my progress through GPS had more computing power than the first Space Shuttle. When I finished, I could push a button and share what I had done with the hundreds of other people who were running their own races, near and far.
And yet, the reason I would be employing that ingenious information sharing technology, a wonder of the modern age, was because an ancient scourge kept us all from running together.
As I went out on the pier, huffing away behind my mask, and then headed back to the finish, Lena was belting away her signature tune about that rain that won’t go away because her lover is gone.
When he went away
The blues walked in and met me
Oh yeah if he stays away
Old rocking chair's gonna get me
All I do is pray
The Lord will let me
Walk in the sun once more
The lyrics are sad, but Lena’s voice is triumphant. When I hear it, I know she will walk in the sun again, man or no man.
I finished with my slowest time in 42 years, but as I made my way home, I gave thanks for being able to — in a dark and troubling time — walk in the sun.