Girl Scouts Kamryn Wesley (left) and Alexandra Honeycutt were joined by others in their Redondo Beach troop in preparing suppies for distributing to homeless people. (Photo courtesy of LIsa Gurley)

Girl Scouts Kamryn Wesley (left) and Alexandra Honeycutt were joined by others in their Redondo Beach troop in preparing suppies for distributing to homeless people. (Photo courtesy of LIsa Gurley)
A group of Redondo Beach 5th graders earned the Girl Scouts of America Bronze Award by combining elements of COVID-19 safety with a project to assist homeless people. In partnership with a local Salvation Army chapter, the scouts collected supplies including masks, sanitizer, toiletries, socks and non-perishable food for distribution to those in need. The girls completed and delivered 75 supply bags while also following health protocols for social distancing. Kamryn Wesley (left) and Alexandra Honeycutt (right) were part of the group along with their Tulita Elementary School classmates Alexandra Nimick, Stella Harper, Ashlynne Freeman, Gia Gurley, Paloma Dawson and Layla Rudich.
 
 
 
 
 
Load comments