A group of Redondo Beach 5th graders earned the Girl Scouts of America Bronze Award by combining elements of COVID-19 safety with a project to assist homeless people. In partnership with a local Salvation Army chapter, the scouts collected supplies including masks, sanitizer, toiletries, socks and non-perishable food for distribution to those in need. The girls completed and delivered 75 supply bags while also following health protocols for social distancing. Kamryn Wesley (left) and Alexandra Honeycutt (right) were part of the group along with their Tulita Elementary School classmates Alexandra Nimick, Stella Harper, Ashlynne Freeman, Gia Gurley, Paloma Dawson and Layla Rudich.
Scouts from Tulita School earn Girl Scouts Bronze Award
- robinpittman
-
- Updated
robinpittman
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Popular
Articles
- Redondo Beach houses first residents at Pallet shelter
- Best dishes of 2020: This Redondo Beach eatery wins for best pizza
- San Fernando Valley man who assaulted MAGA hat wearer in Hermosa Beach gets 4 years in prison
- Best dishes of 2020: This Manhattan Beach spot has best beef burgers
- Old Tony's owner saves Christmas for Torrance residents
- Hermosa Beach Councilmember Hany Fangary resigns
- Man stabs, carjacks victim in Redondo Beach, police say, before they catch him in RPV
- These South Bay school districts are delaying students return to campus after winter break
- $250 million renovated Manhattan Village to open in 2021
- Skechers distributes more than $600,000 as part of restaurant relief effort in Manhattan Beach
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.
Events
-
Jan 5
-
Jan 5
-
Jan 6
-
Jan 6
-
Jan 7
-
Jan 8
-
Jan 8
-
Jan 9
-
Jan 9
-
Jan 9