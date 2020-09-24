Lila Omura surveyed the scene at Redondo Beach Veterans Park on a recent weekday as three older gentlemen talked at the Veterans Memorial and another paced behind them drinking a 22-ounce can of beer.
The man looked unstable, but Omura recognized him as someone who had been arrested the week before, she said.
"He was running around naked and he went to jail," she said. "The police just release them back onto the street in the same place. He’s not taking his medication, I’m sure."
Most people would stay away from a person who appeared mentally unstable, but not Omura who was casual and non-threatening as she approached. At the same time, another young man experiencing homelessness walked up and Omura naturally slipped into conversation with the pair like old friends.
She is a regular at this neighborhood park by the sea that, for years, has been a prime hangout for people experiencing homelessness. For Omura, who works as an outreach housing navigator for Harbor Interfaith Services, Veterans Park is practically her office as she shows up there almost everyday. Some people looking for services are often told to meet her there.
From 'paper pusher' to homeless advocate
For the past three years, Omura—who left a career as a purchasing agent, what she called "pushing paper"—has focused her outreach efforts on Redondo Beach. Her position is currently funded through a grant from the South Bay Council of Governments dedicated to a pilot program that offers homeless services rather than criminal penalties. As a result, Omura works with the most chronically homeless in Redondo Beach which means it often takes determination and unconditional compassion to make a difference.
"Because I focus on individuals who don’t have the best criminal background, cycling in and out of jail, they are a little tougher to work with," Omura said.
Eventually, sometimes after many visits to an encampment or meetings at Veterans Park, Omura makes a breakthrough and the person agrees to accept services. But that's where the journey really begins.
Since the coronavirus pandemic, there have been more transitional shelter options available. Omura has placed more than 30 individuals in temporary housing though Los Angeles County's Project Roomkey. The program contracts with area motels to house individuals experiencing homelessness who are especially at risk of adverse effects from COVID-19.
As more people are housed, Omura said new people experiencing homelessness keep showing up. Project Roomkey housing will soon run out in most cases, leading to a likely surge in homelessness on local streets. As of the last homeless count, Redondo Beach had 176 homeless individuals.
Meanwhile, Omura continues on her quest to find permanent housing for as many people as she can. The process is arduous beginning with the not-so-simple task of retrieving a birth certificate and receiving a government-issued identification.
Storm trooper personality
Mark Anthony Evans, 53, came to meet Omura at Veterans Park on a recent weekday for a special occasion. He was signing the final paperwork to receive a $1,600 housing voucher for Section 8 housing. The application was roughly 80 pages long, and this was the final step after roughly two years of working with Omura.
Evans was all smiles as he signed the final document. Homeless for more than five years, he has continued to work as he lived on the streets at times carrying two jobs. But it just was not enough, he said.
“I was trying to make it happen,” Evans said.
For the next few nights, Evans would stay at a hotel in Hawthorne. The next step was finding a place to live permanently for which Omura already had a lead.
"It's a life changing moment," Evans said. “I’ve been through the struggles. I hung in there. Stayed away from hard drugs. I came a long way.”
Many chronic homeless individuals eventually end up with misdemeanor violations, which in Redondo Beach invariably leads them to the city's Homeless Court, a model criminal justice program that recently held outdoor proceedings.
Through partnerships with advocates such as Omura, together with city prosecutors, law enforcement, public defenders and the court system, alternative remedies to incarceration and fines are imposed. Oftentimes, the sentence might be to work with Omura to get an I.D. or enter into a drug or alcohol rehab program from another provider, then report back to the judge in a month.
Judge Rene Gilbertson recently called Omura "truly an angel."
Martin Dominguez, who recently had a record expunged of more than 300 arrests from Redondo Beach police through the Homeless Court, credited Omura for finally leading him down the right path.
"She just storm-trooped that court building," he said. "It’s her personality."
Omura, in her quest to reach as many individuals experiencing homelessness as possible, has been venturing more frequently into North Redondo where she recently discovered an encampment by the train tracks. Often her first visits are met with vitriol and resistance.
"It’s a lot of work," she said. "I try to engage with the individual and see where they are coming from and why they left."
Closing the deal
The work she does takes time and requires extreme patience. It could take multiple visits before a person opens up to even have a conversation. And, even after they have agreed to go through all the steps, clients will often drop out or refuse to accept help.
"What calms them down I notice, is I give them a cigarette," Omura said. "I carry all these cigarettes. People will sit there and at least I get a four-minute conversation or however long it takes for them to smoke."
Omura said it was her life experience that helps her connect. She grew up with a father addicted to drugs who served time in prison for robbing banks. She was also widowed at age 35 when her husband died in a traumatic accident. Omura said she got through with the help of her mom and grandmother and she was just trying to pay it forward.
"I just do what I wish I would have done for my dad or what someone else would have done for my dad," Omura said.
"Camo" Mike, 68, lived on the street for eight years before he finally accepted help from Omura, who eventually got him into housing. He said he didn't want to live indoors. He liked being outdoors. He even turned down several chances for housing that Omura had lined up. But his health deteriorated so badly he felt as if it was a question of life or death.
"I was crippled," he said, "and Lila's office paid for a night in a hotel. I didn’t want it, I needed it. Then a nice woman paid for a second night. I really needed to be hospitalized."
Another person put him up for another three days in a room and by that time Omura closed the deal on a senior housing unit. "I have no complaints whatsoever," Mike said. "It was a long process and I didn’t want to come off the street."
Since living in a Gardena apartment, Mike said his health has improved and he's feeling great. "It’s like paradise,” he said. "You’ve got hot water. You can clean yourself. And I would not have had it without Lila."