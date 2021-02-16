The candidates for the Redondo Beach mayor's office, Incumbent Bill Brand, and challengers Chris Voisey and Michael Ian Sachs participate in a virtual zoom debate. Candidates for the mayoral and city attorney races joined in a virtual debate hosted by the League of Women Voters, the Easy Reader newspaper and NuVoodoo Media Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 to address voters on these key issues. (Courtesy of HermosaOne)