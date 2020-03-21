Local, state and national officials have urged people to remain at least 6-feet away from each other and to avoid large crowds to help curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus.
As we hunker down in our homes, leaving only for a bit of fresh air and a trip to the market, boredom is sure to set in.
Here's a list of some things we compiled to keep you entertained in these trying times:
- Make a cocktail
- Reach out to a friend or relative you haven’t talked to in a while
- Rearrange your furniture or redecorate your living space
- Create your own website
- Give yourself a manicure or pedicure
- Try out a new hairstyle
- Take a bubble bath
- Say the alphabet backwards
- Floss
- Do yoga (check out YouTube for tutorials)
- Use your "other" hand for half a day
- Create a poem or write in a journal
- Start an Instagram page for your pet
- Watch a documentary
- Speak with a funny accent for the entire day
- Write love notes for your significant other
- Make a sock puppet
- Work on your family tree
- Tye-dye a t-shirt
- Facetime your friends or family
- Do something crafty
- Make a time capsule for your future self/family
- Make a bucket list
- Clean the windows
- Run diagnostic, clean up, and maintenance tasks on your computer
- Make paper airplanes
- Take some selfies
- Unsubscribe from unwanted emails (except ours, of course)
- Plan your dream wedding
- Print out a coloring page and color it
- Read a magazine/book
- Take a nap
- Listen to music
- Stage a play with your kids
- Watch movies made before you were born
- Look through old photos and videos
- Search the internet for things to do when you’re bored
- Bake some desserts
- Meditate
- Write a book or story
- Look for a new favorite quote or saying
- Write a letter to your future self
- Cuddle with a pet
- Create a self-love list
- Start a blog
- Teach your dog a new trick
- Make a bird feeder
- Plan a future trip
- Experiment with new recipes
- Organize your socks
- Find a new podcast to listen to
- Look for your first (or next) tattoo design
- Make an effort to learn something new
- Try learning a new language
- Make a movie with your phone
- Stage a photo shoot
- Go for a walk, a run, or a bike ride
- Organize your closet, or do a full-blown closet clean-out
- Update your resume
- Clean something in your place that you haven’t in a while
- Research dream careers
- Make a future finances plan
- Clean up your emails
- Make a list of personal or professional goals
- Start a DIY project
- Clean out your Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram
- Watch a how-to YouTube video
- Get ahead on schoolwork or future projects
- Fine-tune your LinkedIn profile
- Do your laundry
- Make lists
- Scroll through Pinterest
- Sing & dance to your favorite songs, whether in your underwear or not
- Play a card or board game
- Watch funny YouTube videos...those crazy cats
- Learn magic
- Build a fort in your bedroom
- Create a playlist
- Learn origami
- Learn to juggle
- Research your family tree
- Take a virtual online museum tour
- Tend to your garden...or try rooting new plants from old ones
- Declutter
- Share stories about growing up
- Memorize some jokes for future gatherings
- Dump your clothes on the bed and create outfits you've never worn before
- Get up early to see the sunrise. Or watch the sunset and take deep breaths
- Refinish/paint some old furniture
- Write reviews for your Amazon purchases
- Take 1 photo each hour of the day to document your day
- Watch music videos
- Clean your car, inside and out
- Connect with your library for online books
- Do a random act of kindness, like send someone a gift card
- Take an online course
- Plan a future “so glad this is over” party
- Come up with #100 for this list