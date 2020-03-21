Things to do

Local, state and national officials have urged people to remain at least 6-feet away from each other and to avoid large crowds to help curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus.

As we hunker down in our homes, leaving only for a bit of fresh air and a trip to the market, boredom is sure to set in.

Here's a list of some things we compiled to keep you entertained in these trying times:

  1. Bookmark TBRnews.com to stay informed
  2. Make a cocktail
  3. Reach out to a friend or relative you haven’t talked to in a while
  4. Rearrange your furniture or redecorate your living space
  5. Create your own website
  6. Give yourself a manicure or pedicure
  7. Try out a new hairstyle
  8. Take a bubble bath
  9. Say the alphabet backwards
  10. Floss
  11. Do yoga (check out YouTube for tutorials)
  12. Use your "other" hand for half a day
  13. Create a poem or write in a journal
  14. Start an Instagram page for your pet
  15. Watch a documentary
  16. Speak with a funny accent for the entire day
  17. Write love notes for your significant other
  18. Make a sock puppet
  19. Work on your family tree
  20. Tye-dye a t-shirt
  21. Facetime your friends or family
  22. Do something crafty
  23. Make a time capsule for your future self/family
  24. Make a bucket list
  25. Clean the windows
  26. Run diagnostic, clean up, and maintenance tasks on your computer
  27. Make paper airplanes
  28. Take some selfies
  29. Unsubscribe from unwanted emails (except ours, of course)
  30. Plan your dream wedding
  31. Print out a coloring page and color it
  32. Read a magazine/book
  33. Take a nap
  34. Listen to music
  35. Stage a play with your kids
  36. Watch movies made before you were born
  37. Look through old photos and videos
  38. Search the internet for things to do when you’re bored
  39. Bake some desserts
  40. Meditate
  41. Write a book or story
  42. Look for a new favorite quote or saying
  43. Write a letter to your future self
  44. Cuddle with a pet
  45. Create a self-love list
  46. Start a blog
  47. Teach your dog a new trick
  48. Make a bird feeder
  49. Plan a future trip
  50. Experiment with new recipes
  51. Organize your socks
  52. Find a new podcast to listen to
  53. Look for your first (or next) tattoo design
  54. Make an effort to learn something new
  55. Try learning a new language
  56. Make a movie with your phone
  57. Stage a photo shoot
  58. Go for a walk, a run, or a bike ride
  59. Organize your closet, or do a full-blown closet clean-out
  60. Update your resume
  61. Clean something in your place that you haven’t in a while
  62. Research dream careers
  63. Make a future finances plan
  64. Clean up your emails
  65. Make a list of personal or professional goals
  66. Start a DIY project
  67. Clean out your Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram
  68. Watch a how-to YouTube video
  69. Get ahead on schoolwork or future projects
  70. Fine-tune your LinkedIn profile
  71. Do your laundry
  72. Make lists
  73. Scroll through Pinterest
  74. Sing & dance to your favorite songs, whether in your underwear or not
  75. Play a card or board game
  76. Watch funny YouTube videos...those crazy cats
  77. Learn magic
  78. Build a fort in your bedroom
  79. Create a playlist
  80. Learn origami
  81. Learn to juggle
  82. Research your family tree
  83. Take a virtual online museum tour
  84. Tend to your garden...or try rooting new plants from old ones
  85. Declutter
  86. Share stories about growing up
  87. Memorize some jokes for future gatherings
  88. Dump your clothes on the bed and create outfits you've never worn before
  89. Get up early to see the sunrise. Or watch the sunset and take deep breaths
  90. Refinish/paint some old furniture
  91. Write reviews for your Amazon purchases
  92. Take 1 photo each hour of the day to document your day
  93. Watch music videos
  94. Clean your car, inside and out
  95. Connect with your library for online books
  96. Do a random act of kindness, like send someone a gift card
  97. Take an online course
  98. Plan a future “so glad this is over” party
  99. Come up with #100 for this list
Load comments