Last Sunday, was a good day for our family, the best in the last year.
It was a day of hope and minor miracles, brought about by the meeting of science and competence that has been sorely lacking in our nation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
I took my father to The Forum in Inglewood where he had an appointment to get his first dose of a coronavirus vaccine. He is 89 years old, and for the last year, my two brothers and our wives and his neighbors have all had one primary objective: Keep him from catching the virus.
He is a healthy guy – still driving, riding a stationary bike, and handing out dog treats on his regular walks around the neighborhood. He has led a remarkable life, one we were determined to ensure did not end with him sedated and alone on a ventilator.
We have shopped and cooked for him. We have taken him to doctor appointments and made sure the few times we have had him over for dinner that we ate outside, masked up and socially distanced.
So driving to the vaccination clinic felt like heading toward the finish line of a marathon. So many miles behind us, and just a few more strides to go.
My father was able to book an appointment online a few days prior. Even that seemed remarkable, given the relatively small supply of vaccine and the huge demand now that California has opened up eligibility to those 65 and older.
We left early to ensure we got there on-time, expecting long lines and confusion.
We both wore masks and drove with the windows down along surface streets from his house in Hermosa. As we drove through the working class neighborhoods, past so many closed stores and restaurants with signs advertising – begging for, really - take-out service, we reflected on how, like all social catastrophes, in this pandemic people with the fewest resources have been hit the hardest.
Any concern we had about a long wait and disorganization disappeared when we pulled into the large Forum parking lot. The drive-up operation, run by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health with some other private and public partners, was a logistical marvel.
Friendly, masked staffers pointed us through a maze of traffic cones. We stopped at three stations. The first was for checking in, and sure enough they had my dad’s name and birthdate. The attendant also asked about allergies. The second stop was for actually receiving the vaccine, administered by a caring and efficient nurse as my dad sat comfortably in the passenger seat.
The third stop was for observation. A young woman with a stethoscope around her neck introduced herself as a physician assigned to watch us and other cars in our line for 15 minutes in case any recipients had adverse reactions.
As we waited, I complimented her on already being a physician at such a young age. She graciously took the compliment and said she also had two doctorates. She serves on the staff of Los Angeles Children’s Hospital but was volunteering her time to the vaccine effort.
In fact, most of the people working the event were volunteers. They all seemed young, compassionate, skilled, and dedicated. Watching them work – and thinking about the scientists who had developed this amazingly effective vaccine so quickly - made me think things are eventually going to be alright.
They were good and capable people organized by the government in a massive effort to save lives and get society back to normal. It always seems there is a large part of the populace who only want to complain about the government, but in the history of our country, our greatest achievements have come the same way – a collective effort managed by government for the common good.
As we drove home, I reminded my father this was the second time Los Angeles County has come to his aid during a public health crisis. In 1936, when he was 5 years old, he and his mother both contracted tuberculosis. They were both admitted to Los Angeles County’s General Hospital in East Los Angeles, now known as Los Angeles County+USC Medical Center.
There was no effective treatment for tuberculosis back then, but the county doctors and nurses did the best they could. After months in the hospital, my father spent several years in a county-run camp in the foothills near Monrovia where he got fresh air, the only known treatment in those days.
His mother later died of the disease, but my father survived. He served in the army in the Korean War, had his own family, and worked 39 years in the aerospace industry. He retired as the manager of a video production department, but he had gotten his start as an industrial artist.
He still has a good eye for beauty. As we drove home, he looked up at a bank of clouds with the sun shining through them.
“Nature is an artist,” he said.
It was a nice moment. After a year of battling a deadly virus, one of nature’s most ingenious and determined elements, it was good to remember that life in general – even with all its dangers – is a miracle.
And in coming together to help each other survive, we humans can collectively be pretty miraculous ourselves.