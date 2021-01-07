Stay-at-home noise
Seeing as we're doing our best to curtail non-essential travel and put limits on non-essential businesses, can we also, as respectful beach cities neighbors who live in close proximity to one another, be mindful of non-essential, personal construction projects and home-related "nice to haves?"
I understand that we've been living under quarantine for the majority of the last 10 months and people need to engage in activities so they don't go stir crazy, but there are kids trying their best to focus with at-home learning, parents on critical Zoom calls, and some people who are simply trying to carve out some time to ease their heavy emotional burdens — only to get woken up at 8am on Saturday by a neighbor's table saw or experience mini tremors all Sunday afternoon from someone's air compressor.
Again, I think we all understand that a hidden benefit of stay-at-home is more time to cross off all the little projects we've wanted to do for years but have never had the time. However, while "non-essential" is a word we're all taking to heart, let's practice a little neighborly consideration and think about the people who have to close their windows, turn on a fan and put on headphones while trying to learn calculus while you're watching a YouTube tutorial and sanding grandma's bookcase at 8 p.m. on a Tuesday.
—Richard Thomas, Redondo Beach
Redondo candidate forum
Rescue Our Waterfront has tirelessly fought for the revitalization of King Harbor, on behalf of Redondo Beach residents. With a citywide election coming soon on March 2, we feel it’s vital to ensure that an in-depth discussion of this extremely important community resource takes place.
All candidates for Redondo Beach mayor and city council seats have been invited to share their visions for the future of King Harbor, and to answer what is on your mind.
Questions will be submitted from community leaders and Redondo residents. None will be shared with any of the candidates in advance.
The forum will be moderated on Jan. 13 at 6 p.m. via Zoom, with a live feed on the Rescue Our Waterfront Facebook page.
Questions for the candidates can be submitted by email to RescueOurWaterfront@gmail.com info, or from the website RescueOurWaterfront.org
—Wayne Craig, Redondo Beach
Support for Congressman LieuA huge shout-out to Congressman Ted Lieu for his letter this morning (1/4/2021) to FBI Director Christopher Wray, asking that he open a criminal probe into Trump in the wake of his phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Lieu and Congresswoman Kathleen Rice (D-NY) have this family's gratitude and respect for their quick action.