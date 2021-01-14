Letters
Outdoor seating in Manhattan Beach 
 
Re: "Coronavirus: public seating to remain closed for now," The Beach Reporter, 1/7/21)

Well, the Honorable Steve Napolitano, Manhattan Beach councilmember, has done it again. Yes, he was the leading voice of reason when he advocated the closure of the public seating option in compliance with the most recent LA County health order. His eyes saw what anyone would have seen at these outdoor tables. We were much safer when outdoor dining was regulated by restaurant owners. Safety was managed by our outstanding group of restaurant owners who are our friends and neighbors, most of whom are MB residents as well.

The public seating was a "work around," and it was a well intentioned "work around," until the LA County health order closed outdoor dining. My sense is if the council had not closed down the public dining tables, LA County would have come down much harder on our city after sending a "warning" letter. In the near future, I hope our council, our MB restaurant owners and MB residents urge LA County to permit "outdoor dining" for our MB restaurants to manage a safe dining experience.

In closing, I want to acknowledge and commend our restaurant owners for their dedicated service to our community and the safety of our residents. You have dutifully followed each and every public safety order issued at great expense to your business. You were there for us and I believe our residents will be there for you.

—Mark Burton, Manhattan Beach
 
March election for Redondo Beach
 
Redondo Beach’s ability to face economic recovery in the years ahead will depend decidedly on the March election for mayor and councilmembers.
 
There is a fine group of well-qualified candidates that want to bring progress and collaborative leadership to Redondo Beach: Chris Voisey for Mayor; Brad Waller for District 1; Paul Moses or Erika Snow Robinson for District 2; John Gran for District 4 and Mike Webb for City Attorney. These candidates have the talent and vision our city needs. Redondo residents need to hear from them.

A forum sponsored by the highly biased Rescue Our Waterfront political action committee that is supporting its own slate of candidates with very negative campaigns, is not what the City residents need right now. We have the opportunity to change the tone of our politics in Redondo Beach and focus on moving forward positively and with civility.

The City or other neutral organizations should invite the League of Women’s Voters to run a proper candidate forum, as has been done in the past. The League of Women Voters has a track record of hosting fair, unbiased debates that have the purpose and intent only to educate and inform voters.

—Maggie Healy, Redondo Beach
 
Support for RB Mayor Brand
 
For decades, Bill Brand has led successful efforts to keep Redondo Beach out of the hands of developers who see our city as a product to be exploited, not as a community of individuals, families, children, elders, surfers, sailors and beachcombers. Without his leadership, first as councilman, then mayor, Redondo Beach would be just another Marina del Rey with thousands of condos lined up west of PCH.
 
Through these years, Mayor Brand has fought to maintain our quality of life and clean environment against those who promote overdevelopment for the sake of profit or personal gain. In addition, he has been resolute in his commitment to insure the city maintains its beach town culture. As residents of Redondo Beach we have been fortunate to have a leader with Bill’s vision, integrity, and dedication to public service. That is why I am supporting Bill Brand for another four years as mayor of Redondo Beach.
 
—Sheila Lamb, Redondo Beach
  
Violence at the U.S. Capitol 
 
One person cannot bring down this country. The media can do that and that’s just what is happening. All the media, including Fox. For the next few days, stop focusing on Trump. He made a speech last Thursday saying he lost and he will make a peaceful transfer to Biden. He is old news now. Let him go.

Focus on the country, and the people. Focus on Biden. Biden refused to tell us before the election or since, what he plans on doing with this country, so the media should focus on him. You notice I don’t say 'for' this country. Since I am not sure what he believes, I am not sure he is for this country.

The U.S. Congress and Senate should be constructive. Focus on the people. What is happening is not for the people, it’s for the hatred of one man. We pay our senators and congress to do something constructive, not destructive. Hatred is destructive. They must be exhausted.

Congress was so “amazed” by what happened last week at the U.S Capitol. It’s not any different than the looters, rioters and burning of our cities that happened in 2020. They are all thugs that belong in prison. Peaceful protesting is a right. Those that loot, riot, burn and destroy belong in prison. Why they were so amazed? Because some stupid right-wing people stormed the Capitol? Instead of extreme left-wing people rioting and looting and burning cities? Maybe it's the congress and senate that are the instigators of violence.
 
—Vicky Oetzell, Redondo Beach
 
District 33 representation in D.C.
 
Our family is again grateful and proud of the representation of Congressman Ted Lieu. He followed his 1/4/2021 letter to FBI Director Wray (requesting a criminal investigation into Trump's threatening phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Raffesnperger, enjoining him to commit election fraud), with drafting the 2021 Articles of Impeachment against Trump. The 33rd District owes him our respect and support.

The visible and permanent stain of Trump and the GOP is on each and every citizen who has voted for and donated to these treasonous, corrupt and foul individuals — and to the party at large. The murderous mob, witnessed across the globe on January 6th, 2021, are your people. You own this. A disassociation can never be achieved. Republicans have gravely fractured our Democracy. It remains to be seen if the fracture will heal.
 
—Karen Boysen, Manhattan Beach
 

