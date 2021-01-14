Well, the Honorable Steve Napolitano, Manhattan Beach councilmember, has done it again. Yes, he was the leading voice of reason when he advocated the closure of the public seating option in compliance with the most recent LA County health order. His eyes saw what anyone would have seen at these outdoor tables. We were much safer when outdoor dining was regulated by restaurant owners. Safety was managed by our outstanding group of restaurant owners who are our friends and neighbors, most of whom are MB residents as well.
The public seating was a "work around," and it was a well intentioned "work around," until the LA County health order closed outdoor dining. My sense is if the council had not closed down the public dining tables, LA County would have come down much harder on our city after sending a "warning" letter. In the near future, I hope our council, our MB restaurant owners and MB residents urge LA County to permit "outdoor dining" for our MB restaurants to manage a safe dining experience.
In closing, I want to acknowledge and commend our restaurant owners for their dedicated service to our community and the safety of our residents. You have dutifully followed each and every public safety order issued at great expense to your business. You were there for us and I believe our residents will be there for you.
A forum sponsored by the highly biased Rescue Our Waterfront political action committee that is supporting its own slate of candidates with very negative campaigns, is not what the City residents need right now. We have the opportunity to change the tone of our politics in Redondo Beach and focus on moving forward positively and with civility.
The City or other neutral organizations should invite the League of Women’s Voters to run a proper candidate forum, as has been done in the past. The League of Women Voters has a track record of hosting fair, unbiased debates that have the purpose and intent only to educate and inform voters.
—Maggie Healy, Redondo Beach
Focus on the country, and the people. Focus on Biden. Biden refused to tell us before the election or since, what he plans on doing with this country, so the media should focus on him. You notice I don’t say 'for' this country. Since I am not sure what he believes, I am not sure he is for this country.
The U.S. Congress and Senate should be constructive. Focus on the people. What is happening is not for the people, it’s for the hatred of one man. We pay our senators and congress to do something constructive, not destructive. Hatred is destructive. They must be exhausted.
Congress was so “amazed” by what happened last week at the U.S Capitol. It’s not any different than the looters, rioters and burning of our cities that happened in 2020. They are all thugs that belong in prison. Peaceful protesting is a right. Those that loot, riot, burn and destroy belong in prison. Why they were so amazed? Because some stupid right-wing people stormed the Capitol? Instead of extreme left-wing people rioting and looting and burning cities? Maybe it's the congress and senate that are the instigators of violence.
The visible and permanent stain of Trump and the GOP is on each and every citizen who has voted for and donated to these treasonous, corrupt and foul individuals — and to the party at large. The murderous mob, witnessed across the globe on January 6th, 2021, are your people. You own this. A disassociation can never be achieved. Republicans have gravely fractured our Democracy. It remains to be seen if the fracture will heal.