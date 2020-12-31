Hermosa Beach has vacant council seat
Our colleague, Hermosa Beach City Councilmember Hany Fangary, has resigned effective January 4, 2021, because he is moving to Manhattan Beach. Because city councilmembers must live in the city they represent, the move requires Councilmember Fangary to resign. I thank Hany for his service to Hermosa Beach. He helped us end the threat of oil drilling, stabilize our fire and police services, and accomplish much more. I wish Hany and his family well.
The council must appoint a replacement or call a special election, and it must decide how to fill the seat within 60 days of the seat becoming vacant. In either case, the new councilmember will be appointed or elected to complete the current term of office, which ends in November 2022.
The council plans to begin discussing how to fill the seat at its next regular meeting on January 12, 2021. The Council has yet to meet since it received the resignation letter on Christmas Eve, so it has not decided how to fill the vacancy.
You can tune into the council meeting online and, if you wish to provide input, visit the city’s website for information on the multiple ways you can provide input.
On behalf of the city, I wish you a happy new year and we look forward to seeing you in 2021.
—Hermosa Beach Mayor Justin Massey
'Night Before' poem for 2020
'Twas the night before Christmas
And all through the house
Not a mouth was uncovered
Not even a snout.
The stockings were hung
On the chimney with care
In hopes that a vaccine
Would soon be there.
Suddenly on the roof top
There arose such a clatter
We sprang from our bed
To see to the matter.
We soon realized
That all was OK
As we saw Dr. Fauci
Fly away in his sleigh.
He brought us some hope
Best gift we get yet
Please say a prayer
We aren't there quite yet.
Mask up...and step back!
Vaccine will come soon
We'll win this long battle
And be dancing by June.
—J J Falk, Manhattan Beach