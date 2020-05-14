Feet in the ocean
And, there was joy! They took a deep, deep breath.
And, the people smiled!
—Lynn Harris, Manhattan Beach
Humor relieves stress of quarantine
In this time of mostly bad news and uneasiness, we have to enjoy the humor when we can get it.
Walking my neighborhood last week I went by an elementary school that had a BCHD sign on the fence. It was a very helpful banner promoting their services to help fight cyberbullying, stress, anxiety—very real things that many parents and their kids battle. To the right was a mom smiling down at her young daughter by her side. But someone had added a word bubble from the mom, "If you get this close to me one more time, you'll be sleeping out in the garage with Billy."
Now some might think that's pretty awful, but I laughed out loud. Yes, it's graffiti, but it's a sign of the times (oops on the pun), and for the comic relief it offered, it was a stress-reliever in itself. In no way did the clever tagger mar the other important messages the sign provided—in fact it may be bringing more attention to it.
In another light moment, a coworker sent a group message asking, "Will the kids being conceived right now be called 'Children of the Quarn?'" Someone responded, "Thanks for the quarn-y joke."
—Lara Duke, Redondo Beach
Fellow Manhattan Beach citizens
In response to the nasty letter from Lynne Capparilli last week referring to the "whiners" and "trust fund babies" in Manhattan Beach, ("Access to Ocean Drive during Pandemic," The Beach Reporter, 5/5/20): I'm not sure what your dead grandparents have to do with any of this and why you feel so entitled because you are fourth generation living in Manhattan Beach. Whether our fellow MB citizens have lived here 50 years or just one, or whether they live on the Strand (good for them, they paid for it, they earned it), or live in East Manhattan Beach (like me), is no reason to be rude, arrogant and condescending.
Everyone is a bit stressed out these days, nothing is "right," and no telling when things will return to normal or what our new "normal" will look like. I think you are the one who needs a "mental day." :)
—Helena Burke, Manhattan Beach
Closure orders ignored
As I write this, the Manhattan Beach Strand continues to be closed per city orders, in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Surprisingly, there are people who must either still be unaware of this closure (and have failed to see the posted signs), or they have intentionally chosen to disregard it, believing that rules in our city simply don't apply to them.
To those who fall in the latter category, I ask: "Why do you think you're so special?" The rest of us would love to get back on our Strand, but we don't. We understand and we comply because we care about everyone else. You may say, "Well, it looks empty to me, so it'll be OK." It's empty, only because the rest of us have stayed off of it! If we all follow your lead, then we are back where we started from.
This is a tough time for everyone. But if you are healthy enough to go running on the Strand, overlooking our beautiful beach, then count your blessings and be grateful. We are all in this together and we all need to do our part.
—Suzanne Wiener, Manhattan Beach
Parking in downtown MB
While there is abundant parking available in downtown Manhattan Beach, now would be a good time to look at steps that can be taken to promote six-foot social distancing.
A welcome first step would be to prevent parking in front of the three adjacent, active takeout businesses—Jamba Juice, Noah's Bagels and Peet's Coffee so as to give more space for distancing to waiting customers, their families, pets, strollers and bikes.
—Andrew Shaddock, Manhattan Beach
Safe and respectful
In these uncertain times, reasonable people can have differing opinions and exercise their Constitutional right to express them, as long as their actions don’t put themselves and others at risk of serious or deadly harm. This includes obeying all lawful directives and common sense public health measures. Examples of such measures are physical distancing and wearing a face mask to protect themselves and everyone else, especially older adults, health compromised individuals, healthcare workers and public safety officers.
What’s especially disheartening is reading false information and mean-spirited, disparaging comments on social media and in letters to the editor. We’re all in this together (albeit physically separated), and we should all work together and respect one another. Our wonderful community expects and deserves nothing less.
Also as a community, please patronize our local independent businesses, especially those that support our schools and local non-profit charitable organizations. Additionally, please volunteer and make a difference in our community.
Stay safe, be well, remain calm and take care of each other!
—Wayne Powell, Manhattan Beach
Hermosa's beach reopening
L.A. County began reopening Hermosa’s beach and all the county’s beaches this week, we wanted to remind everyone to continue to follow public health recommendations that have helped slow the spread of COVID-19. Please continue to physically distance, wash hands, avoid ill people, wear cloth face masks in public spaces where physical distancing is not possible and stay home as much as possible.
Also, please observe the limitations set for beach activities: Surfing, swimming, running and walking are permitted. Sunbathing, picnicking and congregating in groups are not. In Hermosa Beach, the Pier and the Strand remain closed for now because physical distancing can be challenging on these facilities. However, people can cross the Strand to access the beach.
The county has outlined a plan to expand beach activities over time to include sunbathing and beach volleyball. The Strand and Pier also will be reopened in the future. But the timing will depend on how the public manages the current restrictions and the number of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
Hermosa Beach’s non-essential businesses also began reopening, and we are working with them as they do. I have spoken to several local business owners during the county-ordered closures, and the City Council enacted a moratorium on evictions to protect businesses and tenants.
The health of these businesses and our community depend on all of us. Please work with us so we can safely reopen our local economy and the beach and Strand.
—Hermosa Beach City Manager Suja Lowenthal
COVID-19 recovery in MB versus L.A. County
My wife and I have always felt grateful to call Manhattan Beach home, now more than ever. If you review the latest COVID-19 statistics, MB residents have flattened the curve like nobody else! With a population of approximately 35,000, we have as of May 9 a total of 69 confirmed cases with total of two fatalities. And, importantly, we have had only three new cases in the last several weeks. Outstanding work by the residents of our community! We should all be proud and celebrate MB.
Unfortunately, for all the great work our residents are doing, our reopening fate lies with L.A. County and they are not doing well at all. L.A. County is the outlier in our state with a high infection and fatality rate. The fact of the matter is Manhattan Beach appears to be disparately impacted by L.A. County in regards to reopening decisions. If it were possible to cede from the county, this would be a good time to do it.
Yes, L.A. County is in charge when it comes to health matters. And, yes, a regional approach to health matters is the right approach, especially in times of a pandemic. But, sometimes, one size may not fit all.
In all our life’s experiences, we have all faced a “conundrum” of one sort of another. I’m afraid that Manhattan Beach faces a conundrum in reopening, especially in regards to saving our small hometown businesses.
—Mark Burton, Manhattan Beach