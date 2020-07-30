How to wear a mask
Here's a fun fact about masks. If you "wear" your mask (1) around your neck like a kerchief, or (2) clutched in your fist like a house key, or (3) twisted around your wrist like a scrunchie, you are not protecting yourself of anyone around you from the virus. If it does not cover your nose and mouth it is not a mask; it is just a shmatta. At best it is just a very lame fashion statement. Please, put it on your face, over your mouth and nose.
—Judi Bloom, Manhattan Beach
Voices in city government
Today I met a young man in need of signatures on his nominating petition to run for Manhattan Beach City Council. I immediately signed. Am I endorsing him? Will I vote for him? I honestly don’t know yet. What I do know is that we need new and diverse voices on our city council.
The majority of residents — more than 60% — have lived in MB for less than 10 years. Three of the five seats on council should represent our views and, yet, we hold a sum total of none. The progressive changes we want to ensure that our city thrives long into the future go unrepresented. I believe that the candidate pool should reflect the diversity of our community because I still have hope that someday the council itself will reflect that diversity.
The LGBT Pride flag flying over City Hall brought us to 1975 values — in 2018. Our first female majority council brought us to about 1985. Who will bring MB into the 21st century? The answer is us, but we — the dreaded “new people” — have to use our voices “at” council. Sniping at councilmembers on Facebook and NextDoor may help to pass the time in lockdown, but if we want real changes, we have to participate in the process. That means communicating directly to our current councilmembers. Email the whole council. Text your favorite councilmember. Direct-message the sworn enemy of your stance on your issues. However you do it, find your voice and use it - at council.
—Joseph Ungoco, Manhattan Beach
Appreciation for pet care providers
In the midst of Covid-19, we hear of some of the front line workers (the doctors, the nurses, police, fire fighters, restaurant workers and grocery clerks). What we don't hear much about is the dedication of those that take care of our "other children:" the veterinarians, techs and receptionists at animal hospitals who are overwhelmed with our dogs and our cats (and ew, our snakes).
Due to curbside restrictions, they are working twice as hard under difficult circumstances. The receptionists have never had to deal with the barrage of calls and angry clients who don't understand that the hospitals have to triage and get the most serious cases in first. The doctors as well as the technicians are seeing two and sometimes three patients in time slots meant for one patient.
We are all in this together, including Fido. So let's hear it for the vets, the techs and receptionists at animal hospitals. Remember to say thanks to them as they can't work from home and they are there for you and your pets. I will especially call-out Hermosa Animal Hospital, Dr. Kim Doane, techs Nacho and Lindsey, and front desk workers Amy, Jan and Megan as well as all of the others there. Thank you from the bottom of my cats' hearts.
—Robin Eisenberg, Redondo Beach
Livewell Kids program effectiveness
Recently I read a news release from Beach Cities Health District that claimed their “LiveWell Kids program outcomes validated by county report.” Like many news releases from BCHD, the line between accurate information and infomercial is decidedly thin. With a little bit of digging I found the following:
The news release referenced a report titled “Recent Trends in Childhood Obesity Prevalence in the Redondo Beach Unified School District: A Case Study.” This report was not written by the county but by a BCHD communications specialist, with contributions made by Dr. Paul Simon and Dr. Rashmi Shetgiri from LA County Public Health along with graduate student Christian Palacios, UCLA School of Public Health. Unfortunately, the extent of the professionals’ contributions to this report was not made clear in the document.
Second, the case study report “….was not a formal program evaluation” and “further research, with a more rigorous evaluation design is needed to confirm these findings.” The case study did not “validate” or evaluate the effectiveness of the LiveWell Kids program as claimed by BCHD because it lacked a rigorous evaluation design for the entire study period.
In sum, the “county report” referred to in the news release was written by BCHD, not the county. The claim of “program outcomes validated” is not substantiated because the evaluation design was not effectively rigorous. What are we to make of this? BCHD consistently blurs the line between accurate information designed to inform and marketing informercial designed to influence without concern for accuracy. Shame on them.
—Sheila Lamb, Redondo Beach
Compliance with mask ordinance
It appears that the city council’s threat of fines for not wearing masks was a toothless tiger.
Perhaps it’s time for Manhattan Beach’s citizens to take a non-confrontational role in all of this, doing something that benefits all. The simple act of pointing at those who are not wearing a mask (or are not wearing it properly), touching you own mask (on the side, not the front) and giving a thumbs down would send the proper message, especially if those individuals who ignore the mask rule see the same symbolic messaging repeatedly as they walk about. On the flip side, an occasional thumbs up to those following the city ordinance reinforces the message that masks are important and recognizes adherence to the city’s ordinance.
It’s not our job to be the shaming-police, but it is our social responsibility to protect both the residents and visitors to Manhattan Beach.
We know that masks work, but only if everyone gets the message and abides by the same rules. If masks are uncomfortable, face shields are readily available; there are no excuses for not wearing protection. As has eloquently and repeatedly been stated by many, “just wear the damn mask.”
—Dennis Fitzgerald, Manhattan Beach
Masks, face shields and staying home
I support wearing masks. I wear them to the stores, and when I am near people while walking in my neighborhood, and at home when someone comes to my door. I am tired of hearing people whine that they cannot wear a mask at all due to medical reasons or for very long. It does make for a claustrophobic feeling, but in these days a mask is required and is the best defense against COVID-19.
A last resort for those with medical reasons not to wear a mask is to wear a face shield. Be careful, because those are not recommended to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 tiny particles that fly through the air when sneezing/coughing. They will escape a face shield. And not all city mandates accept face shields. (See this article about face shields: https://www.nbcnews.com/shopping/wellness/face-shields-coronavirus-n1234773).
And a last recommendation to those who use the medical excuse (even if not true - yes there are those that lie about it and they make it worse for those who do have a medical excuse): stay home and don't go out. Have everything delivered. If you are in that much trouble medically, you shouldn't be out in public at all. Ask for help and use delivery, from grocery to pharmacy. Not wearing a mask subjects not only you to the coronavirus, but also those around you, just in case you not wearing a face mask now has you infected and you don't know it.
—Vicky Oetzell, Redondo Beach