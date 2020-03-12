Occupational discounts for teachers
As someone who lives in one of the most affluent cities in the state, Manhattan Beach, where the medium income surpasses what a first-year teacher makes, any discount on essential bills is critical. If these proposed regulations pass, unaffiliated teachers will no longer qualify for an occupational discount on their auto and home insurance.
California’s track record regarding treatment of its teachers is mediocre at best. Budget cuts, overcrowded classrooms, a lack of school supplies, paychecks completely out of touch with the cost of living—teachers know what it’s like to be low priority. Following the state’s tradition, the Department of Insurance is proposing regulations on a discount program that teachers and other low-income workers rely on to afford auto insurance.
I attended both a hearing in September of last year and a workshop in January where myself and other groups advocated on behalf of our members who depend on these programs for affordable insurance. The California State Assembly Insurance Committee is hosting a hearing next week in Sacramento on March 11th to continue this discussion and my hope is this hearing is as collaborative as the January workshop.
South Bay United Teachers know that if we want things to get done—we do them together. We want the Department to understand that we want to work together on this to determine what the best course is for these programs and how they’re able to operate in California. Teachers across California—union members or not—deserve to have their affinity group programs protected, not gutted.
—Shawn Chen, Torrance
Support our Schools Week March 21-28
We are facing an important challenge. Our school district is underfunded due to inadequate state funding. Budget cuts have been made, teachers and administrators will be laid off, and our schools will suffer. The only question at this point is what you and I are going to do about it.
The analysis is straightforward: Manhattan Beach residents benefit either directly and indirectly from our schools. That benefit is not free—it comes with responsibility. If we would like that benefit to continue, we each need to do our part now. Here is how:
The City of Manhattan Beach has designated March 21 through 28 as “Support our Schools” week. Proclamation, however, is not enough. We need action:
(1) If you run a business you can help by partnering with the Manhattan Beach Education Foundation (MBEF) during "Support our Schools" week;
(2) If you have not contributed anything to MBEF this year, please do so now; and
(3) Please patronize our local businesses that have generously agreed to “Support our Schools."
Our schools are only as strong as our community. I believe in our community and I hope you do too. Please take two minutes—before you get busy again—to make sure you have done your part to Support our Schools (www.MBEF.org).
—Jim Dillavou, Manhattan Beach, MBEF board member
Funding for school program
What is MakerSpace? It is innovation. It is a place where students create, problem-solve and collaborate with one another. It fosters learning through inquiry and supports mental rigor. It is a place where the student initiates the learning process, rather than the teacher. To put it simply, it is magical.
The MBUSD School board recently approved eliminating this program at all elementary sites. To save MakerSpace, we need to find $116,457 somewhere in the budget. However, it’s worth much more in the eyes of students, teachers, and to the parents that see how it has positively affected their children.
As the PTA president of Grand View Elementary, I have been inundated with passionate requests to save this beloved program. One parent calling it, “the kind of environment my son thrives in…a place where it’s okay to mess up and try again.” Another citing it as the main reason her daughter’s confidence has soared this year. When I ask my third and fifth graders their favorite thing at Grand View, they do not hesitate: MakerSpace! I have been so thankful that they have a place that celebrates curiosity and individuality, teaches problem-solving and “out of the box” thinking in what I feel is true preparation for real life.
I hope the district chooses to save MakerSpace. One way to help is during Support our Schools week: March 21 through 28. I will be shopping and dining local in order to support our local schools. Join me!
—Nicole Shepley, Manhattan Beach,
PTA president, Grand View Elementary
Beach Cities Health campus plans
It’s ironic that the largest cause of chronic stress for the neighborhoods surrounding Beach Cities Health District (BCHD) is the so-called “health” district. Bluezones.com, a company that BCHD paid millions to, states that chronic stress is the “silent killer.” That makes BCHD the “silent murderer.”
Since the late 1950s, South Bay Hospital District, and BCHD after it, have inundated the local neighborhoods with campus construction noise, vibration, and traffic; emergency vehicles with full lights and sirens at all hours; late night maintenance and construction; traffic; local parking congestion that was so bad neighborhoods had to invoke permit-only parking; and decreased housing values.
In 5 minutes of research, you’ll find at least a half dozen Bluezones.com articles on the deadly perils of chronic stress, a host of U.S. National Institutes of Health articles, and many others describing both what causes chronic stress and its impacts. Financial stress from having one’s largest family asset devalued, sirens and noise, commercial construction, heavy truck traffic, worker traffic, incompatible land uses, parking difficulties, excessive outdoor lighted signs, and privacy invasions from 60-foot tall, 600,000 square-foot apartment buildings that are two thirds the size of the Staples Center all contribute to chronic stress.
Voters in the 1950s approved and funded an emergency hospital. After 60 years of chronic, deadly stress being imposed on the local neighbors, BCHD has absolutely no moral authority to subject us to 15 years of construction, a Staples Center sized structure, and 50-100 years of operation on the hospital site.
—Mark Nelson, Redondo Beach