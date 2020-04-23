MB school board grading policy
I was taken aback last night [April 15] as I heard in a Manhattan Beach Unified School District board meeting that, after hearing from school leaders about what the professional educators have said, board members want to know how 8th graders want to be graded.
MBUSD administration and board members say how much they respect and appreciate their teachers, and then disregard their professional, researched, and experienced opinions—and ask the children what their teachers should do.
MBUSD asked us to jump in to online distance learning with no technology training, no staff discussions to articulate essential standards or learning goals, no time to shift traditional curriculum to something that can be delivered via video or conference call, and no regard for teachers who have their own families to support.
They also perpetuated a lie that MBUSD teachers were preparing for this for weeks.
MBUSD has demonstrated that it cares little about its employees, and expects teachers to see to the needs of our students before our own families.
This is an unprecedented time and situation. The adults are having a hard time processing and figuring out what is best and are worrying about how any decision will affect students (and our own children) in the future. No one knows the answer to that. All we can do is make the best decision we can using the experience and knowledge we have. To have the school board members, none of whom are professional educators, disregard what we have said is yet another slap in the face.
—Rachel Thomas, Manhattan Beach
Public spaces remaining closed
As the weeks drag on of this mandatory lockdown it is becoming more and more apparent big daddy government is taking this opportunity to take away whatever rights they please. We have been told that shopping in supermarkets, liquor stores and even weed shops are safe but open air farmers markets and the beach are not?
In Hermosa Beach in particular, we have 19 cases (last checked) and almost 20,000 residents and we are supposed to believe that banning all beach access is an absolute necessity? Other communities have listened to their residents and kept access open for their health and well being. As someone who has been following Hermosa’s PR game on social media I have yet to read anything other than sugar-coated niceties and slogans to distract from the hardship of this lockdown.
What is needed now is an opportunity for Hermosa Beach residents to participate in a town hall with city leadership (virtual, obviously) to better understand the data they are using to make this decision and to have our concerns as citizens heard. It is more than possible to come to a solution that will allow responsible and safe beach access. I guess the question is, do we as law abiding tax paying residents deserve the opportunity to have our concerns to be heard?
We the people, want our freedoms back and we want our beach life back.
—Angelina Gambino, Hermosa Beach
Editor's note: Hermosa Beach is holding a virtual town hall on Thursday, April 30 at 6 p.m.
Compassion needed during pandemic
We understand the fear, frustration and many different emotions so many are experiencing because their lives have been turned upside down, loved ones facing illness, income reduced or perhaps facing losing their businesses entirely.
Many members of our community have stepped forward and volunteered to make face masks, share supplies, shop for groceries and run errands for those most at risk of severe illness. We appreciate every good gesture to step up and share responsibility during such a challenging time.
Unfortunately, some people, likely out of fear and uncertainty, have lashed out at their neighbors and friends, especially on social media. I respectfully call on everyone to maintain compassion and kindness, recognizing that everyone is feeling stressed so that we are not adding to the challenges we face.
Our small business owners are facing incredibly difficult times, and we are serving as your voice with county, state and federal officials, advocating for you to get financial support. The City Council enacted a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures for businesses and residents during the emergency. Please work with your landlords or mortgage holders and visit our website for a more detailed explanation of this emergency ordinance.
This is an important moment in our history. Let us all stay strong and constructive as we together write a history that will make us proud.
—Mary Campbell, Hermosa Beach mayorSurfer revolution
Litter on public streets
Several weeks ago the City of Redondo Beach closed the west side of the Esplanade and the Strand in an effort to force social distancing to stem the spread of coronavirus.
The immediate consequence has brought hordes of joggers, walkers, bikers, dog walkers and visitors to the east side of Esplanade, Catalina Ave, and all the streets from Knob Hill to Ave I. As a result, I go out daily and pickup a tremendous amount of discarded trash in this eight block area, enough rubbish to fill a couple of bags each day. The trash mostly consists of used face masks, gloves, hand wipes, “to go” food orders, and alcohol containers.
If everyone could just follow the simple rule of “do not litter,” then everyone can enjoy this beautiful neighborhood. It would also be greatly appreciated that if your dog poops on the ground, please pick it up.
—Pete McCoy, Redondo Beach
50th anniversary of Earth Day
This Wednesday is Earth Day. It’s not any Earth Day—it’s the 50th Anniversary of the first Earth Day. But with social distancing, all celebrations have been canceled.
The South Bay Eco Festival was going to celebrate this Saturday at the Metlox Plaza in Manhattan Beach with live music and more than 40 booths—green businesses selling solar power, organic food deliveries, hydroponic farm stands, vintage clothing, eco cleaning and toiletry products and jewelry. Even the all-electric Porsche Taycan that debuts in May. All the South Bay environmental groups were joining—Heal the Bay, RoundHouse Aquarium, Surfrider, Sustainable Surf, Grades of Green, the Botanic Gardens and Growing Great.
Instead, the Festival has moved online to www.southbayecofestival.com. You can find tons of interactive activities for students of all ages, opportunities to get involved in environmental actions and and links to eco shopping sites. Local musicians—Latch Key Kid, The Lucky Ones and Jack Tracy are showcasing videos, including a brand new song Latch Key Kid wrote for the Festival and Earth Day.
When the COVID battle is over, we need to get back to the challenge of saving our planet. It’s a battle that will require sacrifices, determination and long-term collaboration. The COVID crisis has shown us what is possible. Blue skies, Downtown Los Angeles and the San Bernardino mountains clearer than we’ve ever seen them, and wildlife proliferating in suburban streets. Let’s not let go of the good. And let’s come together to mitigate the larger crisis we face as a planet.
—Sharon Cohen, Manhattan Beach
Stay at home if possible
Manhattan Beach is known for a lot of things, but I’d like to think that we are best known for being kind, generous people. When our schools need funds, we step up. When neighbors need help, we do whatever we can to help. During this global pandemic, we have been giving money to food banks and meals to health care workers. We are buying our own meals from our local restaurants to keep their employees working. We are a community that comes together for the common good. We are lucky we can do so.
But the best thing we can do during this pandemic is to stay home – a luxury that many cannot do because they are healthcare workers caring for the sick and dying; they are firefighters taking Covid-19 patients to the hospitals; they are police officers keeping us safe; they are workers delivering groceries and medicine for our residents. They are here for us; we need to stay home for them.
We all want to get back to our beautiful beach and enjoy the beauty that Manhattan Beach provides to us all. But we can’t let our wants overshadow the needs of others.
Someone said, health care workers are really our last line of defense. We are the first line of defense by staying home, social distancing, and wearing our masks while in public.
By staying home and helping to flatten the curve, we will continue to be the generous, unselfish people that we are.
—Nancy Hersman, Manhattan Beach