Social distancing on the beaches
Many haven’t realized, the pandemic will be worse before it improves. Local governments haven't acted to allow/encourage social distancing. Press conferences continue. Politicians share space, microphones, and podiums. Security guards hover in packs.
The Saturday before last, the hottest day in March, Hermosa Police [said] there was no way to enforce social distancing on the Strand. No mention of the beach. Press’ zoomed pictures exaggerated beach violations. Police passed several violators without warning. No signs educating the public. Meanwhile, I ran/walked miles on the sand, easily avoiding beach-goers more than 6 feet and observing plenty of distancing.
In retrospect, restaurants/businesses etc. should have closed sooner. Many, including myself, asked local officials to move quickly to close parking spaces, garages and lots to reduce crowds. Didn't happen.
Instead, closing beaches?! This may lead to more spread than containment as the governor’s required outdoor exercises move to more crowded parks/green spaces. This isn’t a matter of giving up beaches for public health. It’s encouraging exercise, maintaining health, enforcing distancing, to contain the spread.
Local officials: Work with the county and open beaches, at least south of Marina Del Rey. If needed, keep bike paths/Strand closed. Rope off benches, seats, lingering places, but let’s maintain health on the sand! Control crowds NOW with parking limitations, otherwise it will be messier as it gets warmer while the curve hasn’t flattened.
—Dean Francois, Hermosa Beach
Manhattan Beach city spending
Mark Burton's one term on MB City Council was marked by big spending and the hiring of very expensive newly created positions. Thus, it is curious to read his letter to the editor last week ("Manhattan Beach fiscal health," The Beach Reporter, 3/26/20), promoting fiscal responsibility to our current city council which is already very fiscally responsible. Mark Burton was part of a council majority that authorized a newly created position of assistant city manager at a base pay of approx $225,000 plus a full benefit package. The assistant city manager was also given a $2 million home mortgage at far under market rate. As if that was not enough, a newly created position of manager of economic vitality was also filled. With full benefits, this position cost our taxpayers approximately $200,000 per year. Two other high priced additions to executive staff were finally canceled at the last minute. Thankfully, the next council eliminated both of the newly created positions at a significant savings and at no loss of service to the community.
Mark was a one term councilman who was defeated running for re-election (a rather uncommon occurrence in Manhattan Beach). Two years later he was again defeated as he tried to regain a council seat. The residents of Manhattan Beach are an intelligent group with good memories. It will take more than a letter to the editor to obfuscate a big spending record.
Our current council, our excellent City Manager Bruce Moe, and our experienced Finance Director Steve Charelian are doing a great job of spending our money responsibly. Let's not change that now or at the upcoming November city council election..
—Bob Holmes, Manhattan Beach Councilman/Mayor 1980-1992
U.S. response to novel coronavirus
America is going to rebuild and retool our domestic manufacturing base over the next decade and China is going to pay for it. No longer can we outsource our mission-critical products and services to a foreign nation that does not hold our values, and, is doing everything it can to dominate the world. Onshoring industries back to the United States that were outsourced to China cannot happen soon enough. Medicines, medical supplies and equipment, communications devices & components, industrial machines and products, and more all need to made in the USA. China steals & cheats, while America loses & shrinks, not going to happen anymore, so says President Trump.
The coronavirus pandemic war we now fight has stricken the entire nation. Everyone is affected, the vulnerable, the sick, the healthy, and especially the front-line persons carrying most of the load. We have entered uncharted waters, and the outcome of our collective efforts is far from certain. America has been shut down by means of a new flu virus and restarting our society may not be as easy as we think.
President Trump is demonstrating his love for America, and his competence as POTUS, through his bold, decisive actions. Daily communications, open dialog, and the strategic deployment of financial and medical resources provide a reassuring confidence that Americans will improvise, adapt, and overcome and win the coronavirus war.
—Trent Bernard Larson, Hermosa Beach
L.A. County beach closures
Thank you to our community for staying home and saving lives this past weekend. While the weather was gorgeous and the desire to be outside and in nature is more powerful than ever, we had great voluntary compliance with the beach and Strand closures.
Hermosa was the first city in L.A. County to announce the closure of its beach and Strand to protect public health after we saw large crowds the preceding weekend. L.A. County subsequently announced the closure of all its beaches, bike paths, trails and beach access points through at least April 19. That order takes precedence over our order, and we are hoping for continued voluntary compliance.
We were also pleased to see most Greenbelt visitors maintaining the required 6 feet of social distancing from non-household members over the weekend, and we hope to keep the Greenbelt open so long as people follow the rules.
We have taken several actions to accommodate the many changes in our daily lives since the outbreak, and we are doing everything in our power to keep our community safe while ensuring we provide essential city services. We know many of these changes are very disruptive to the community, and we thank all of you for your patience and understanding.
Working together, we will get through these very challenging times and emerge stronger for it. In the meantime, please keep up with city news on our website and social media and by signing up for our COVID-19 updates.
—Suja Lowenthal, Hermosa Beach city manager