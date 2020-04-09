System for shopping
I'm sure I'm not alone when I say, I'm frustrated when I go to do basic shopping. I remember back during the gas shortage in the 70s, we purchased gas based on our car's license plate numbers—odd numbers, odd days etc. Just a thought, but I would think we could all get behind some system that uses our addresses as a base to do the same now. We would also have to make exceptions for true emergencies and necessities (prescriptions/ etc.).
Stay well and be safe.
—Kurt Schweter, Manhattan Beach
Response re: Manhattan Beach fiscal health
I was disappointed and disheartened by Bob Holmes’ April 2 response to Mark Burton’s March 26th letter on Manhattan Beach fiscal health ("Manhattan Beach city spending," The Beach Reporter, 4/2/20.)
I reread Mark’s letter to see if I could determine what might have led to the tenor and substance of Bob’s response. Mark opened his letter by thanking and praising the mayor, council members and city manager for their work with the current pandemic and closed by wishing them all well. The fiscal issues he raised were presented in thoughtful and reasoned fashion as suggestions and without criticism (actual or implied).
In contrast, I found Bob’s letter to be a vicious, personal and partisan attack on Mark. Rather than addressing the substance of Mark’s fiscal suggestions, Bob seemed to adopt a “kill-the-messenger” approach.
Manhattan Beach, I would hope we are better than this. This is the kind of antagonistic, unsociable discourse that we are seeing far too often in national politics these days. It is unfortunate to see this seeping into our local politics, especially under the current situation, when we should be focused on collegiality … at the appropriate social distance, of course.
—Paul Beswick, Manhattan Beach
U.S. government response to pandemic
I read Trent Larson's letter ("U.S. response to novel coronavirus," The Beach Reporter, 4/2/20), with amazement as he praised the Trump administration for its response to the coronavirus. I don't get it as it is obvious that the opposite is true.
Trump is on many videos saying the virus is no big deal, that the flu is worse, that it will just go away soon. Anyone can review these press conference videos to see these statements and to see that Trump did not take the pandemic seriously during the first 6 weeks or so.
An investigation by the NY Times found that the U.S. government essentially wasted a month as this virus gained steam due to a lack of leadership. As Dr. Anthony S. Fauci told members of Congress, the early inability to test was “a failing” of the administration’s response to a deadly, global pandemic.
Trump should not be praised, rather we should realize his shortcomings and still come together to fight this.
And media outlets like Fox News should be sued for repeating Trump's falsehoods that the virus was a Democratic hoax or something the media was exaggerating to damage Trump's presidency. The media is paid to fact check information and present the truth. Fox failed horribly. They will be responsible for many deaths.
Trump is an unqualified clown who performed like one as this crisis unfolded. This point of view is easily verified by anyone who does even a tiny bit of research.
Let us all be smart, educate ourselves and vote carefully in 2020.
—Tom Bauer, Redondo Beach
Redondo Beach city appointees
Redondo Beach City Manager Joe Hoefgen is using the pandemic to play politics at the expense of our safety.
At the City Council meeting last Tuesday, City Manager Hoefgen was to name “qualified” people to his Disaster Council. Rather than consider emergency and recovery experts nominated by the public, Hoefgen instead handpicked a few people with little or no experience.
The worse is the current president of the North Redondo Beach Business Association (NRBBA) who has no training in disaster recovery and is a political appointee. If you haven’t heard of the group, it’s a city-subsidized business club that that many say receives over $20,000 each year in free subsides. Unlike the successful Riviera Village Business Association, which oddly has no representative on this Disaster Council, the NRBBA hasn’t done much except masquerade as a business group. Recently this was demonstrated when they engaged in illegal political fundraising for council member John Gran at a city library during the recent recall effort. City Manager Hoefgen admitted at city council that he knew this fundraising took place and didn’t bother to report the illegal activity to the city attorney or mayor.
While the NRBBA president may be a nice person, she isn’t qualified, and [it's] not worth risking lives of Redondo residents just so she can beef up her resume for future political office.
Write Mayor Brand and the city council and tell them to appoint people with real expertise to help us through this crisis, not political cronies.
—Wayne Craig, Redondo Beach
L.A. County closures
The afternoon that the ban on using all bike trails in the county went into effect, my daughter was visiting Manhattan Beach on her bicycle from Santa Monica. She had to ride home on roads, putting her at risk of injury.
I have been a physician for over 30 years and have worked in public health, including at the CDC. The decision of the county to close beaches, bike paths, etc., makes no sense from a public health perspective. Exercise and fresh air are critical to support strong immune systems. There is no evidence that passing by someone on a path or surfing poses any risk of coronavirus. The only difference between the Strand and the parallel street Ocean Ave. which is what pedestrians and bikers now use to bike and walk, is that pedestrians and bikers (many with small children) now run the risk of being hit by a car.
The health department should be more concerned with cashiers at stores and pharmacies wearing gloves and not changing them between customers, thus risking the spread of COVID-19 by cross-contaminating items with germs from touching the previous customers’ items and money. Rather than ticketing people for getting fresh air on the Strand or surfing, the health department and the county would do better to mandate that cashiers not wear gloves, but to wash or sanitize between each customer.
I urge the County to reverse the decision to close all beaches, bike and walking paths.
—Patrick Meehan, Manhattan Beach
Beach Cities Health District purpose
Right now more than ever—should underscore the necessity of Beach Cities Health District's purpose. The health of a community is vital to our livelihood and well being. Please support Beach Cities Health in doing what they’ve always been doing, and discourage them from changing the direction of the organization to meet their high density, 15-year project. Check out Torrance Redondo Against Overdevelopment on Facebook for more information on how this project will devastate our local community and put all of health at risk.
—Candace Nafissi, Redondo Beach
House of Yahweh food outreach
In its 37th year, House of Yahweh, an oasis of calm in the COVID-19 crisis, continues Planting Hope. The Food Programs of this 501c3 nonprofit in Lawndale, are open. They feed families (cutting costs to save for rent), Monday through Saturday.
Loyal staff and volunteers are observing new safety practices. They are an eclectic, international, hardworking group; inspirational under any circumstances. The calm, beatific food outreach coordinator greets clients with the smile of an angel (perhaps a Madonna). In the kitchen, her smart, physically strong, and oh so efficient 85-year-old volunteer processes food with a team of committed helpers.
These volunteers have exceptional heart, acting compassionately, particularly with those experiencing homelessness and its ravages. They have exceptional strength of character, having been homeless and struggling, they know the difference a helping hand makes.
A unique community sustains this nonprofit. Their dedication is matched by the generosity of business partners in Manhattan, Hermosa, Redondo, and El Segundo who daily donate fresh, nutritious, high quality foods.
The Emergency Food Outreach Program feeds 20 families each day, on an urgent basis. Clients call between 9 and 10 a.m. and receive a box between 2 to 3 p.m., once monthly.
The [regular] Food Outreach Program feeds 25 families per day. They apply, interview, and sign up to pick up once each week.
As an interface between the wealthier beach cities communities and neighborhoods further from shore, House of Yahweh welcomes those who serve and those who need services.
With fundraising canceled, funds are limited. Check hoy-southbay.org. Help keep the doors open. Pray.
—Patricia Hoying, Manhattan Beach
Hermosa Beach mayor thanks staff
I feel both humbled and fortunate as the current Mayor to have an inside view of the extraordinary efforts of our city staff as they worked together on every level of our City’s response to this historic pandemic emergency. On behalf of our entire community, I offer my deepest and most sincere appreciation to each of them for the critical roles they are playing.
I am personally aware and often able to observe firsthand how they have gone above and beyond, day after day, over this past month especially. Their responses have spanned all hours of the day and night. Many cities have far more staff than we do, yet Hermosa Beach must act on every level as every other city during a time like this to do what needs to be done.
They have been there for us while our lives have been turned upside down in the most extraordinary way. I also know that each of them has a family and loved ones – kids at home who need schooling and supervision, partners who may have lost their jobs or become exposed to the virus for the essential work they do.
Their efforts are too often taken for granted. I am fortunate to be one of their champions. They are the front lines for nearly 20,000 people. Most will never see or know how extraordinary their efforts have been and will be. They are definitely heroes in the most tangible way. Thank you each. Thank you all.
—Hermosa Beach Mayor Mary Campbell
Hermosa Beach essential services
WE appreciate our residents who are following Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Stay at Home order and practicing social distancing in public. But we also recognize that the desire to be outside increases as the weather gets warmer, and we spend more time at home. We have seen more people coming to our parks and the Greenbelt, and we are increasingly concerned about whether social distancing can be maintained with so many people in these public spaces. We must all do what we can to slow the spread of COVID-19, and we cannot keep these public spaces open if we cannot protect public health. So please maintain the six-foot minimum distance from non-household members and consider neighborhood streets for daily walks. Please observe social distancing from city staff working in public locations. They are performing essential services and need to be sure they’re safe too. While City Hall is closed to the public, City staff is still hard at work. But we may take a little longer to respond to your requests during this public health emergency. Our regular work continues, including naming our new police chief, Paul LeBaron, on Monday. We look forward to introducing him to the community at the next Council meeting, April 14. City staff continues its work on maintenance projects, developing the budget, planning and permitting and the myriad of other services the City provides. These are challenging times for all of us, and we appreciate your support and patience as we seek to serve you.
—Hermosa Beach City Manager Suja Lowenthal