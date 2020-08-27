Cathey Graves introduction
My name is Cathey Graves and I am running for the Manhattan Beach School Board. My four children attended MB schools, with my youngest now a senior at Costa. I shared their journeys as they progressed from the "Three Piggy Opera" to Grad Night. I met remarkable teachers, administrators and staff who helped them reach their potential. And for 17 years, I have been a parent volunteer and leader, through PTA, MBEF, MBX, Young at Art, Growing Great, Grades of Green, and District committees.
Consequently, I realize the challenges facing MBUSD. I understand school funding, from lobbying in Sacramento, raising funds for MBEF and PTA, to rallying community support for Measure MB. I have addressed pandemic issues, including safe reopening of schools and student isolation. I acknowledge equity and racism issues, having participated in initiatives since 2015, including the District’s Inclusion Pledge. I am involved with current program efforts, through the District’s Social Emotional Learning Committee, to teach students the skills and vocabulary to address issues of social justice, equity and diversity.
I understand the difficulties facing our District and believe that my 17 years of education experience, combined with 18 years of work as an attorney and CPA, make me uniquely qualified to serve on the Board. To learn more please visit my website at catheygraves4mbschoolboard.com. In the coming weeks, I will address many of the issues facing the District. Please send any questions, concerns and comments. I look forward to hearing from you!
—Cathey Graves, Manhattan Beach
Ongoing public health compliance
This is not the time to ease up. As public health experts express cautious optimism in Los Angeles County’s COVID-19 recovery, it is vital that residents continue to comply with the public health protocols that have helped us to slow surging infections and begin reopening local businesses and other activities. Our schools, local economy and way of life depend on our continued cooperation in bringing the numbers down further so that we may move toward more normalcy soon.
We know that everyone hopes to safely celebrate the upcoming winter holidays with friends and family, and we urge Hermosa residents to help ensure this possibility by staying the course now in following the simple practices to reverse the spread of COVID-19: wear a mask where required and at all times whenever six feet of social distance is not possible, refrain from gathering in groups, practice social distancing, wash hands frequently, and stay home as much as possible.
We have already sacrificed so much as a community to get to this point. Let’s make sure that our continued efforts keep moving us forward toward the safe reopening of our schools, our Hermosa Beach businesses, and our overall way of life.
—Mary Campbell, Hermosa Beach mayor
Hermosa Beach mask ordinance
On Friday the City of Hermosa Beach amended its masking ordinance to disallow the exception for people who are eating or drinking, unless they are seated at a restaurant with outdoor tables. While I’m sure Mr. Hennessey and Mr. Newman are happy, this effectively kills the business of all the little places that have been scraping by on takeout service; there’s no place to eat their food, regardless of social distancing, unless you go all the way home. I guess the profits of the few outweigh the needs of the many. I can distance myself from others more easily at the beach than in my own driveway, but legally I can’t even remove my mask to take a sip of water.
Meanwhile, there was a total of eight new COVID-19 cases in Hermosa over the week preceding the decision, down from 29 in the week following July 4. Deaths and hospitalizations are declining countywide. I fail to see the need driving the decision for tighter regulations, unless it’s simply a money grab — last weekend the city’s hired goon squad wrote 188 citations at $100 a pop (cha-ching!).
I realize city government doesn’t pay well enough to attract people who are capable of thinking rationally, but is a little humanity too much to ask for?
—Denny Nivens, Hermosa Beach
Future of "The Bubble"
It's become fashionable of late to refer to Manhattan Beach as '"The Bubble." I grew up in this "bubble," which refers to the care-free lifestyle that pervades life in Manhattan Beach. You don't have to worry about your kid walking to a friends house alone or riding her Strand cruiser across town in bikini. There used to be a conservative vibe to the Bubble--emphasis was placed on hard work, good schools and a strong, intelligent police force. At some point in the 80s, MB was discovered and the sky-rocketing real-estate prices selected for the university-educated and progressively minded citizens-of-the-world—i.e. the elite—and politics in MB became accordingly progressive. The old-school values are no longer good enough.
How are my fellow conservatives in MB who just wish this whole thing would go away plan to deal with Bruce's Beach? It's not going to go away. The signers of the petition want a very different Manhattan Beach and they will not stop until they achieve their vision. Largely because of its affluence Manhattan Beach invokes a lot of resentment. It is this resentment that drives the controversy over the seizure of Bruce's Lodge over 100 years ago. Your White, liberal neighbors tend to embrace this resentment with culpability. Asking financial question like, "How are we going to pay for it?" misses the point. No amount of money will resolve the controversy. How are you going to keep the bubble from being popped?
—Matthew O'Donnell, Los Angeles
Beach goers harassed
I would like to report an incident that occurred on Saturday, August 22. My wife and I were enjoying a very pleasant beach day at 27th Street in Hermosa Beach. On our way back home, we noticed [some] adults harassing and threatening all non-residents into getting off “their” beach.
—Bill Morrison, Manhattan Beach
Legal issues around Bruce's Beach
What I thought was going to happen, happened. Now that it has been established that the city of MB does not own the property and cannot legally deed it to anyone, [some] are now going for the money for reparation. This is a non starter. There is not nearly enough in the general or emergency fund to give reparations to the Bruce descendants and now, the other families who are claiming reparations as well. This " Pandora's Box " should remain closed.
Even if reparations were agreed to, there is not enough money in the general fund or the emergency fund, this would result in raising residents taxes to pay for it. It also could result in a class action suit to stop it.
—Neil Snow, Manhattan Beach
BCHD land development
I commend Paul Silva for calling out the deeper layers of economic privilege and gain through multiple generations (“Generational wealth and racism in Manhattan Beach,” The Beach Reporter, 8/6/20). It is akin to what we are dealing with now in Redondo Beach where the Beach Cities Health District has become a real estate investor in the “prime property” at 514 N. Prospect Ave.
No minority person, unless a celebrity, could afford the minimum $12,000/month to live on the so-called Healthy Living Campus, for which no needs assessment was undertaken.
According to local social service agencies, Redondo Beach has 50 assisted living facilities, all of which are drawing from the city’s network of emergency first responders who, we are told, give priority to assisted living residents. Redondo Beach is being robbed blind on this cost without any financial gain for the demands on its infrastructure.
Another lose-lose goes to Torrance residents who would be overshadowed on the east side of this six-story proposed complex. They could experience two hours less of sunshine each day and their neighborhood becoming a thoroughfare for traffic emptying onto Flagler Lane—the only point of exit. These neighborhoods, represented on Facebook as TRAO (Torrance Redondo Against Overdevelopment), have seen their properties devalued by $20,000 to $30,000 as realtors reveal the impending three years of construction.
The district’s predecessor, the South Bay Hospital District, was formed by a vote of the people and funded with bonds and property taxes to buy, build and maintain the campus. When the hospital failed, BCHD kept the assets and rebranded itself without another vote. Lawful or not, that was a clear act of privilege coupled with arrogance that continues today.
—Mary R. Ewell, Redondo Beach
Access to records from BCHD
It seems that Beach Cities Health District is selectively too small and too busy to adhere to the California Public Records Act these days. In early June, BCHD blindsided the public with its newest, final, tallest and biggest plan for their campus over-development (6-story "up-scale" apartments, 8-story 800+ car parking structure, 75-feet tall, 700,000+ square feet), while providing only minimal information. As a result, the only route to extract needed data from BCHD is to use state law. But BCHD is slow-rolling, providing the following "the District is a small public agency ... operating under emergency protocols due to the COVID -19 crisis."
Respect for political differences
The turmoil of the political scene is volatile this year. In March, a friend said “If you don’t vote for Biden, I will never speak to you again!” I had made a comment that Biden would have to pick his VP candidate carefully if he was to win. It’s scary to think that people I love, trust and have known for years would do that.
I have never liked Donald Trump, didn’t vote for him in 2016 and am a registered Democrat. I am conservative on some issues and liberal on other issues. I watch CNN, MSNBC and FOX, in order to get all viewpoints. I make my own decisions regarding right and wrong and how to vote. Issues have been twisted by the democratic party in order to convince people to vote for Biden. I can no longer express any views.
Kamala Harris said this in her acceptance speech at the DNC:
"A country where we may not agree on every detail, but we are united by the fundamental belief that every human being is of infinite worth, deserving of compassion, dignity and respect. A country where we look out for one another, where we rise and fall as one, where we face our challenges, and celebrate our triumphs—together. Today... that country feels distant."
This distance is hatred for President Trump. It spills over into how people treat others. I am sad and afraid that my friends have not lived up to what Ms. Harris said in her speech.
—Vicky Oetzell, Redondo Beach