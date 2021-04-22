Hermosa Beach downtown atmosphere
In recent months, the Hermosa Beach Police Department (HBPD) has been able to increase its crime prevention and detection efforts, leading to significant arrests and enforcement of quality-of-life issues.
In January, HBPD detective and patrol bureaus initiated a covert operation targeting bike thieves resulting in 13 arrests. The number of reported bike thefts over the past three months dropped to 25 compared to 45 in the previous three-month period. HBPD also is enforcing bicycle safety laws, issuing 35 citations in just one weekend on Hermosa Avenue.
These enforcement and crime prevention efforts were possible, in part, because of the reduction in the late-night party-like atmosphere in downtown during the pandemic’s closures.
With businesses re-opening, we have seen an increase in demand for police services in downtown. Since March 1, we have arrested 8 people who were too drunk to care for themselves in public. The same period last year, when the Downtown businesses were closed, there were no arrests for public intoxication in the entire city.
No one wants our businesses locked down. But we do need to recognize that dedicating significant police resources to a small portion of our city during key days and times creates a challenge for HBPD to provide the services the rest of the city deserves.
We look forward to working with our business community to help reduce demand for police services by making downtown a safer and more welcoming retail, dining and entertainment destination as we chart our course forward.
—Hermosa Beach Police Chief Paul LeBaron
Dining on downtown streets
We are happy to see the diners filling everywhere downtown Manhattan Beach this past weekend. We actually enjoyed many a meal on the street patios. The problem is the lack of parking, too much traffic on residential streets by out of towners looking for parking, and the increased noise and litter. Has anyone else noticed the increase in tagging of public property also?
My understanding is the restaurants will open fully in June. We have heard that some business owners are trying to get permanent use of public outdoor areas. This is wrong. It is also a slap in the face to the downtown residents who put up with so much to help these businesses. Save our quite quaint little beach village atmosphere.
Please, city council, don't sell out the residents to pad the bank accounts of the wealthy. Keep Manhattan Beach a nice peaceful beach town.
—Robert Case, Manhattan Beach
Redondo Beach community garden
Community Garden in Redondo Beach — great idea. Best would be to locate the garden, or first garden, central to the city for optimal access to all, perhaps Dominguez Park? Any city funds used should be tracked; I suggest a separate, dedicated bank account for that purpose with the statement turned over to the appropriate city party monthly for transparency. Since it seems the South Bay Parkland Conservancy is involved, it would be great if donations for much of the funding could be secured. A review each growing season to track results should be provided, as well. Good luck.
—Charlie Szymanski, Redondo Beach
Divisiveness and principled disagreement
I'm the son of immigrants, they and I have faced our share of prejudice. However, I believe that prejudiced people represent a small minority in this country and some people just have a nasty streak. That's very different from a structural issue.
Politicians have found a "divide and conquer" policy useful for acquiring and keeping power. This tribalism, constantly stressing differences in ethnicity, skin color, gender preferences, wealth, political affiliation, religion, etc. may be good for maintaining power but the divisiveness is tearing our country apart. Separate but equal (a.k.a. segregated) university dormitories do not advance Dr. King’s dream. Class warfare's value was well understood by Marx and effectively used by his disciples, however, it has no place in these United States.
The current cancel culture is making McCarthyism look like a child's play. People are afraid that if they're not Woke enough they'll lose their jobs, clients, customers, etc., or be subject to a boycott. It is time to speak out for rationality. Saying no to unreasonable demands does not make me (or you) a racist. Principled disagreement on a legislative action is not racist. The word racist is losing meaning and impact. Saying that I’m not racist does not prove that I am racist. That would be illogical. I’m consciously 'not Woke.' I prefer knowledge, free speech and logic to name calling, polarization and labels.
How about you?
—Dan Stern. Manhattan Beach
Discussion about reparations
Re: “State, LA County reveal plan to return Bruce's Beach lots to descendants,” The Beach Reporter, 4/15/21
I am sympathetic to the Bruce's cause. I also believe many agree that eminent domain is rarely 'fair,' that the Bruces and 29 other families were likely unfairly displaced under eminent domain, and that there seems to have been racial bias in the process. That said, when I look at the numbers, I question the motivations and politics around the current reparations discussion.
Assume the stock market returns 10% per year over 100 years' time (reasonable per Google). That's $13,780 today for each 1$ invested 100 years ago. Say the Bruces choose to invest $1,000 of the funds they received and put it into the stock market; that $1,000 would be worth almost $14 million today. Also, the Bruces could have used the remainder of the funds to buy another house in Manhattan Beach as other families, Black and White, who fell under eminent domain did.
The Bruce's had an equal opportunity to invest their proceeds and buy another house in Manhattan Beach 100 years ago. Granting an equal outcome 100 years later seems to be a bit unfair, regardless of racial bias in the eminent domain process or current political climate.
—David Rodriguez, Manhattan Beach
Supporting Jackson for Hermosa Beach council
As school board president I can attest to Ray Jackson being actively involved to drive change. From serving on an equity task force to ensure we have the best little beach school for all, to volunteering in the classroom and supporting Measure S. Indeed, given the opening of Hermosa Vista School this week, I thought it timely to note that Jackson was one of the first community members to sign up to support HERO (Hermosa Educational Renewal Operation), and Yes on Measure S. It's just what he does; getting involved and being part of the solution.
As a friend and fellow South Bay dad, I know how much time and passion he gives to volunteer with many community clubs, charities, events and youth sports to make a positive and meaningful difference in our city. Smart, engaged, inclusive. He's a proven leader who's devoted his life to public service as a retired U.S Army colonel, and is committed to serving full-time on city council. Ray cares deeply about getting stuff done, and done right for HB. Want action? Vote Jackson. Ray has my vote.
—Stephen McCall, Hermosa Beach
Proposed California legislation
Re: “Lawmakers lay out details of effort to return Bruce’s Beach land to descendants at media briefing,” The Beach Reporter online edition, 4/12/21
I applaud Senator Bradford's efforts to join with Supervisor Hahn to right the wrong done to the Bruce family a century ago. It’s great to see our leaders take responsibility for historically, blatantly, harmful actions, even if they themselves were not the ones to have created the problem.
Along those lines, I would hope he’d also see the logic in opposing current zoning bills making their way through the Senate, most especially SB 9 and SB 10.
While being cast as ways to increase affordable housing, if passed these would actually perpetuate wrongs of the past, by destroying stable, successful communities of color. There is nothing about affordable housing in either of these bills.
Please look carefully at these bills. Not only should he oppose them, he should support ACA 7, co-sponsored by Senator Glazer (with Assemblymember Muratsuchi), which would keep land use and local control where it belongs — in the hands of the cities and their locally elected officials — rather than in Sacramento, which is forcing one-size-fits-all, punishment-laden policies down our throats. The only beneficiaries of these bills are developers and investors, and most certainly not vulnerable citizens most in need of affordable housing.
—Amy Josefek, Redondo Beach
Support for return of land
I am a high school student at Pacific Lutheran High School, and I support giving back the beach-front property to the descendants of the African American family who owned it, before it was unjustly taken away from them.
Willa and Chares Bruce bought the ocean-view lot in Manhattan Beach a century ago. While running “Bruce’s Lodge” in the property in this mostly white community, they were harassed and discriminated against. Citizens slashed their visitors’ tires, they burned a cross in their property, and they even threw a burning mattress onto it. Even a real estate agent confessed to wanting to stop the “negro envasion.” Finally, the city took over the property using the eminent domain law and they were forced to leave their land.
The land wasn’t taken to build a road or a railroad track or for any good “public use,” which is what eminent domain is for. It’s clear that this was only done because of the color of their skin. They were forced to move to South Central Los Angeles and were never able to open up another business like what they had. If the family had been able to stay in this property, they would have continued to prosper themselves, their community, and their descendants (generational wealth). If this had happened to a white family, the community would not allow this injustice to happen.
This is an example of institutional or systemic racism, using institutions and laws to keep people down. No wonder there is a very small black community in Manhattan Beach. The family wasn’t even given a chance to prosper; they were treated inhumanely. Everyone is created equal and should be treated equally. We can learn from the past to make a better future. The county shouldn’t hesitate to right the wrong done to this family and give back the property to the descendants.
—Caleb Gossard, Hermosa Beach
Racism past vs. present
Racism? A loaded word, stoking the flames of division and not equivalent for the parties involved.
Though racial discrimination may be eliminated, “Not until we are so blended that we are essentially one race.” All is One — a difficult concept to envision and grasp.
For those opposed to the media consensus of racism in Manhattan Beach, speak up! I walk regularly and see you enjoying the benefits of MB. I'm so tempted to ask, “Do you feel discriminated against?" If you enjoy using Manhattan Beach, why support those living in the past? Those wanting retribution. Enjoy the present. Recent events have shown the Manhattan Beach that attracted Willa and Charles Bruce, yet is so much better now.
Recently, in a spiritual circle connecting with past souls, a ship’s admiral, tasked with patrolling slave ships, came through with a message quite clear: "...shocking to every principle of humanity," the way slaves were delivered. He described in detail their wretched appearance and meager space allotted. Reading the description, my thought arose: We’ve come a long way, baby. Someone else opined: Yes, but still far to go.
Freedom would have been the ultimate, but isn’t colonization slavery? Compared to ship life, maybe the next step in America felt like a step up?
So do not feel you have triumphed only today. You/we have made tremendous progress, and please let a century ago, be history. Live in the present.
—Daryl J. Nelson, Manhattan Beach
Human dignity
Let's a big step back and ask what Bruce's Beach is really all about. Now that the county and state are stepping in to do the right thing. Now that our own city council has embarrassed itself and us by not even being able to say, "We're sorry." What is Bruce's Beach about? Here's the answer: Human dignity. The bigots of the 1920s Manhattan Beach didn't just want to take land away from this family. No, they wanted to steal their human dignity. They wanted to say: "You are less than us. See what we can do to you? We can take your property and send you away from here, because you are less than us. You don't deserve human dignity."
Some conservatives ask, why do you care about what happened 100 years ago? The answer is that I care about the human dignity of this family. And my human dignity. And yours.
If you are confused about why Bruce's Beach matters, and why it matters whether people in power say, "We're sorry," and why it matters that a family gets a little bit of the wealth that is rightfully theirs, I can only say one thing: you need to think about your relationship with human dignity.
—Chris O'Brien, Manhattan Beach
White-owned Bruce's Beach parcels
Week after week, White apologists in Manhattan Beach ramp up their rhetoric in increasingly blatant letters and advertising. Their shameless audacity has reached new heights, however, with Stephanie Monash's letter, "Landowners displaced 100 years ago," The Beach Reporter, 4/15/21.
On the topic of the eminent domain proceedings at Bruce's Beach, the real “inconvenient truth” is not, as Monash would have it, “...that the vast majority of the parcels taken were held by Whites.” It's that none of the White-owned properties were developed, whereas all of the Black-owned properties were. These were not “neighbors,” as Monash calls them, and no White people were displaced.
In fact, no White owner put up significant resistance to condemnation. At least nine of the condemned properties individually held by Whites were purchased many years before the Bruces and other Blacks bought and built – and all of these owners immediately defaulted to the eminent domain orders. Another 14 properties were held by a trio of White developers, and two by corporate investors. We would have to be willfully blind to deny the negative effect on these investments when a handful of Blacks moved in and hundreds more began to regularly weekend at Bruce's resort.
Yet the single most offensive thing in Monash's letter is her co-opting of the imperative, “Say Their Names!,” a phrase and action meant to humanize BIPOC individuals [Black, indigenous and people of color] anonymously victimized, often under the color of law. Monash’s use is a further offense to them. For shame.
—Carole Cooper. Manhattan Beach
Returning condemned property
From the articles in The Beach Reporter, it seems that giving two lots back to the Bruce family is a done deal. Could TBR please let us readers know if this deal will also include the other properties taken by eminent domain?
From the lot map in TBR it looks like Bruce had two interior lots surrounded by four other property owners (“State, LA County reveal plan to return Bruce's Beach to lots to descendants,” The Beach Reporter, 4/15/21).
And there is the additional property taken by eminent domain that is now two public parking lots and a hillside park from Manhattan Avenue up to Highland. Are all of those property owners' families going to have their properties returned?
Also, for better understanding, could TBR please publish the "historical records" that show the racial motivation for using eminent domain.
—Sterling Hayden, Manhattan Beach
Proposed BCHD development
The majority of this [Beach Cities Health District Healthy Living Campus] plan would not be for community public use—it'd be a for-profit business on public-designated land, and that's wrong. The board members already know this, but don't care given they've ignored the residents and increased the size and scale of the project since 2019. With schools and homes in every direction, the fallout from this massive development would include-- impossible traffic, destruction of property values, and loss of neighborhood character.
The DEIR asserts there would be no or only minimal adverse effects caused by this project. They end a lot of these points with "...and would not substantially," fill in the blank, "...obscure views of the open sky above, negatively impact traffic, interfere with the neighborhood character." How can anyone with a straight face make such statements when you're wanting to put a giant residential commercial building in the middle of a sleepy neighborhood?
The Planning Commission and City Council of Redondo Beach should easily recognize this should not be allowed, but they need to hear from you. Signing off on this project would be an abdication of their duties if they deem this a suitable project for the area. It is a behemoth structure in a residential neighborhood—completely out of character to surrounding structures. BCHD isn't listening, so we must encourage our city representatives that this RCFE (Residential Care Facility for the Elderly) should not be allowed at this site.
—Lara Duke, Redondo Beach
Support for gun safety laws
This time Indianapolis. More hideous grief and misery for dozens of relatives and friends. There is no God-given inalienable right to possess firearms. I thought perhaps gun safety regulations might be enacted without conflicting with the Second Amendment. That doesn't seem possible. The Second Amendment must be repealed so that sensible gun safety measures, such as safety training and insurance, can be enacted.
—Tony Cole, Redondo Beach