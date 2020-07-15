Bruces's Beach land parcels
Re: "Bruce's Beach: Is a plaque enough to address Manhattan Beach's history, repay Black ancestor's loss?," The Beach Reporter, 7/9/20:
When something is coercively taken from another, the offence is corrected by returning the thing that was taken. What if the thing is a beach? Despite being inconvenient and expensive, I believe the principle still stands. This is particularly true in the case between the city of Manhattan Beach and the Bruce family because there is sufficient documentation about the original events and, more importantly, the land in question is still owned by the city and is under-developed.
In practice, returning the parcels to the Bruce family would be messy at best, and may only complicate instead of uplift the family’s lives, but those are not reasons to avoid doing what is right. If the city wants to keep the land, so be it, but let the city obtain the deed properly and legally. By resisting this reconciliation, the city is affirming its white supremacist past and prolonging this agenda.
Practicality and expense are not legitimate excuses for retaining ownership gained through city sanctioned abuses against its own residents. Cities doing so will be on the wrong side of history, including Manhattan Beach. I don’t know exactly what modern-day, local amends would look like, but if the Bruce family and Manhattan Beach have the will, it is worth exploring. While I am saddened to potentially lose such a beautiful park, as an African American resident, I am saddened even more by its unjust history and the plethora of excuses to justify it.
—Katrina Holland, Redondo Beach
Claims of patriotism
The photos in last week's Beach Reporter of the people protesting beach closures made me sick. ("Conservatives protest beach closures," The Beach Reporter, 7/9/20) All these self-styled "patriots" hiding behind the American flag, costumes and freedom signs whining and crying about their individual rights. I'd like to ask each of them, "What have you done for America lately, or anyone for that matter, that gives you the right to demand putting people at risk so you can have your way?" When I came back from Vietnam in 1966, "patriots" were burning the flag and hurling fruit and insults at veterans. But Americans are so spoiled by their "take-for-granted individual rights" that they forget that this country was built on sacrifice. We've got a major problem here folks and we're all in this together. And the "Me First" people are not helping.
Racism in the community
In response to a paid advertisement “Manhattan Beach is not a racist community,” The Beach Reporter, 7/9/20: The use of white people (which includes myself) is to speak directly to the majority demographic in Manhattan Beach (home of the author) and the other beach cities. I grew up in the South Bay—Gardena Hawthorne and [currently Hermosa Beach].
Respectfully, Mr. Lesser’s response to the implication stated in the title of his letter, is exactly what people of color point to, when white people are “called out” for their failure to come to terms with history, the current social upheaval and our complicity—consciously or unconsciously. White people immediately become defensive when accused of being racist/biased and then proceed to provide anecdotes to disprove the accusation.
Instead of writing an open letter and becoming defensive—we are being called upon to listen more and talk less. Read and learn. Engage in deep introspection. Then reach out and engage with people of color, and continue to listen more and talk less.
Work to become an anti-racist v. a racist denier. I highly recommend Ibram X. Kendi’s book "How to be an Antiracist." You will be moved and surprised—it is a book for all us!
—Maura Tremblay, Hermosa Beach
Insights about racism
In response to a paid advertisement “Manhattan Beach is not a racist community,” The Beach Reporter, 7/9/20:
My wife and I moved here in the early 1980s, giving me several decades of insight into this community. This is my experience.
There were virtually no Black people [residing] in the community then but it was not uncommon to see Black men, sitting on a curb, being interrogated by a couple of uniformed police officers. These acts seemed aimed at encouraging black people to avoid our community.
A friend, who worked parking enforcement for the city in the 1980s, related that it was common to hear the announcement of a Black person in MB over the police radio using the code word “NIM”, which was short for n--- in Manhattan”.
Our house was built in the 1947. The original deed for the house had restrictions preventing the sale of the property to a Black person. Later, we found a newspaper advertisement for our house that used the code words “in wisely restricted Manhattan Village.”
My son’s soccer coach around 2002 was one of the few Black residents in MB. He has shared his story on Facebook of when he was stopped by the police in front of his house bringing pizza home for dinner. He had lived in the town for many years at that time.
MB has a history of racism going back to the early 1900s that is ongoing today. I don’t know what world Russ Lesser lives in, but it’s not the same as the one my wife and I have experienced.
—Bob Zwissler, Manhattan Beach
Policing in Manhattan Beach
Re: "Forum on policing, implicit bias in Manhattan Beach is to bridge not divide," The Beach Reporter, 7/9/20:
This is the question I posed to [Manhattan Beach] City Council Members before the June 30 council meeting to debate the issue of conducting a forum on policing: “Please enumerate and provide the details of actions by the MBPD that could be characterized as racist in the past ten years, either proven or alleged, which have prompted city council for the formation of such a Forum? Please provide the annual number of interactions the MBPD have with members of the public.”
Here are [Police Chief Derrick Abell's] answers provided during the meeting on July 9th. The average number of police calls responded to per year over the past ten years are 56,000. There are an additional 19,000 police rollouts per year generated by the police department. That totals an average of 750,000 police responses over the past ten years. In the same ten years there have been 36 complaints lodged against MBPD. That is an average of .0048 per cent of calls resulted in a complaint against our police department.
In 2018 there were 1,058 arrests. 77% of the suspects were White and 22% of the suspects were Black. The chief said Manhattan Beach is not a “silo” and it is not correct to compare the number of Black arrests to the population of Blacks in Manhattan Beach. Please listen to his response for yourself online.
—Joe Franklin, Manhattan Beach
Honesty about diversity
Everyone wants more diversity but we all moved to Manhattan Beach knowing it was 99% white. We did not move into a more diverse neighborhood. Why is that? We all (but are scared to say out loud) looked at crime stats, the reputation of the school and walked around. We did not see African Americans and moved in.
I wish people could be honest. Hildy Stern and Nancy Hersman, I am calling you out. You will say oh...my husband's job... or the beach or....or the community or......but be honest.
I ask everyone I meet, why did you move to Manhattan Beach? The answer is "For the safety and the good schools" You know those are code words, right. Safety from what, from whom?
Do you mean safe from White women, Asian men, elderly? Say it! To be safe from Black men. Yes, big dark, scary Black men.
What do good schools mean? Let's be honest, no or few minorities.
Be honest, you like African Americans as long as they are safe. You like the well educated and articulate the ones who do not scare you. The ones who understand the unwritten social norms.
I detest hypocrisy and dishonestly and the co-opting of a movement for political gain and the assuaging of personal guilt.
—Nicole Andrews, Manhattan Beach
Volume of music in public
Can we talk about enforcing and restricting music with F-Bomb and misogyny lyrics on the beach?
Due to recreation options being restricted by COVID-19, like many of you, I’ve seen an increase in workout activity at the beach.
Many times groups play music to inspire their workouts.
While each of us has a personal preference in work-out genres, I’ve recently witnessed several instances of music with offensive lyrics being played loudly with children within earshot.
Is there an ordinance , and enforcement will..., to help restrict this damaging and offensive activity ?
—Dave Rodriguez, Manhattan Beach
Global funding for COVID-19 relief
Already 130,000 people have died in the United States from COVID-19. One of the most advanced nations in the world still suffers with this virus.
Now, think of all the developing nations. They have it way harder with less supplies, medicine, and money to work toward a vaccine.
This is why I urge Senator Harris and Senator Feinstein to support emergency global funding for COVID-19 in CARES 2.0. As one of the most powerful nations on earth, we should be doing more to help fight for the world's poor.
Currently, only 1 percent of the federal budget goes to foreign aid. This pandemic knows no borders. This pandemic sees no race, age, or gender. We are all fighting this pandemic together. We need to fight for those that cannot fight for themselves. Urge congress to fight for global funding. We can do more to help. Do your part.
—Julia LeVee, Hermosa Beach
Pants for your face
As I have been walking around Manhattan and Hermosa to get exercise and rehab a broken leg, I have been wearing my mask around my neck. When I see I am going to be within 8 or 10 feet of someone, I lift it to cover my nose and mouth. I do this to be polite.
Many of the people I come across on my walks are not wearing a mask. I figure that just as I don my mask to be polite, you unmasked ones are refusing to wear a mask to be rude -- knowingly and intentionally rude. You are reveling in your rudeness. I know you think in your sophomoric way that you are cool freedom fighters but you are neither cool nor freedom fighters. Sorry, but you are just jerks. Luckily that's curable; just stop being a jerk!
Yes the masks are annoying and in my case they fog up my glasses. But the mask is a lot less annoying than a ventilator. Now no one objects to the laws requiring people to wear pants when walking about Manhattan or Hermosa, right? How is the mask requirement different? Think of the mask as pants for your face. Wear the masks!
—Judi Bloom, Manhattan Beach
Science vs. politics of wearing masks
There wouldn't be such an issue with people choosing to not wear a mask if they were the ones risking getting sick. Unlike, for example, the choice to not wear a seatbelt, in which you've accepted being fine with potentially flying through your windshield on impact, this virus is coming from the unmasked, and that decision affects (and potentially infects) everyone around you.
You not wearing a mask is saying you have the right to kill me and my family. That's not being dramatic, but factual. You're not being asked to chew on nails, just to cover your face with a cloth for a while. It's not politics, it's science. And if it really is a made-up hoax by one American political party, why is this virus global? That'd be one powerful party.
—Lara Duke, Redondo Beach