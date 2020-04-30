Coordinating the rebuild
As cities in the South Bay plan the way forward, a great number of different considerations are required to make sure we do not risk our hard-earned progress in controlling the spread of COVID-19. We have done a great job so far and—as just one public official—I thank the people and leaders throughout the South Bay for their steady hand in getting us to this point.
It is only because everyone has worked together that we are now in conversations to carefully plan the next phases and the way forward on every level. We still must protect the most vulnerable and all the people on the essential front lines. They have carried some of the heaviest loads and greatest risk in our collective efforts. Relaxing public space restrictions and re-opening our businesses now require significant coordination across all communities in our region. This is happening now.
Virtually every business owner is also busy re-thinking their daily operations so that we can maintain our advantage over this virus in the next several months or years.
So while we may still have a long road ahead in this historic global pandemic moment, know that we will figure it all out and we will rebuild all aspects of our communities, economies and society at-large. I am inspired by all the good will and innovative ideas emerging in conversations everywhere. Stay smart, safe and strong South Bay. We will continue to do this together. To our better tomorrows.
—Mary Campbell, Hermosa Beach mayor
Love for local newspapers
I have loved Manhattan Beach, The Beach Reporter and Easy Reader since I came to California in 1960 to pursue my career as an aeronautical engineer.
A few weeks ago, the entire Easy Reader staff was laid off and they drastically reduced circulation. The newspaper was founded 50 years ago and provided information about the coronavirus updates.
Newspapers and television give us news about California, nationwide and worldwide, but only the local newspapers (The Beach Reporter and Easy Reader) give us the local news that affects our everyday lives.
My main interest in the newspapers is the coverage of the community events in Manhattan Beach, but also interested in other South Bay cities that affect my home town.
Knowledge about the city’s activities can only be obtained from the local newspapers. I love to read “Letters to the Editor” and submit articles because they have a larger audience than the City Council meetings.
I was intimidated at first and even thought about having Paul Silva (The Beach Reporter) be my “ghost writer” and I would read the article at the City Council meeting. I finally realized that the words have to be from your own thoughts that came from the heart.
Please support The Beach Reporter so the residents of the South Bay cities can continue to have the information that affects our everyday lives.
—Robert Bush, Manhattan Beach
Parking lot parties
The Stay at Home Order and social distancing guidelines are more and more difficult for everyone to tolerate as the weeks drag on and the weather turns from spring to summer. I understand this, I would love to be walking on the strand or simply visiting with family and friends.
What troubles me is that I am seeing more and more neighbors ignoring the guidelines as everyone in their household craves a change.
I live next to a church parking lot but it may as well be the playground at Pennekamp during recess. I hear children playing hockey, riding bikes and scooters, throwing balls, and running around joyfully. All the while the parents are in a group socializing. A few weeks ago the lot was empty all day as everyone stayed at home. Now the laughter of children playing is a constant all day long. It's certainly a pleasant sound but not one consistent with today's health guidelines. I would guess this same scenario is playing out in other parking lots around town.
Not to mention, this past weekend I witnessed a party in someone's front yard with at least 20 people present.
What should we do about this? I don't have an answer. But I am expecting to see many more violations of social distancing as the days and weeks progress.
Stay safe and stay well.
—Sally Bickel, Manhattan Beach
'Pushing us together'
“South Bay beach city mayors said . . . they are unified with Los Angeles County keeping beaches closed for all purposes, including surfing, until at least May 15.” And why is this? Because “social distancing is working,” says Redondo Beach Mayor Brand. (The Beach Reporter 4/23/20) Really? Surfing? Don't get me wrong, I have practiced social distancing to the utmost.
This thing is horrible, and we have to stop its spread. But what does prohibiting surfing have to do with social distancing? Saying that we need to keep the water closed because the COVID curve is finally flattening is like saying we need to keep using anti-elephant spray because we haven’t seen an elephant in the beach cities in years.
Has one scientist anywhere-anywhere-said that COVID can be spread in the ocean? And the Strand closure? Doctors have said that the best thing we can do to fight this thing is to exercise our bodies and, more importantly, our lungs. I now see people every day walking on Ocean, battling moving cars, trucks, garbage trucks, bicycles, parked cars, potholes, noxious fumes, construction crews, and police cars, and you know what all of that does?
It pushes all of us closer together. Is that really what we want? (That's what Bonin/Garcetti did two years ago with their horrific Road Diets!) And why are Hermosa Beach parks open and Bruce's Beach closed? Is there really less risk of COVID in HB? We've got to find a way to get together (safely!) and curb COVID smartly.
—Ed McPherson, Manhattan Beach
Essential workers during pandemic
At times of chaos we get immersed in our own lives and tend to forget those who continue to fight for the safety of our community. I want to bring attention to the essential workers and would like to thank them. The essential workers continue to work to allow for our current society to function and most of the time their efforts go unnoticed or forgotten. Please make sure to thank the essential workers in our community and I hope everyone stays healthy and safe during quarantine.
—Aleesha Yan, Manhattan Beach
Local support for first responders
I'd like to give a shout out to the residents of Palm Avenue on the two blocks just north of Valley in Manhattan Beach. They banded together to raise funds to show appreciation to our local first responders. So many donations were made that the Manhattan Beach Police Department and Fire Department will receive breakfast from The Kettle and dinner from Lido Manhattan Ristorante and Lido Bakery. Though I don't live on Palm Avenue, I was impressed by their generosity. Maybe a new trend has begun—neighbors supporting local restaurants while thanking the workers who are keeping all of us protected. Way to go Palm Avenue!
—Laura Muenchow, Manhattan Beach
One-way idea for Esplanade
For more than a month now, Esplanade sidewalk on the west side of the street has been blocked off and declared off limits to pedestrians. Was this decision intended to eliminate pedestrian traffic on Esplanade?
My observation is the amount of foot traffic has not been minimized by this new law, but has only shifted all of the walking / jogging traffic to the east sidewalk. Nothing has improved and has only increased the congestion of pedestrians to a single sidewalk on Esplanade.
Hey, here is a thought, open the west sidewalk again but with a slight twist. Pedestrian traffic using the west sidewalk could only walk in the southbound direction. (Same direction as the vehicle traffic on the west side of the Esplanade, imagine that!) Northbound pedestrian traffic would use the east sidewalk.
Exposure of people walking in opposite directions approaching face to face during their walk is eliminated.
This simple change would also allow pedestrians the ability to look at the waves again.
—Dwight Sabrowsky, Redondo Beach
Holding until May 15
As we continue to stay Safer at Home, many are asking questions about when they can return to the beach, their offices and all the other daily activities that have been upended by the COVID-19 pandemic.
We understand how challenging Safer at Home has been, especially as the weather has gotten warmer, and we all want to be outdoors. We appreciate all who comply with the public health order because we know staying home saves lives and protects our front-line workers.
L.A. County’s Safer at Home order closing the beaches, non-essential businesses and limiting trips outside the home is in effect until at least May 15. The County recently provided four recovery prerequisites: adequate hospital capacity and COVID-19 testing, protections for vulnerable people and accommodations for physical distancing.
At the City, we are making plans for the recovery, along with our partners in our neighboring cities and with these prerequisites in mind. For more information, please join us at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 30, for a Town Hall meeting with our Mayor Mary Campbell, the City’s new police chief, Paul LeBaron, Dr. William Kim, Beach Cities Health District’s medical advisor, and me.
You may submit questions online in advance of the meeting and can tune in online, by phone or through the City's local cable channels. Join the Virtual Town Hall on your computer, tablet or smartphone 6:30 p.m. Thursday. OR Call-in Toll Free: 877-309-2073 Access Code: 725 846 085, Audio Pin: #
—Suja Lowenthal, Hermosa Beach city manager
Opening businesses
California is the 5th largest economy in the world with a population of 40 million people. We also have the largest homeless population in the United States. Schools are closed; businesses are closed. Social distancing is required and “Safer at Home” the operative word. But, is it? New information, from Johns Hopkins, suggests that sunlight kills the COVID-19 virus but lives many hours indoors. Safer at home?
Every hour of the day is filled with COVID-19 deaths. The print news is filled with doom and gloom. We have become paralyzed with fear. The good news is a new cottage industry was born, making masks of all types and colors. Even some homeless are selling them on the streets for $5 each. But California’s economy will not survive with 60% unemployment for very long. We need to open businesses now!
We can’t wait until the experts tell us it’s okay. The models have been terribly wrong in the first place! Why should we rely on them now? Do you think the experts will to go out on a limb and tell us it’s okay and take the blame if they’re wrong? Mayor Garcetti is a prime example of a lack of leadership! It’s easier for him to be a tyrant than make a decision and accept any responsibility. He’d rather pit neighbor against neighbor and incentivize them by paying snitches for those not following his edicts.
Finally, we must realize our economic destruction is self-imposed by the total deaths of 1500 poor souls and poor leadership!
—Gary Brown, Hermosa Beach
Other beaches
Thank you, Huntington Beach, for being a rational government entity while so few exists in this great state California.
I live in Redondo Beach-closed, adjacent to Hermosa adjacent to Manhattan Beach where they are proudly gave out 129 $1000 fines for surfing, walking any contact with the beach reported in our local Beach Reporter weekly. I wish I could be so proud of my local beach governments.
I haven’t visited your beach during this quarantine but admire the common sense approach and would be happy to vote for any of the council members that supported this decision in larger elections! I also remember Huntington Beach not adhering to other stupid laws such as Sanctuary State nonsense.
BeachLife Festival refunds
This is a copy of a note sent to the agency that does ticketing for the Beachlife Festival. The first year was a great community event, but it seems like they want to take an approach to the current circumstances as if they are Live Nation/Ticketmaster.
To whom it may concern,
I greatly appreciate the email update that we received today from the Beachlife Festival regarding the show in 2020. What was not appreciated at all was the link to the terms and conditions for ticket purchase/refunds.
I will say that I loved every bit of the 2019 festival. I was there with my family all three days for at least six hours each day. As a result of my experience I bought tickets for 2020 as soon as they were available and was looking forward to the event this year.
The current situation we are all experiencing is unprecedented. If there is to be no show this year, then you should offer full refunds to everyone immediately, including all fees.
If you choose to do anything other than this you are basically spitting in the face of everyone in the community that has supported you. And if you choose to do this please know that I will do everything in my power to make sure that any future festival is a miserable experience for the organizers and the attendees.
Do the right thing...and do it now!
That is how you will continue to have the support of the community.
—Stephen Nickerson, Torrance