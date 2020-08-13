Assumptions based on race
Last week Paul Silva presented some ideas about wealth and race in Manhattan Beach ("Commentary: Generational wealth and racism in Manhattan Beach," The Beach Reporter, 8/6/20).
To the degree we use these terms divisively, we will live with a divided civilization. There is no good reason to have invented the concept called race other than a recognition of degrees of skin pigmentation and a few proclivities to some illnesses.
However, when diverse cultural values and trends are justly linked with people who share skin-color traits, there are many important things to consider. To what degree are those who share certain beliefs and attitudes a danger, or an asset?
Given that we all lack complete knowledge, when interacting with strangers there is no option but to make best guesses. When police, concerned about residential burglaries, encounter a stranger—who does not fit the neighborhood profile and identifies with any group statistically known to be linked with high crime—it would be a dereliction of duty not to inspect further. So, for good reason, many associated with such groups are given special attention.
If unaware of this fundamental nature of judgment, innocents often experience this scrutiny as something other than reasonable concern, but evidence of ugly racism. Apparently, many have falsely concluded that police “racism” is systemic. Garbage in, garbage out. To fight what is thought to be racism, they might march against, and vote to defund police departments.
For statistically based clarity, read Heather MacDonald’s, “The War on Cops.”
—Don Spencer, Manhattan Beach
Government oversight of public health
Census extended to September 30
A significant amount of South Bay residents haven't filled out their U.S. Census forms. Since the deadline to fill it out has been moved forward to September 30, I'm here to urge everyone to fill out the form which can be found at my2020Census.gov. Let's not lose the funds and representation in Congress to which we are entitled.
—Jack Raynor, Redondo Beach
Details about Bruce's Beach petition
Last week Mark Burton wrote a letter about Bruce’s Beach saying we needed to “move forward with common sense judgement” ("Value of Bruce's Beach parcels," The Beach Reporter, 8/6/20).
There is a petition demanding the city give the Bruce family back the two lots they owned along the Strand, (hard for the city to do as the land is owned by L.A. County), be paid remunerations for 95 years of lost earnings, and have the city commit to “change the current racial intolerant climate in the city administration, law enforcement, and the community as a whole.”
According to his Facebook comment, Mark Burton signed that petition. It sounds like he has already made up his mind about “moving forward.”
There was another Facebook question on how much the Bruce family should be paid. Mr. Burton’s comment was “My initial thought is the difference between fmv [fair market value] and what the city paid in the eminent domain proceeding….” The court one hundred years ago determined that fair market value was paid, so Mark must be referring to fmv today, which would be around twenty five million. The only way the city could pay that would be to tax the residents.
Mr. Burton, please answer the following two questions. 1) You have already signed the petition demanding the Bruce family be paid. How much? 2) What specific changes to the “racial intolerant climate” of all our present residents would you like to see?
As you are running for city council again it is only fair that you answer these questions.
—Tom Nordberg, Manhattan Beach
Compensation for Bruce descendants
Concerning the parcel of the re-named Bruce's Beach, The land was taken over a hundred years ago, whether or not it was taken under Eminent Domain or not remains to be seen. The property should not be given or compensation paid to the Bruce descendants. The current residents of Manhattan Beach had nothing to do with it. Doing so would be a mistake that we may well regret by a knee-jerk reaction to current events.
—Neil Snow, Manhattan Beach