Funding for Manhattan Beach police
Our city officials should defend the budget of the Manhattan Beach Police Department and express publicly and unequivocally that Manhattan Beach stands with its police officers.
We should all strongly condemn abusive and discriminatory acts committed by people with authority and indeed by any people.
However, we should also condemn any attempt to use the current tragic events and the protests not to demand racial equality, but as an occasion to vilify our police or demand the department be defunded.
No social justice is attainable without civic order; our police officers are the ones who protect such order – for all of us. Without our police, even the rights of protesters could not be defended. The service of the Manhattan Beach police officers deserves both our respect and gratitude.
The call to defund supposes an ideology that vilifies and marginalizes the police officers. If the arguers can conceive for the police officers to stop "ancillary services" it is only because they believe police officers do not deserve to be and shall not be allowed to be an integral part of the very fabric of our community. In fact, every depiction of a police officer in a good light is now to be banned, even if it is just a children's cartoon.
In Manhattan Beach, police officers thankfully are an integral part of our community and they must continue to be. Our community should be the model for others.
Defend our police officers as they defend us every day.
—Lucia La Rosa Ames, Manhattan Beach
Bruce's Beach memorial
I have been a resident of Manhattan Beach for 35 years and sincerely appreciate the integrity, professionalism, and expertise of the Manhattan Beach Police Department and the Manhattan Beach Fire Department. They are quick to respond to all emergencies and handle any issues that arise in a timely and thorough manner. I have experienced the support of both organizations in my home and on the street where I live. It is comforting to know that MBPD and MBFD will respond to life-threatening and less severe issues expeditiously, intelligently and attentively. Thank you and kudos to the police and fire departments for keeping us safe and informed 24 hours a day.
—Tracey Windes, Manhattan Beach
Coverage of protest in MB
Very disappointed in the editorial board of The Beach Reporter to not comment on and not apologize for its reporting inaccuracy as noted in the Letter to the Editor from Ben Donohoe ["Disappointed in coverage," The Beach Reporter, 6/11/20], on the protest reported on in the June 4 edition. I was also at the protest. It was peaceful with absolutely no incidents.