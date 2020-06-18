Letters

Funding for Manhattan Beach police

Our city officials should defend the budget of the Manhattan Beach Police Department and express publicly and unequivocally that Manhattan Beach stands with its police officers.

We should all strongly condemn abusive and discriminatory acts committed by people with authority and indeed by any people.

However, we should also condemn any attempt to use the current tragic events and the protests not to demand racial equality, but as an occasion to vilify our police or demand the department be defunded.

No social justice is attainable without civic order; our police officers are the ones who protect such order – for all of us. Without our police, even the rights of protesters could not be defended. The service of the Manhattan Beach police officers deserves both our respect and gratitude.

The call to defund supposes an ideology that vilifies and marginalizes the police officers. If the arguers can conceive for the police officers to stop "ancillary services" it is only because they believe police officers do not deserve to be and shall not be allowed to be an integral part of the very fabric of our community. In fact, every depiction of a police officer in a good light is now to be banned, even if it is just a children's cartoon.

In Manhattan Beach, police officers thankfully are an integral part of our community and they must continue to be. Our community should be the model for others.

Defend our police officers as they defend us every day.

—Lucia La Rosa Ames, Manhattan Beach

Bruce's Beach memorial

RE: "Signs of a civil rights movement," The Beach Reporter, 6/11/20: You showed a picture of an impromptu memorial at Bruce's Beach followed with a white-washed explanation of its significance. Saying Bruce's Beach "...was closed down because of racial friction" sounds like two sides just couldn't get along, ignoring the real history that African Americans were shamefully driven out of the City of Manhattan Beach in the 1920s, a terrible act that was finally acknowledged in 2007 when the park was rededicated and renamed. 
 
—Allison Montgomery, Manhattan Beach
 
Support for MB police and fire services

I have been a resident of Manhattan Beach for 35 years and sincerely appreciate the integrity, professionalism, and expertise of the Manhattan Beach Police Department and the Manhattan Beach Fire Department. They are quick to respond to all emergencies and handle any issues that arise in a timely and thorough manner. I have experienced the support of both organizations in my home and on the street where I live. It is comforting to know that MBPD and MBFD will respond to life-threatening and less severe issues expeditiously, intelligently and attentively. Thank you and kudos to the police and fire departments for keeping us safe and informed 24 hours a day.

—Tracey Windes, Manhattan Beach

Coverage of protest in MB

Very disappointed in the editorial board of The Beach Reporter to not comment on and not apologize for its reporting inaccuracy as noted in the Letter to the Editor from Ben Donohoe ["Disappointed in coverage," The Beach Reporter, 6/11/20], on the protest reported on in the June 4 edition. I was also at the protest. It was peaceful with absolutely no incidents.

In these increasingly divisive times, it does no one any benefit to promulgate inaccurate reporting.
 
—Matt Clark, Manhattan Beach
 
Wearing a mask
 
Just wear a mask please. It is not that hard.
 
—Daniel Hegglin, Manhattan Beach
 
 
 
 

