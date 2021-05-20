Wealth accrued by property owners
Re: “An Open Apology to Ercoles,” advertisement in The Beach Reporter, 5/13/21
It is presumptuous to presume what businesses would or would not have survived and why; or if the displaced families would have sold their property long before it produced the wealth that today’s owners have reaped. Simply put, the Bruce family was not allowed to try.
Many of your arguments are solid, based on the historical examples you used with one very basic flaw. Unlike Chavez Ravine, eminent domain was exercised on the owners of Bruce’s Beach to rid Manhattan Beach of people of color. The presumed action was for what was determined to be a much-needed park. That park, upon which the whole “process” was based, was not built until decades later. It was a racist act that LA County, not the city of Manhattan Beach, has deemed worthy of addressing. I applaud them for doing so.
I would much rather read a positive report in the national news, because this has gone national, than a negative report about a city council that can’t even find a way to write a generic, non-legally binding apology for an egregious act committed years ago by others. It is a shame you are eager to extend an apology to Ecroles, but not to families that were forced out for blatant racial reasons.
—Neely Swanson, Manhattan Beach
Ads to express opinions
Re: “An Open Apology to Ercoles,” advertisement in The Beach Reporter, 5/13/21
Can people please stop buying out ads in the newspaper in order to speak their piece? Write a letter to the paper like a normal person instead! Also, don’t you find it ironic that someone who admits to having a family history of owning property in the South Bay and has the means to pay for an ad in the paper, guaranteeing their voice be heard, chooses to explain how the Bruce family deserves little, if anything, in return for the land that was taken from them?
Please get off your privileged (i.e. paid for) soap box and leave the ad space for a local shop that actually needs the business, especially during these difficult times. Just asking.
—Nicole Strosaker, Redondo Beach
Response from Beach Cities Health District
I would like to correct a couple of misstatements in a recent letter regarding Beach Cities Health District's proposed Healthy Living Campus at N. Prospect Ave. and Diamond St. in Redondo Beach. ("Zoning for BCHD project," The Beach Reporter, 5/13/21)
- The district (BCHD) has not requested a zone change for the proposed project. The main campus is zoned P-CF (Community Facility) and the vacant lot located on Flagler Lane is zoned C-2 (Commercial). Zoning can remain the same.
- A conditional use permit (CUP) is already in place for the 514 Prospect Ave. building, addressing the 120 residents living at Silverado Memory Care. The proposed project — like other improvements made in the past — would require a CUP under existing code. Also, a CUP does not require a vote of the people.
- The Residential Care for the Elderly community on the Healthy Living Campus could benefit the City of Redondo Beach by helping the city meet Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) for affordable housing, since 10% of the proposed units are being considered at below-market rates. This could mitigate potential legal actions and minimize the possibility of the state revoking local control over land use for noncompliance.
BCHD's campus currently contains a 60-unit (120 bed) memory care community operated by Silverado in a building that was built to 1950s seismic standards. The Healthy Living Campus Master Plan proposes a modern, vibrant campus, utilizing a public-private partnership for an additional 157 assisted living units. Unit pricing will be determined once an operator is selected. In addition to creating needed housing, funds generated by the campus will sustain existing health and wellness programs utilized by the community. The campus will also create intergenerational uses, including green space for community programming, a Youth Wellness Center, and outpatient health services for older adults.
I encourage community members to review information about the campus on the BCHD project website. In keeping with our commitment to transparency, we have uploaded fact sheets, FAQs, community presentations and open house materials, Community Working Group presentations and summaries. Additionally, please take a look at the Draft Environmental Impact Report (EIR); the 90-day public comment period concludes on June 10 at 5 p.m.
Visit bchdcampus.org/campus for more information.
—Tom Bakaly, CEO, Beach Cities Health District
Thanks from candidate Francois
Now that most of the election results are in, I congratulate Raymond Jackson on his win. We are now all counting on him to help our city recover and prosper.
Thanks to all the candidates and everyone who participated in this election; it was an honor to talk with residents about what they care about. Those conversations confirmed my belief that we have more in common than we have differences.
Now, we have the opportunity to all work together to make Hermosa Beach an even better place to live.
My campaign for city council was not the beginning of my public service and it certainly will not be the end. I will continue to engage with our elected officials, reach out and organize residents and work on the issues that I and so many residents care about.
—Dean Francois, Hermosa Beach
Redondo Beach housing vote
At the May 11 meeting of the Redondo Beach City Council the public got to see, in real time, what “Elections have consequences” actually means.
The councilmembers held their third discussion about how the city could meet its eight-year, state-mandated goal of planning for 2,500 new units of affordable housing — well over half of which have to be priced for low-income and very low-income people.
Among the essential qualities these housing sites must have is closeness to public transportation and easy access to services. When Councilmember Obagi presented his list of potential housing sites, he chose locations close to two transit hubs: the Redondo Beach Green Line station west of Inglewood Avenue on Marine (District 5, represented by Councilmember Emdee); and the Metro transit center currently under construction behind the Galleria (his own District 4).
Councilmember Emdee would have none of that. She carried on about the existing traffic and overcrowding in her district’s public schools (other districts also struggle with this). Then she presented the jewel in the crown of her own housing plan: 787 units of affordable housing on the AES power plant property at the waterfront — a site with no close-by services, at least two remaining years of must-run transmission and an extensive toxic cleanup in its future.
Thank you, Mayor Brand and Councilmembers Obagi, Loewenstein and Nehrenheim, for saying no to Emdee’s self-serving proposal and yes to a workable plan for meeting the city’s state-mandated affordable housing requirements.
—Arlene Pinzler, Redondo Beach
E-bikes on The Strand
Various city and LA County officials should promptly recognize and address that the electric bikes now customarily ridden along the beach bike path are dangerous. Too many times to count, I see 250 -pound e-bikes traveling at 20 mph or more by many clueless riders of all ages. The excessive speeds and weights of most e-bikes carry a lot of force to be reckoned with.
I’m a 63-year-old cyclist and frequently ride the Santa Monica, Manhattan, Hermosa and Redondo Beach paths. At some point (if not already), someone, some child, is going to get seriously injured by one of these e-bikers. Undoubtedly, it will lead to a lawsuit against the individual, the city and county.
I don’t know how to solve the problem. I guess e-bikes could be outlawed on the path. It is what should be judged, a motorized vehicle. Or, maybe, beach cities deploy many more police officers to curtail and ticket offenders (big time), which is now negligible at best. The great bike path we have by the shore and utilized by many is now getting more and more dangerous. Let’s not have a severely maimed toddler on our hands.
—Ted Lux, Playa Del Rey
Minority groups displaced
While everyone is up in the air over Bruce's Beach....
No one is mentioning the Mexican repatriation of 1929-1936 where illegal, unconstitutional raids affected as many as 1.8 million California residents; 60% of those deported were U.S. citizens or descendants. Or about the Japanese American internment camps between 1942 and 1945.
This is history no one knows or cares to remember. Just saying.
—David G. Miller, Manhattan Beach
Public health mandates in California
I recently traveled with my wife in our RV across five states. I was surprised to see less of an obsession with masks as well as other draconian rules/laws that seem to burden the population of California as well as some other states. It was refreshing to see people out and about, kids playing in parks, etc. No threats of fines and all the other things we find as normal here in the South Bay. Speaking with locals, I was surprised that they were allowed to use common sense and maintain certain freedoms. They were generous to show pity on me learning that I was from California.
Maybe it is time that local governments stand up to federal, state and county governments and treat their citizens with respect by ensuring them their constitutional rights. I wrote an editorial a number of months ago and asked if mandated vaccines were on the horizon. Well?
We the people are being ruled by the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control, U.S. Federal Drug Administration, National Institutes of Health and by politicians who are nothing but marionettes whose strings are controlled by the aforementioned organizations. Our democracy is being replaced by a Socialist Iatrarchy.
I hope common sense will prevail and that this attempt to accomplish a "new normal" is crushed for now and forever.
—Louie Pastor, Manhattan Beach