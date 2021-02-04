Appreciation for city employees
I strongly believe it is important to give public praise when and where it is due. Three Manhattan Beach city employees went way above and beyond the call of duty on my behalf.
City Manager Bruce Moe took the time to forward a long email from me to the two department heads who could help me with two problems.
Ernest Area, the gentleman responsible for Sand Dune Park maintenance, replied to my inquiry in a "hot minute" and told me my issue is being addressed.
My biggest shout-out is reserved for Robert Hoag. He actually bothered to drive to the Sand Dune Park office and located something very dear to my heart in the lost-and-found.
I have tried dealing with previous city employees in all three positions, often to no avail. So, thank you! And we are lucky to have you working for us.
—Mimi Toberman, Manhattan Beach
Voting in Redondo Beach races
Who will see the deterioration of our communities and say, “enough is enough?” Whose voice determines a leader who will fight for our economy, growth, safety and education? I hope that voice is yours.
This golden election opportunity comes but once every four years, but if you guessed I am talking about the presidential election, you would be wrong. Local elections have significantly more impact on our lives than any nationwide election, yet Redondo Beach residents historically only participate at about 30 to 40% in our local elections.
The mayor and city council members make decisions that greatly impact our daily lives and the area in which we live. If those elected officials are listening, we can have confidence in their ability to govern and plan a future for our city. Presidential elections seem to matter a lot to a great many people. And yet, when it comes to local elections, many cannot say that they’ve researched any of the candidates on the ballot.
Choose wisely, because your vote will have an impact on not only the next four years, but the next 20-plus years. If we’re not participating, before we know it, we’ll have paid thousands in property taxes with no real advocacy to show for it. Mail-in ballots come right to your mailbox. It’s as easy as checking a few (carefully calculated) boxes.
Redondo Beach: We can do better. We can care and advocate more for our great city. Research the candidates, and get out and vote.
—Paige Brunt, Redondo Beach
Expression versus negativity
This morning [Jan. 27] on my walk to town, I peeled a graffiti sticker off of the brand-new pedestrian crossing button at Manhattan Beach Boulevard and Ardmore Avenue. As I threw it away I thought, if everyone did the same, the city would be clean and no one would ever see the message, because the same day it went up, it was taken down by a citizen who cared.
Later today, our beautiful centennial Light Gate was defiled with “BLM” painted across it. How could you possibly expect to advance your cause this way? How does this promote unity? Be free to say whatever you wish, but do not damage and disrespect our city in the process. No one ever got their point across by writing it on top of another person’s thing of beauty. I am an open-minded and compassionate person, but after seeing this, I am highly suspect of the intent behind the supporters of this cause. If you support BLM, are you promoting unity and love, or negativity and hate?
As residents who deeply care and love our city, we must fight to preserve our small beach town and what makes it special. Let this atrocious act en”light”en us so that we can see when the line between supporting a cause and becoming hostage to it has been crossed. Don’t be run over by others’ ideas. If you see something, take action. Speak up. Show that you care. Erase the negativity and hold on to the light and the love.
—Nancy Miller, Manhattan Beach
Support for candidate Elder
As a parent who’s very active in the school community, I couldn’t be happier to vote for Dan Elder for Redondo Beach School Board. I’ve had the opportunity to serve with him on a number of volunteer opportunities within our school district and he’s always risen to any challenge. He cares deeply about our children and our schools and does everything he can to bring our entire educational community together so that our children can thrive.
These are incredibly difficult times and we need the right people to guide us through them. Someone who will listen and learn from others and not be afraid to make difficult decisions. Whether it’s dressing up as Leo the Lincoln Lion or digging through financial reports on school bonds, his tireless dedication shines through. Please join me in voting for Dan Elder.
—Heather Willoughby, Redondo Beach
Support for RB candidates
In the upcoming March election, I support Bill Brand for Redondo’s mayor. I have had opportunities to exchange views with Bill as mayor and as District 2’s council representative.
In my experience, Bill is reasonable, knowledgeable, listens to what you say, and responds to your concerns. I believe he favors a prospering yet less-crowded Redondo, more open space, and of course, protecting the best qualities of our harbor area.
In 2017, adversity struck when a few council members, including Chris horvath, rushed a vote to approve the heavily disputed over-development of the harbor just before citywide voters, by a majority in every district, soundly rejected the project. That premature and misguided betrayal of voters by those few council representatives set the stage to mire the city in lawsuits. But, through Bill’s efforts and those of numerous others, the city has won some key mitigations. Yet more work remains.
This city needs the dedication and resiliency that Bill Brand has provided in support of the beneficial interests of Redondo and its residents. I believe he has earned our vote for a second term as mayor.
I also ask Districts 1 and 2 to re-elect candidates Nehrenheim and Loewenstein to second terms. And I ask voters of District 4 to elect Mr. Obagi who will help to provide for essential needs in North Redondo.
—Ron Russik, Redondo Beach
Favoring board candidate Nemeth
As a parent with a child in the Redondo Beach School District I believe the March 2nd election is critical to maintaining the integrity of our schools. I encourage you to vote for Rachel Silverman Nemeth. I have known Rachel and her family for years and our children have grown up together. I know she is dedicated to providing the best for our school district and our children. Rachel has the experience and the passion needed to be an effective board member; she has spent countless hours volunteering in the school system and getting to know our teachers and administrators. Her extensive work as a family law attorney gives her special insight to the issues that will be faced by the board. Rachel is ready to do this for our kids. Please give Rachel your vote and mail-in your ballot this week.
—Gina Bradley, Redondo Beach
RB candidate choices on March 2
Can you imagine if Redondo Beach was constructing a 524,000 sq.ft. brick-and-mortar mall right now in King Harbor? That’s exactly what would be going on if Measure C had lost and councilmembers Nehrenheim and Loewenstein were not elected four years ago.
Well, guess what? The overdevelopment forces in Redondo Beach want their power back and they have candidates running in every race of this upcoming election.
So, I listened carefully last week to the Redondo Beach City Council debates and heard District 1 candidate Brad Waller run from the issue by saying he won’t talk about land use. Really? But then he went on to say he would have preferred the Legado project on the corner of Palos Verdes Blvd. and Pacific Coast Hwy. to be bigger.
Instead of overdevelopment projects in South Redondo, the next council needs to focus more on Artesia Boulevard by bringing successful, local-serving commercial businesses without more residential development that strains our schools and drains our coffers. That’s why I endorse Zein Obagi for city council in District 4.
If you’re reading this letter from the mayor of Redondo Beach, who for 20 years has been fighting for slow, sensible growth as we work toward increasing parks and public amenities like community gardens, know that I support Nehrenheim, Loewenstein and Obagi for council in the upcoming election. Enough already with destroying the little bit of charm and beach town feel we have left in Redondo Beach.
—Bill Brand, Redondo Beach mayor
Attention to Artesia Boulevard
The blight on Artesia Boulevard is unacceptable, and the overfilled trash cans along the street propose health concerns. Obagi, the candidate for city council in District 4, hit the nail on the head—this would never fly in South Redondo. But we have to ask, why? We know the South RB councilmembers are incredibly proactive. We need to ask more from our North councilmembers, as well as hold them accountable when their promises go unfulfilled.
Artesia Boulevard is just as important as the Rivera Village and residents want to see leadership that backs that statement. Councilmember Nils Nehrenheim fought to get the store front improvement program on Artesia and got funds from the Galleria project to be allocated to the corridor. These efforts simply aren’t enough, we need to do more, and I would like to see more leadership from the North councilmembers to achieve a better Artesia Boulevard.
More efforts should be made to solicit small businesses and unique stores but none of that can happen until we clean up the blight. For the first time, Obagi has promised a vision that no other elected official has articulated. A vision that includes dinning, an art focus and walkable, safe, streets. In order to see the best of Artesia, we need new leadership in district 4 who will be proactive. Please join me in sharing with neighbors how important it is to elect Zein Obagi to City Council on March 2. #InvestinArtesiaBlvd #ARTesia
—Candace Nafissi, Redondo Beach