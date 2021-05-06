Wealth through the generations
Re: Letter "Generational wealth from businesses, The Beach Reporter, 4/29/21
Russ Lesser acknowledges that Manhattan Beach was racist and wrong 100 years ago, but he speculates the Bruce's would not have succeeded if they had been allowed to continue to own and operate their resort. He confidently denies they might have gotten richer. He calls it, "generational wealth that would never have happened." His own family saga tells a much different story.
By Googling his name I learned that Lesser's grandparents bought a lot near the beach on 4th Street in 1917 for $1,000. Unlike the Bruce family, no one took that land away. In 2015 the Lesser family decided to sell that lot for nearly $5 million dollars. That's 5,000 times the original investment. For the Bruces, Mr. Lesser tells us such a windfall is "absurd" and "impossible." What can be the difference between the Lessers and the Bruces?
Those people in town arguing we owe nothing to the Bruce family have no understanding of the white privilege that has given them an unfair advantage all their lives. They were born on third base and think they hit a triple.
Those of us not "blinded by the white" need to continue to work for a local government that is capable of apologizing and attempting to work towards a less racist Manhattan Beach.
—Michelle Murphy, Manhattan Beach
Businesses lasting in Manhattan Beach
So I’m sitting at Ercole’s reading The Beach Reporter, enjoying a Mai Tai. Perfect Sunday. But then I read this sentence in the letters from a former mayor of Manhattan Beach: “Not a single business that existed in Manhattan Beach in 1927 is still in business today.” I almost spit my drink all over the Humphrey Bogart photo in my booth. Is it really possible the ex-mayor doesn’t know Erc’s was established in 1922?
More importantly, does he really want to take the side of the argument on Bruce’s Beach that giving the land back to the great grandson is somehow an enormous error? Do all the calculations you want. Try to raise obscure historical arguments like the Red Car. But then take this test: if we took away everything you’ve worked for, so the next three generations of your family after you end up living in poverty, what would that be worth? Would giving back that property 100 years later really be too much?
What happened to the Bruce family played out countless times with Black families in this country in the last century, and the one before that. Wealth was stolen, and hard-working entrepreneurial families slipped back into working class or poor lives. They pulled themselves up by their boot straps, only to be slapped back down. This is what people mean by “systemic racism,“ and it’s time to right some of those wrongs.
Mr. Ex-Mayor, let’s meet at Erc’s and discuss. First round’s on me.
—Christopher 0'Brien, Manhattan Beach
Favoring Francois for council
I’m voting for Dean Francois for Hermosa Beach City Council, because he has been helping our community for decades and I agree with his vision for Hermosa Beach.
He has worked with the Red Cross on local disaster relief and has been recognized by the past Governor for his involvement. He has served on local city commissions and has engaged on almost every major issue that affects our city. You know what you will get with Dean Francois, a dedicated public servant committed to our community.
—Keith Kirby, Hermosa Beach
Support for Francois
I am supporting and already voted for Dean Francois for Hermosa Beach City Council. I have known him a long time. He has been working hard for our community for many decades on so many things.
He has been a volunteer with community organizations, and has improved our quality of life in many ways. Hermosa Beach will be in good hands when he is on the city council.
Please join me with your support and, if you have not voted yet, vote for Dean Francois.
—Mark Roesner, Hermosa Beach
Housing allocation in Redondo Beach
The Redondo Beach city council has a long history of discriminating by zip code. It is no surprise that we are now facing a possible council decision to place most of the [California] Regional Housing Needs Allocation burden on North Redondo. The focus of the council should be to fight the state mandates, however, equity in distribution of the RHNA requirements must be approved in the meantime.
Our schools don’t have the capacity to absorb the children that will be added if Redondo Beach adds the 2700 residential units per RHNA. Social distancing due to the Covid-19 pandemic will stress our school system for years to come. Classroom capacities are reduced. Where will we put these additional children?
We are at risk of losing Northrop and the many thousands of jobs they provide if we re-zone the north tech area for 1000 units of residential housing. Northrop moved a large portion of their engineering and production to states that are friendlier to business, Florida and others. Amazon, Uber, DHL, Marriott and Hilton operate in this area. They will be reluctant to invest in Redondo Beach in the future due to this action.
The citizens of Redondo Beach need to rise up and oppose state and local mandates that affect our lives. We have a mayor that promised to fight over development in our city and defeated the Waterfront project. Contact the mayor and your council members and tell them that they need to fight for all of Redondo not just the south.
—Jim Melton, Redondo Beach
Support for The 2nd Amendment
Re: Letter "Support for gun safety laws,” The Beach Reporter, 4/22/21
In his letter Tony Cole states that “The Second Amendment must be repealed so that sensible gun safety measures, such as safety training and insurance, can be enacted.” If the Second Amendment was repealed, gun ownership would be legislated out of existence and his “safety measures” would become moot. Or is making gun ownership illegal the whole point of repealing the Second Amendment?
Also Article V of the U. S. Constitution requires a two-thirds majority vote in both the House of Representatives and the Senate (or by a constitutional convention process) to repeal the Second Amendment. Then the proposed amendment must be ratified by 3/4 (38) of the states. Good luck with that.
Lastly, there are those who would argue that the Declaration of Independence is the root system from which the U. S. Constitution flourished. I would propose that, by extension, the right to keep and bear arms is a God-given, inalienable right.
—Steven Oetzell, Redondo Beach
Letters from city officials
This is in reference to last week's letter from City of Hermosa Beach City Manager Suja Lowenthal ("Hermosa Beach debuts SHINES plan," The Beach Reporter, 4/29/21).
What’s good for the goose is good for the gander. As a resident of Hermosa Beach since 1978, I’ve noticed a peculiar regular occurrence in the Letters to the Editor. For more than a year now the city manager (Lowenthal) has been submitting letters. While Lowenthal is a city employee she is not a city resident.
On the surface her letters would seem informational, however it has not gone unnoticed this is the same city manager on a mission to limit written public communication of a general nature on the city agenda. Why would Lowenthal attempt to limit the public's ability to provide written communication? If she has a newsworthy message, why not use her high-priced spokesperson Laura Mecoy (Mecoy Communications), to make a press release. In the meantime, her letters are taking up space that could otherwise be used by beach city residents. Maybe Lowenthal should be writing letters to her own paper in Malibu?
—Kent Allen, Hermosa Beach