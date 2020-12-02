Outdoor dining in LA County
The only thing surging more than positive COVID tests is the LA County Health Department’s cluelessness.
If their decisions are driven by data and science, where’s the evidence that suggests outdoor dining is a significant driver of increased cases? Didn’t the decreased case numbers of August and September happen after outdoor dining got into full swing?
Can Dr. Ferrer explain why Sweden, with a population of 10 million like LA County, has a drastically lower number of cumulative cases while allowing maskless indoor dining?
—Jim Butler, Hermosa Beach
Collection of voided ballots
RE: "How ballots were handled," The Beach Reporter, 11/19/20:
Tina Studier wrote about the secure handling of mail in ballots given to LA County poll workers in lieu of voting in person. She explained how diligently the voided ballots were collected for ultimate destruction. However, at our church where we hosted an 11-day vote center, there was a large number of boxes with voided ballots remaining on the church premises unsecured six days after Nov. 3, still awaiting pickup by county workers.
—Jacqueline Zuanich-Ferrell, Manhattan Beach
Spokesperson for MBUSD parents
Re: "Vince Vaughn Speaks for Schools," The Beach Reporter, 11/26/20:
I must question the logic of the headline and photo on several fronts: Why was this particular parent placed on the cover of The Beach Reporter as representative of MBUSD parents' concerns (or dismissiveness) about COVID-19?
Is it because he is an actor? Does this make him more authoritative than another parent who participated in the event? He has a background in neither public policy nor in education. Rather, he is an actor: his work involves play-acting. His local claim to fame is a 2018 DUI at Prospect Avenue and Artesia Boulevard. He is also a known supporter of guns in classrooms (see his 2015 U.K. GQ interview).
Having two immediate family members who are or were teachers, I can say with confidence that they, like most educators, have no desire to pack a weapon and engage in a shoot-out over little Janie and Pete's heads. Vaughn stated “We feel like there’s room for people to stay home and there’s also room for people to figure out safe ways of getting some kids support in person who are wanting that.” A vaguery, nothing more. No comprehensive plan detailing how in-class schooling will prevent fellow students, parents, teachers, teacher's family members, etc. etc. becoming ill and possibly dying from COVID.
Let's see your plan, Mr. Vaughn, spelled out in the next issue of The Beach Reporter. Or give the mic over to another parent who feels as you do, if they have a concrete plan.
—Karen Boysen, Manhattan Beach
No mention of Armenian rally
I was surprised there was no mention in The Beach Reporter of the Armenian rally held on October 25th at the Metlox Plaza.
I was there with several hundred Armenians and friends to show our support for the Armenians being attacked and killed in the Nagorno-Karapagh region of Armenia since September 27th.
The Easy Reader had a great article and pictures of the gathering by Kevin Cody, while there was no mention of this event in The Beach Reporter.
I was sorely disappointed not to find any article in your paper about an event taking place in Manhattan Beach that was attended by a large group of people. Perhaps The Beach Reporter should direct more attention toward new and current events that are taking place instead of continually reporting about Bruce's Beach and the homeless problem.
—Lucy Artinian, Manhattan Beach
Speed bumps removed
I'd like to thank whatever citizen took it upon themselves to try to protect the kids on our walk street from the entitled, thoughtless drivers who continue to ignore the stop signs at 4th Street and Crest Drive [in Manhattan Beach]. The small speed bumps appeared at the stop signs, and a city crew appeared the next day to remove them. Thanks to the City of Manhattan Beach, now the Range Rover crowd can continue to blow past the places where they are supposed to stop and not even have to look up from their texting to see if any of the 12 young kids living within four houses of that intersection might be putting themselves in danger.
I'm sure the speed bumps were very inexpensive and the city would claim it needed to engage the city engineer and a crew of four at a cost of, ooooh, $100,000. The city proposes throwing taxpayer money away on the silliest of projects. Sending a crew to remove four small speed bumps probably cost $1000.
I certainly hope none of those little kids are injured by the thoughtless drivers, many of whom don't even bother to touch the brake pedal while the remains of the adhesive from the quickly-removed speed bumps are still visible.
—Reggie Kenner, Manhattan Beach