Redondo Schools COVID-19 response
I would like to commend the Redondo Beach Unified School District for its handling of the COVID-19 response. I realize it's still early, and there could be snags, but Superintendent Keller and the principals have done an outstanding job keeping us parents informed and taking sensible, science-based steps to protect our children. Closing a school district is not an easy decision, but they are making it go as smoothly as possible, from providing school meals to all students regardless of income - a lovely gesture - to communicating honestly and frequently with everyone affected.
I'd also like to thank the school custodians for their tireless efforts to keep germs at bay, and the teachers, who are developing home-based lessons to keep students engaged.
It's easy to feel overwhelmed and anxious during these times, but the Redondo Beach school district has my confidence. I have one less thing to worry about.
—Renee Sorgen, Redondo Beach
Steps taken by Manhattan Beach city on COVID-19
The City of Manhattan Beach is closely monitoring the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) public health crisis, and is committed to supporting the needs of the community in a safe way, to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.
The City has taken the following steps to address COVID-19:
- Declared a local State of Emergency;
- Closed City Hall and other City facilities to the public through April 30;
- Cancelled all Parks and Recreation classes, parks/court reservations, organized sports, programs, and activities until the end of April (parks, fields, and sports courts remain open during daylight hours for community use);
- Cancelled all Board and Commission meetings, with the exception of the Planning Commission;
- Activated the Emergency Operations Center beginning March 14, 2020, in order allow staff to better respond to the crisis.
Manhattan Beach has always been a resilient city, and we ask that the community stay calm, stay home if you’re sick, and continue to practice appropriate social distancing. Without a specific vaccine or treatment for this disease, social distancing is the most effective and readily available tool we have to slow the spread of COVID-19. As a reminder, in order to reduce the risk of spreading illness, it is important to practice good hygiene. Wash your hands frequently to stop the spread of germs and make sure you are using a robust, regular cleaning schedule for frequently touched surfaces.
Everything we do right now will determine the outcome of this crisis. By keeping a safe distance from one another at this time, we can help to slow the spread of COVID-19 and avoid putting a dangerous strain on our hospitals and healthcare workers. Additionally, tips on how to cope with stress can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prepare/.
We know this is a stressful time. The City has set up a dedicated phone line for at-risk older adults, those with physical challenges or taking care of someone with special needs. Residents may contact the City for assistance at (310) 802-5010. The phone line is available, 7 days a week, 6:30 AM – 5:30 PM, Monday – Friday and 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM, on Saturday and Sunday. The City is working with Neighborhood Watch, Beach Cities Health District and other local stakeholders to develop an assistance program for those in need. More details regarding this program will be announced soon.
By working together and heeding the advice of our public health officials, we will get through this. All of us can do this together.
—Richard Montgomery, mayor of Manhattan Beach