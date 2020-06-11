Letters

Disappointed in coverage

RE: Police thwart instigators after Tuesday's protest," The Beach Reporter, 6/4/20:  
When I walked outside to pick up the June 4 edition of The Beach Reporter, I was shocked to find that the first headline visible was focused not on the peaceful demonstration in favor of justice for people of color in America but on praising the police for their work in supposedly controlling the protest.
 
I am appalled that this newspaper completely failed to address the motivation of the demonstration in its top headline. The symbolism of placing praise of the police over recognition of the immense structural inequalities and racism faced by black Americans is not lost on me, nor will it be on your readers. The second headline only confirmed the shameful bias, framing the undescribed demonstration in light of "looting worries." The stories that followed still relied far too heavily on this framework.
 
Do your part as journalists. Don't be afraid to question an overfunded, overmilitarized police force. Don't be afraid to acknowledge that a thousand people refused to let a sheltered, economically privileged community escape the message that Black Lives Matter.
 
—Ben Donohoe, Hermosa Beach
  
Support for local police

Police departments and law enforcement agencies are under assault like never seen before. Tens of thousands of good men and women across this country who have dedicated their lives and careers to the protection and peacekeeping for the citizens of this nation are being maligned. Our country functions under the rule of law. The authority to uphold and enforce our laws has been vested in our law enforcement by the people.

Every day they are on the job performing the jobs most people would not. Police handle life-threatening calls, car crashes, domestic violence, traffic enforcement, assisting citizens and much more. They protect us while we sleep and work.

Their rewards are few but their desire to serve and protect is paramount.

I support and thank our Manhattan Beach Police Department and the other law enforcement agencies.

I urge you to show your support for local police.

—Vicky Purvis, Redondo Beach

Helicopter interference

I was appalled at KTLA's News copter hovering over the peaceful protest at Manhattan Beach on Saturday. The pilot intentionally hovered over the crowded pier area, preventing the speaker's voice from being heard. When the crowd waved the copter away, the pilot chose to lower the copter to further disrupt the gathering.

News coverage is supposed to report the story. In this case, KTLA chose to make the copter the story.
 
—Dennis Fitzgerald, Manhattan Beach
 
About defunding the police
 
Redondo Beach has a real opportunity to lead the nation by responding to calls to defund the police with calibrated, responsible change. Based on what I learned in the RB Police Citizens Academy, RBPD includes a diverse, sharp group of officers dedicated to “[being] the community, leading the way trough law enforcement.” But, that will not be enough going forward.

The best police departments will have to identify officers with excessive fear or anger when presented with dangerous situations, and retrain or relocate those officers so they can do no harm to the public.
 
RBPD has a FireArms Training Simulator that it uses to train its officers on the use of lethal weapons in different circumstances. During their simulation, officers could have their vital signs analyzed—heart rate, and blood pressure, for example—to determine if their reactions were higher when they responded to a black suspect relative to their response to a white one. Officers who showed more anger or fear in response to different races could be put through retraining and taken off patrol until they can prove safe.

Policing is tough work, and it just got even tougher. RBPD can rise to this national crisis and lead the way. Chief Kauffman should seize this opportunity because black lives matter; as do blue ones.
 
—Zein Obagi, Redondo Beach
 
Being part of the solution
 
The recent events have me concerned now as a grandfather. I am part of the "Flower Power" generation. I hate to think another generation will be subject to rioting and violence. Even more, I fear another generation will see these activities as an example of how to generate change. It has not worked in the past and I predict it will not work in the future.
 
Change must start with the individual. Just because I am not actively involved in the cure for cancer, does not mean I feel cancer is is a disease that should be cured. I can take steps in my own life to minimize my chances of getting cancer. I can pass the information on to others and ask them to be active by changing their lifestyle. But it helps to set an example.
 
I am aware of the failure of humanity to eradicate injustice and inhumane treatment of their fellow human beings. I know that slavery has involved different races at different times. It was not limited to "white" over "blacks." It involved races of all colors. Many times it was a result of the spoils of war. It is somewhat nice to know our country became embattled over the issue and that our Civil War was justified.
 
My family and I had to deal with racism due to the fact we were not the typical looking family when we moved to Manhattan Beach. I will not go into details, but everything came out just fine. Malcolm X said, "You are either part of the solution or you are part of the problem." Robert F. Kennedy said, "That which unites us is, must be, stronger than which divides us. We concentrate on what unites us and secure the future for all our children; or we can concentrate on what divides us and fail our duty through argument, resentment and waste."
 
Those two quotes motivate me to make this suggested "part of a solution." All schools need require diversity training at the elementary school, middle school and high school levels. An effective curriculum needs to be designed to "concentrate on what unites us." Corporations, professional sports teams and other organizations should sponsor "diversity camps" utilizing civic leaders, politicians, professional athletes, entertainers, popular musicians etc. to deliver the message of love and peace.
 
One other key ingredient is we need to eliminate the rampant nihilism that is all over this country and the world. The rejection of moral principles is not helping us. A famous teacher from about 2000 years ago delivered a similar message. The message was rejected. Thousand of years later The Beatles sang, "All you need is Love." Maybe this simple, but profound message should be listened to now?  
 
—Louie Pastor, Manhattan Beach

Father's Day message

This pandemic year fathers have been given a Father’s Day gift I hope they all appreciate: Time with their families. Our street is buzzing with dads, quarantined from workplaces, playing with their kids. You may convince yourself there is a thing called “quality time.” To children, aching to be with their fathers, there is only time.

At my nephew’s wedding, guests were asked to write a note to the bride and groom sharing what makes a successful marriage, I wrote only two words – sublime surrender. By this I meant surrendering to each other builds depths of trust and love that will sustain you through the good times and the bad.

The same goes, I have learned, for fatherhood. Surrendering oneself willingly and completely to your children creates the same kind of depth in the relationship you build with them. It’s a relationship that will sustain them through the good and bad times, when growing to adulthood, they will undoubtedly face.

The main currencies of sublime surrender are time and simplicity. It doesn’t have to be Disneyland and ice cream all the time. Just put away your phone and roll around with them on the grass. Clown-like antics are always held in high regard.

The nuggets of time we spend with our kids will one day become precious keepsakes they will save in their memory treasure chests. They’ll be taken out from time to time, reflected upon and cherished as they remember these gifts of time, attention and love showered upon them by their father. They will hear your voice, feel your hugs, and have your example to help them on the path to fulfilling lives.

To this day – and almost every day since my father died over 50 years ago when I was twelve – I remember the keepsakes he gave me. A favorite joke, magic tricks, teaching me to play tennis, firecrackers he set off in the back yard, making breakfast, the occasional strong scolding for bad behavior followed by a hug of forgiveness. These always bring a smile and, more importantly, teach me how I should treat my children to help them find their way in the world – as memories of him helped me find mine.

In turn, I’ve received additional keepsakes from my own children. These are the mirror image of their memories of our time spent together– their childhood seen through my eyes. And now, as they are grown and have gone their own way, our home is eerily empty and all too quiet. I retreat to my memory treasure chest and hold these keepsakes in my mind’s eye and unwrap my precious Father’s Day presents again and again. 

—Joe Franklin, Manhattan Beach

More police, not fewer

Defund the police department? Really? Not in Manhattan Beach!

We should be adding police officers, fully funding MBPD’s automated license plate reader security camera program and supporting additional patrols in our community.

I believe, as you do, that Manhattan Beach is one of the best cities to live, raise your family and successfully age. The cornerstone to our city being such a great city is the exemplary service provided by MBPD officers. Our community recognizes and appreciates the value that our officers provide to our community and our quality of life. For this reason, our community’s residents have consistently supported a well-funded MBPD. It’s a premium we gladly pay.

The fact of the matter is MBPD is one of the “best of the best” police departments in regards to having a constitutional policing culture. It’s a culture they are proud of, deservedly so, and one they continue to protect and nurture. This culture has been years in the making, with an emphasis on hiring the right “fit.” If you don’t fit, you are not welcome. For Chief Abell, his command staff and the women and men who serve as officers, I offer my utmost admiration and respect. You, all of you, do it right.

To the residents of our community, now, more than ever, we need to stand in support of our police department. Yes, there are police departments that have cultures that are problematic; ours is not one of them. We are so very blessed!

—Mark Burton, Manhattan Beach

 

Contact Lisa Jacobs lisa.jacobs@TBRnews.com or follow her on Twitter @lisaannjacobs.

Load comments