Disappointed in coverage
Police departments and law enforcement agencies are under assault like never seen before. Tens of thousands of good men and women across this country who have dedicated their lives and careers to the protection and peacekeeping for the citizens of this nation are being maligned. Our country functions under the rule of law. The authority to uphold and enforce our laws has been vested in our law enforcement by the people.
Every day they are on the job performing the jobs most people would not. Police handle life-threatening calls, car crashes, domestic violence, traffic enforcement, assisting citizens and much more. They protect us while we sleep and work.
Their rewards are few but their desire to serve and protect is paramount.
I support and thank our Manhattan Beach Police Department and the other law enforcement agencies.
I urge you to show your support for local police.
—Vicky Purvis, Redondo Beach
I was appalled at KTLA's News copter hovering over the peaceful protest at Manhattan Beach on Saturday. The pilot intentionally hovered over the crowded pier area, preventing the speaker's voice from being heard. When the crowd waved the copter away, the pilot chose to lower the copter to further disrupt the gathering.
News coverage is supposed to report the story. In this case, KTLA chose to make the copter the story.
The best police departments will have to identify officers with excessive fear or anger when presented with dangerous situations, and retrain or relocate those officers so they can do no harm to the public.
Policing is tough work, and it just got even tougher. RBPD can rise to this national crisis and lead the way. Chief Kauffman should seize this opportunity because black lives matter; as do blue ones.
Father's Day message
This pandemic year fathers have been given a Father’s Day gift I hope they all appreciate: Time with their families. Our street is buzzing with dads, quarantined from workplaces, playing with their kids. You may convince yourself there is a thing called “quality time.” To children, aching to be with their fathers, there is only time.
At my nephew’s wedding, guests were asked to write a note to the bride and groom sharing what makes a successful marriage, I wrote only two words – sublime surrender. By this I meant surrendering to each other builds depths of trust and love that will sustain you through the good times and the bad.
The same goes, I have learned, for fatherhood. Surrendering oneself willingly and completely to your children creates the same kind of depth in the relationship you build with them. It’s a relationship that will sustain them through the good and bad times, when growing to adulthood, they will undoubtedly face.
The main currencies of sublime surrender are time and simplicity. It doesn’t have to be Disneyland and ice cream all the time. Just put away your phone and roll around with them on the grass. Clown-like antics are always held in high regard.
The nuggets of time we spend with our kids will one day become precious keepsakes they will save in their memory treasure chests. They’ll be taken out from time to time, reflected upon and cherished as they remember these gifts of time, attention and love showered upon them by their father. They will hear your voice, feel your hugs, and have your example to help them on the path to fulfilling lives.
To this day – and almost every day since my father died over 50 years ago when I was twelve – I remember the keepsakes he gave me. A favorite joke, magic tricks, teaching me to play tennis, firecrackers he set off in the back yard, making breakfast, the occasional strong scolding for bad behavior followed by a hug of forgiveness. These always bring a smile and, more importantly, teach me how I should treat my children to help them find their way in the world – as memories of him helped me find mine.
In turn, I’ve received additional keepsakes from my own children. These are the mirror image of their memories of our time spent together– their childhood seen through my eyes. And now, as they are grown and have gone their own way, our home is eerily empty and all too quiet. I retreat to my memory treasure chest and hold these keepsakes in my mind’s eye and unwrap my precious Father’s Day presents again and again.
—Joe Franklin, Manhattan Beach
More police, not fewer
Defund the police department? Really? Not in Manhattan Beach!
We should be adding police officers, fully funding MBPD’s automated license plate reader security camera program and supporting additional patrols in our community.
I believe, as you do, that Manhattan Beach is one of the best cities to live, raise your family and successfully age. The cornerstone to our city being such a great city is the exemplary service provided by MBPD officers. Our community recognizes and appreciates the value that our officers provide to our community and our quality of life. For this reason, our community’s residents have consistently supported a well-funded MBPD. It’s a premium we gladly pay.
The fact of the matter is MBPD is one of the “best of the best” police departments in regards to having a constitutional policing culture. It’s a culture they are proud of, deservedly so, and one they continue to protect and nurture. This culture has been years in the making, with an emphasis on hiring the right “fit.” If you don’t fit, you are not welcome. For Chief Abell, his command staff and the women and men who serve as officers, I offer my utmost admiration and respect. You, all of you, do it right.
To the residents of our community, now, more than ever, we need to stand in support of our police department. Yes, there are police departments that have cultures that are problematic; ours is not one of them. We are so very blessed!
—Mark Burton, Manhattan Beach