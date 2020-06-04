A time for community
Recent tragedies have once again brought to the surface the inequities and divide in communities. This weekend we saw a number of peaceful assemblies across the country. To those exercising their rights peacefully, please know that we hear you. We feel your pain. We ache alongside you for change. And we stand with you ready to make the deep and lasting changes needed in our communities.
Some used these peaceful protests as a distraction to incite destructive activity in communities across LA, and members of the HBPD were called on to provide mutual aid as part of a deployment of South Bay agencies. We thank the HBPD team, which has taken an oath to safeguard our community and earn the trust of the public. They continue to serve us everyday in Hermosa and, when called upon by our neighbors, in a dedicated, professional manner.
Through all of this, we also continue to face a public health emergency that has been devastating for so many. Now - perhaps more than ever - is a time for community. This week, we kick off a celebration of PRIDE in support of the LGBTQ+ community. Many of our businesses are beginning to re-open. And we will continue to find ways for our community to engage in meaningful dialogue that helps move us forward.
We can come together to invest in our community, invest in our businesses, invest in each other. Our collective healing and recovery rely on all of us, together.
- Hermosa Beach City Manager Suja Lowenthal
Wearing masks on walks
When I go on morning walks with my mom, I see people not wearing masks or gloves. That's why I wanted to tell you this. I am telling you this because I don't want anybody to get sick or die. I think we need to put signs up to remind people how important it is to wear masks on walks. Maybe you can help spread the word through your newspaper.
—Roman Lucido (age 6), Redondo Beach
Being 'not racist' is not enough
The silence of those who are not engaging with the Black Lives Matter movement is deafening.
An entire race of people have been systematically oppressed since America’s conception, and right now the anger has culminated in widespread national protests and demands for action. Take this time to recognize your privilege.
Speak out and demand justice, because you can. Now is not the time to be quietly not racist, but to be loudly and blatantly anti-racist.
Acknowledge the fact that you are responsible for using your voice to advocate for those who cannot, no matter the conditions you grew up in. Recognize that you should be furious about the unjustified acts of violence against the black community. It is easy to avoid discussing these topics because they have never affected you or make you uncomfortable. It is a privilege to learn about racism instead of having to experience it your whole life.
You have the opportunity to make change. If you are fortunate enough to have money, security and power, use it to be an ally.
Here are a couple things you can do to be actively anti-racist:
1. Understand the occurrence of covert and overt white supremacy. Choose to learn, change, and do better. Take an active part in learning about common racist actions you may have unintentionally participated in in the past – and more importantly, make it a point to revert your course in the future. Check out the Unitarian Universalist College of Social Justice chart for further information.
2. Donate to support front line protesters and organizations that support these causes. Some example organizations are: Black Visions Collective, Columbus Freedom Fund, Reclaim the Block, and state-specific bail funds.
3. Text “FLOYD” to 55156 to add your name to the petition to charge George Floyd’s murderers.
4. Listen, don’t labor. Educate yourself through resources from the black community. Do NOT put the labor on black people to educate you—you must make an active effort. Some films that cover past and present-day racism: "13th" by Ava Duvernay, "American Son" by Kenny Leon, "Dear White People" by Justin Simien.
Stand against the injustice or be a part of the injustice. Be on the right side of history. You have the power to educate people, speak up, and use your privilege to make a difference.
“If you are neutral in situations of injustice you have chosen the side of the oppressor.” -Desmond Tutu
—Mehak Dedmari, Rancho Palos Verdes
Making Change
I am writing to request that Gov. Newsom, Assemblymember Muratsuchi and Sen. Allen reflect on the views of their constituents and support legislation that brings officers who break the law to justice. They should make the swift and necessary changes in our law enforcement and legal systems to ensure the equal protection of all people, regardless of their race, ethnicity, religion, gender, or creed. Unarmed civilians deserve justice after being murdered by police officers; no person in the United States should fear for their lives in the presence of law enforcement. No innocent person should have to lose their life to the systemic prejudice that plagues law enforcement. Supporting this cause and partnership in enacting this change can help bring justice where it is long overdue. Our nation's moral and legal foundation is upheld by the principle that all people are created equal and that our law and government are to uphold what is fair, just, and right. There is no fairness or justice in the loss of innocent lives. It is the duty of our elected officials to act on good judgement and to take a stand against the oppression and injustice that has marked our nation for far too long. As elected representatives, it is your duty to not let the social activism and efforts of your constituency to bring about this change go unnoticed. Do not let our actions be in vain. Help the citizens you vowed to represent.
- Isabel Silagy, Torrance