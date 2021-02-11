Supporting council candidate Robinson
A friend of more than 20 years, Erika Snow Robinson, is running for Redondo Beach City Council, District 2, and I encourage all District 2 voters to give her your vote. Erika is a tireless volunteer, mother, Marine, breast cancer survivor, artist, and someone with unlimited energy, optimism and vision for a better Redondo Beach. Erika’s long history of community involvement and activism—combined with her creative spirit and can-do attitude—will assure that she brings a fresh contribution to our city’s leadership. Please join me.
—Deb Anderson, Redondo Beach
Support for attorney candidate Sooper
Redondo Beach has the opportunity to elect a new city attorney in March, and I am excited to support Harden Sooper. He is currently the chair of the RB Public Safety Commission and a Los Angeles county prosecutor following his service in the U.S. armed forces. Redondo Beach desperately needs public officials who will listen to the voice of the voters. Fortunately we now have a choice to make positive changes. Please vote for Sooper for city attorney. He will serve the interests of the residents rather than those of over-developers.
—Lori Zaremski, Redondo Beach
Council candidate role
[Redondo Beach councilmember] Nils Nehrenheim needs to describe the nature of his relationship with rescueourwaterfront.org during his time as an elected public servant.
—Sondra Segall, Redondo Beach
Preferences for District 4
This week, voters in Redondo Beach will begin filling out their ballots for the citywide election that ends on March 2. In District 4, residents have an important choice to make. We can say yes to four more years of the same lackluster service we have received from John Gran or give our votes to his opponent, Zein Obagi. As a 40-year resident of District 4, I am urging you to give your vote to Zein.
Unlike our current councilmember, Zein will hear our concerns about traffic, safety and the painfully run-down appearance of Artesia Boulevard (even pre-pandemic); [he will] propose and work toward innovative solutions to problems and stay laser-focused until they are implemented. Equally important, he will be a strong voice for the responsible, slow-growth approach to development voters resoundingly called for in the last city election four years ago.
This will be a much-needed change from our current councilmember, who has repeatedly voted in lockstep with the pro-development members of our city council and even helped a pro-developer member get appointed to the Redondo Beach Planning Commission. This is the only resident-led body responsible for reviewing construction projects and presenting their recommendations to council.
Please don’t be taken in by the laundry list of actions Gran claims full responsibility for in his latest campaign mailer, using words like, “advocated,” “initiated,” and “resolved.” Many, if not most, were actually initiated by other city councilmembers who found creative ways to improve our lives.
—Arlene Pinzler, Redondo Beach
Support for Trone in RBUSD
I am a six-year resident of Redondo Beach, a business woman and proud mother of a 5th grader in the Dual Immersion program at Washington Elementary. I have had the grand pleasure of working and collaborating with school board candidate Margo Trone for the past 3-1/2 years. She is a strong force in the community, as an involved parent and also as president and founder of the Dual Immersion Foundation which has helped bring cultural awareness and diversity to our community. The foundation has also facilitated and helped students obtain the required 10 service hours in Spanish to earn their Seal of Biliteracy in 5th and in 8th grades.
[Trone] is a true leader and advocate for our students and families. Her solid endorsements speak for themselves. It is my great pleasure to be among the prestigious group of professionals to endorse Trone for the RBUSD Board of Education. I strongly believe she will bring fresh perspectives, innovative ideas, and a new voice. Please join me, and many other respected members of our community, and vote for Margo Trone on March 2.
—Bianca C. Denson, Redondo Beach
Endorsing Issacs for school board
As a parent in the Redondo Beach Unified School District, I endorse Kimberlee Isaacs for the Board of Education. Kim is a mother, a social justice activist, business owner, and accountant. I endorse her for three reasons. First, Kim will ensure that every child in our school district feels safe. She understands unequivocally that we each define safety based on our personal, lived experiences.
Kim is ready to listen and learn. She will work to ensure that our schools are not only physically safe but that they are places where every student is heard, valued for who they are, and uplifted by their peers and teachers. Second, she is committed to excellence for every student. While recognizing the strengths of our district, she will courageously ask hard questions to uncover the root causes of why some students succeed while others fall behind. She knows that excellence for a few is not acceptable. Kim will strive to create equitable programs that support those who need it the most. Third, Kim will work to identify obstacles to and opportunities for celebrating and expanding diversity in our district. We are a beautifully diverse student body, and our students deserve to see themselves represented in the curriculum, learning materials, as teachers, and in the administration. This will take particular intention and attention.
I believe Kim Issacs has the energy, values, and skills required to make the changes we need in the district.
—Katie-Jay Scott, Redondo Beach
Support for Strutzenburg
I have two children in the RBUSD schools, pay close attention to the district's COVID-19 response, and believe schools should open for all grades as soon as possible. The actions of school administrators and teachers to support our children to date have been wonderful, and their efforts in these challenging times do not go unnoticed.
We have a long road ahead to restore the high-quality education our children deserve and parents have come to expect. We need a strong RBUSD board to continue efforts to get our kids back in school safely as soon as possible, and to support all diverse partners as we work our way out of the past social, emotional and learning losses.
I support Rolf Curtis Strutzenburg for the RBUSD board as someone with a proven track record of high performance in many public volunteer roles. I’m convinced he will work with Dr. Keller’s group, the teachers and parents to do the right things the right way in a transparent, effective manner.
I have known Rolf to be a caring, diligent and thoughtful person, and whether for the Scouts or on the Redondo Sunset fields, always willing to lead or help to make a positive contribution and make things better. I believe that’s why— after his service on Parks and Recreation Commission, the Redondo City Planning Commission and other civic roles—many others support Rolf’s candidacy. Please join me in voting for Strutzenburg.
—Jim Sparks, Redondo Beach
Preference for Elder in RBUSD
I've known Dan Elder for many years now and seen how dedicated he is to our kids and our entire school community. Having served with him on the RBUSD Bond Oversight Committee and the Adams School Site Council, I've seen some of the many ways he's worked to understand the challenges we face in education and find creative solutions. It's important that we have parents on the b oard who represent everyone and will listen to all of us.
I'm voting for Dan because I know he has the experience and community support to successfully move RBUSD [forward]. You only need to see him dressed as the school mascot, welcoming kids back to school reopening, to see how much he cares about all of us. This is a critical time in education and I hope you'll join me in supporting Dan.
—Janett Barbosa, Redondo Beach
Preference for Issacs
During the pandemic, I, like many others, have had time to reflect on what is really matters. And more than anything, our childrens' education is tops the list because our children are our future. I believe strongly in diversity and equality being taught in our schools and am supporting Kimberlee Isaacs for Redondo Beach School Board.
Kimberlee is on the leadership committee for South Bay For Social and Racial Justice, and is a friend and neighbor who believes in diversity, inclusion and engagement. Like myself, Kimberlee is a passionate social justice activist who fights for all marginalized communities. Kimberlee is also committed to making sure that our children have an outstanding education while focusing on safety, excellence and diversity.
You can learn more about her at KimforRBschools.com. Please make your vote count; now more than ever, we need true diversity represented at the table in Redondo Beach. Make your vote count by voting for Isaacs.
—Susie Miller, Redondo Beach
Supporting Silverman Nemeth
As a parent with two children in the Redondo Beach school district, I am voting voting for Rachel Silverman Nemeth for School Board and am asking you to do the same. I have known Rachel for years and have seen how involved she has been in our school community. She is a constant advocate for our children, parents and teachers. She knows the issues facing our school district and is qualified to take on the challenges. Rachel is not a single-issue candidate and will work for all of us. Please give Rachel your vote and mail in your ballot now.
—Ginger Gregory, Redondo Beach
RB school board favorites
Please join me in voting for Rachel Silverman Nemeth, Dan Elder and Karen Ford Cull for RBUSD school board. I’m voting for parents who have been deeply involved in our educational community for years and care about our children and our school community. I’m voting for people who’ve spent time building collaborative relationships and partnerships with parents, teachers, staff, and administrators and know that our children do best when we all work together.
Rachel, Dan and Karen know what will be expected of them as school board members and they have the experience and capability to be effective advocates. I say that not just as the vice president of the Board of Education but as the mother of children in RBUSD schools. The decisions we make have consequences, please join me in making the right decision.
—Raymur Flinn, Redondo Beach
In favor of Nemeth and Elder
During these incredibly difficult times, it's reassuring to know that we have experienced leaders like Rachel Silverman Nemeth and Dan Elder running for RBUSD Board of Education. I encourage the voters of Redondo Beach to learn more about them at rd4rb.org and learn why they're the right candidates to move our schools forward." I've served with them in many volunteer positions over the years and seen how much they care about our kids and our community. Please join me in voting for Rachel and Dan.
—Amy Mourad, Redondo Beach
Favoring Trone for RB board
As a parent of two kids in the Redondo Beach Unified School District, I am very happy to support Margo Trone for the district board. I have worked closely with Margo on the Dual Immersion Foundation that she founded and runs, and can personally attest that she is extremely diligent, hard-working, and has our kids’ best interest at heart at all times.
I am fully confident that Trone will work hard for all parents to not only make our school system the best it can be, but also to embrace authentic diversity in our community. Margo is not only a committed mother of three and an active volunteer in the community, she brings experience working in LAUSD and a background in law and risk management.
I wholeheartedly encourage Redondo Beach residents to vote for Trone for Redondo Beach School Board by mail in the upcoming election.
—Renee Brennan, Redondo Beach