Lyons' thanks
Thank you, Manhattan Beach voters. We didn’t win, but we certainly finished strong. When I entered the race for city council in August, few people knew my name and some dismissed me. Yet, thanks to a great team (headed by my campaign manager Madeline Taylor), clear ideas, and residents’ engagement we got more than 6,200 votes last week. Clearly our message resonated.
My campaign was about transparency, communication and, above all, listening to voices typically unheard by our city government. I plan to continue this effort of engagement, focusing on making decisions for our city backed by data and facts rather than emotion.
My dedication to being a representative of the people of Manhattan Beach has not wavered. I will continue using my social media pages (@phoebeformb) to inform residents about local issues and encourage participation in council decision-making. The momentum and engagement that my campaign built will continue.
And to all those who reached out to me personally during my campaign, special thanks. Hearing from you was the best part of the campaign. Please continue to let me know your thoughts, desires, and concerns so we can make Manhattan Beach an even better place to live and grow.
—Phoebe Lyons, Manhattan Beach
Burton gratitude
Thank you to my campaign team, my supporters who donated, phone banked, planted yard signs and the MB residents who voted for me. Running for office is one avenue of public service, an important one, and I am proud of our campaign. I am humbled and honored by all the support I received.
Although we were not successful in being elected, we did accomplish much by defining the issues in the campaign that our important to our community. This resulted in candidates promising to oppose the desalination plant, to support the ban on short-term rentals and to make public safety council's top priority. I also believe our campaign had a positive impact on the final results.
As my public service career to our city ends, I will focus my remaining years in service to providing educational opportunities to the underserved, young women and men from disadvantaged backgrounds. There are many avenues to support those less fortunate but the best way that I know to end the cycle of poverty is to provide opportunities for a college education and advanced degrees. That’s the way to truly empower a person to succeed in life.
So, I will continue to serve on the El Camino College Foundation. For MCHS seniors, El Camino College is the “smart choice” for starting your college career offering a challenging academic curricula with a richly diverse student body. For high school students in surrounding areas, El Camino represents hope.
—Mark Burton, Manhattan Beach
Pier railings cost
I could not help but notice last week's article about the city's plan to replace the railings on the Manhattan Beach pier (Pier rails to be replaced next year," The Beach Reporter, 11/5/20). To the casual observer, replacing a few 30-year old railings would seem to be a straightforward matter, but nothing is simple in the once great State of California, where approval by the local city council who must pay for the project is not sufficient. No, permits and approvals of no less than four other local and state agencies, including the LA Regional Water Control Board (are the railings in the water?), also are required. Perhaps in your next article on the project you would do us readers and taxpayers the service of telling us how much the permitting and approvals add to the cost and time of completion of the project.
—Dale Short, Manhattan Beach
Bias in news outlets
Caleb Wallis wrote last week ("Critical thinking about current events," The Beach Reporter, 11/5/20) that young people are reacting before educating themselves about a topic — which is true — especially when it comes to incidents involving the police. However, Wallis recommends the AP and Reuters as unbiased news outlets. I am not familiar with Reuters but have noted that AP is biased. As a former student and editor in the field of journalism, I was taught not to interject feelings and not to be subjective in news articles. However the AP has its own stylebook for writers where it requires the use of the term “anti-abortion” to refer to those who want limits on abortion but does not use the term pro-life. For pro-abortion proponents, it advocates the use of the term “pro-choice.” See the bias? I have also noted that the AP often quotes individuals from one political party but does not seek out individuals from the other side.
—Jacqueline Zuanich-Ferrell, Manhattan Beach
Congressman Lieu's platform
I am wondering now that Ted Lieu has been re-elected to U.S. Congress for the 33rd Congressional District, will he come out and address what his platform is, tell us what his record shows he has accomplished and will he ever openly address his constituency? He refused to debate his opponents in at least the last two election cycles. Does anyone else in the district suspect that Mr. Lieu is involved in a clandestine operation?
—Louie Pastor, Manhattan Beach
Concern about ballot integrity
I walked in to vote electronically on Grant, on their machine, on Nov. 3 and everything went fine. But the lady poll worker was asking the people who were voting if she could collect the ballots that were mailed to us, the ones we took in as voting guides. She said she was collecting them to recycle. Recycle ... really?
Of all the ballots she collected could she have gone in and changed my vote or anyone else's vote if she had the original ballot? She seemed pretty insistent. I said no and I took my own ballot home to recycle. But how about the stack she already had? Are all the poll workers in California doing the same thing? With SCORECARD could they have changed my vote if they had the original ballot if they wanted to? Just like you shouldn't touch someone else's child you shouldn't touch someone else's ballot. Seemed really fishy.
—Kelly Kessler, Redondo Beach