Bus loading near school
Thank you Manhattan Beach City Council, MBPD Officer Abreu, Traffic Engineer Erik Zandvliet, Director of Public Works Stephanie Katsouleas, City Manager Bruce Moe and MB Parking and Public Improvements Commissioner
Joe Franklin for keeping our children and streets safe.
Your timely action averted a potentially disastrous situation.
An dangerous scenario was continuously developing due to three to four different private schools' buses simultaneously converging on one residential street in Manhattan Beach. All buses were loading in one small area. The volume of cars exceeded available parking. The intense congestion in a short time window, with children rushing between idling, backed-up cars on this narrow suburban street, was an accident waiting to happen.
We are grateful to our caring and conscientious city leaders for working with the private schools and parents to find workable solutions and proactively preventing a dangerous situation.
—Debbie Granow, Manhattan Beach
Tobacco/vaping ban
Regarding the Manhattan Beach City Council total ban on tobacco/vaping: I agree these are very unhealthy products and "the single deadliest consumer product ever sold," as Councilmember Steve Napolitano said in the article. But why stop there? Next up should be banning alcohol sales in the liquor stores and bars/restaurants. These are also not good for our collective health and the City Council should really consider this next. I'm sure the City Council can help those businesses find alternative items to sell. Juices perhaps? In all seriousness, I applaud Councilmember Hadley for dissenting on this issue.
—Eric Sugden, Manhattan Beach
Traffic rule enforcement
I'm wondering what exactly parking and traffic enforcement personnel in Manhattan Beach do to earn their taxpayer-funded salaries. Because by all evidence, enforcement of basic parking codes and traffic laws is not part of their job descriptions. Go by the Rosecrans/Sepulveda intersection any evening at rush hour and you'll see four or five cars blatantly run the red light every time the light changes. But you'll have more luck spotting a unicorn than any enforcement presence.
Similar driving practices—texting, ignoring stop signs, not stopping for pedestrians even at crosswalks—happen all over the city, every day. If possible, the parking situation is even more dire. Construction vehicles, often three or four to a building site, park at any angle, on both sides of many small streets, choking streets and frustrating residents for months on end. And when did "diagonal" parking become not only legal but the norm? Wander around the Tree section any evening and you'll see entire blocks where most cars pull in at an angle, leaving a third of large SUVs sticking out onto the blacktop. When it happens on both sides of the street, it is a challenge to get a small car through the chaos. In the event of an earthquake or fire, emergency vehicles would have no chance of getting down those streets. These dangerous practices would end virtually overnight at any sign of vigorous enforcement.
—Tom Gilroy, Manhattan Beach
Proposition 13
California’s schools are underfunded and the need to replace and upgrade aging infrastructure is essential. Prop 13 is one attempt at helping but a critical provision in it eliminates developer fees that are essential to mitigate the impacts of increased residential development. These are fees that can be levied on new residential construction to offset impacts like needing to build classrooms for the additional students that new residential construction brings.
To help solve the affordable housing crisis in California, Prop 13 all but eliminates these fees for multifamily residential development to make building new housing a bit cheaper. The cost of building new infrastructure to support increased student enrollment though is now left to the already underfunded school districts if Prop 13 passes which means for some districts like RBUSD, millions of dollars meant to offset the impacts of adding more students will be lost.
Prop 13 will leave us paying off a bond measure for the next 35 years that likely won’t ever fund schools in the South Bay and instead actively strips funding from them at a time when we’re already struggling with budget shortfalls and crowded classrooms. It’s unacceptable that we’re being pushed to add significantly more housing while at the same time stripping developer fees needed to offset the cost of rising student enrollment.
I urge you to vote no on Prop 13 in the March election. Our children deserve safe and modern schools but Prop 13 isn’t the right solution.
—Dan Elder, Redondo Beach
Recall effort
Congratulations to Redondo Beach Councilmember John Gran for his hard fought victory over the recall petition drive in District 4. John Gran is my hero! He took on the deep-pocketed political action committees that were attempting to remove him from office (prior to the March 2021 General Municipal Election) and won!
Also, a big shout-out to all the District 4 residents that withdrew their signatures from the recall petition drive, your patience and perseverance really made a huge difference! Thank you for doing the right thing!
—Pat Healy, Redondo Beach