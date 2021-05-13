Zoning for BCHD project
The Beach Cities Health District wants to build their huge and expensive assisted living plan without allowing the residents of Redondo Beach to vote on the zoning change for its current site. The district went to the City of Redondo Beach and asked to have it changed.
I oppose the proposed inclusion of assisted living [RCFE - Residential Care Facilities for the Elderly], in the definition of a public land use. RCFE, especially those that charge market rents like $12,000+ per month, must be required to obtain Conditional Use Permits. The public has a right to review and protect itself from commercial uses on our scarce public land.
Please reject the consultant or staff changes to the General Plan Advisory Committee recommendations and continue to require any RCFE on public land to have a Conditional Use Permit. The Staff of Redondo Beach has brought this issue to the council for a vote. I think the citizens of Redondo Beach should be able to decide on this change. Do not allow this expensive, unnecessary, overbloated project to proceed. Redondo Beach ultimately will pay the majority of monies for this project that it cannot afford.
I am a senior and want the BCHD to continue with the wonderful programs that allow individuals to stay in their own homes, and health and wellness programs that help all communities in association with Social Security and other federal programs. Please, Redondo Beach City councilmembers, defer to the people.
—Melanie Cohen, Redondo Beach
Soroptimists thank sponsors
Soroptimist International of Manhattan Beach held its annual screening of the Lunafest Film Festival on May 1-2. We wish to thank our sponsors, donors and attendees for their support.
Lunafest is the first international traveling film festival that celebrates and champions women’s unique voices in film. We are honored that our community has given the festival outstanding support over the 15 years we have hosted.
Our sincere thanks to Full Moon sponsors Manhattan Village and Athleta; Blue Moon sponsor Chevron; Half Moon sponsors Smart & Final, 3V Signs and Banners, Margaret May Insurance and Financial Services, Simms Restaurants; Snack Bag donors Total Wine, California Pizza Kitchen, Ralphs and Oriental Trading.
Individual donors contributed cash donations as well as Snack Back candy, including Teresa Anaya, Marixa Barba, Helen Block, Mary Ann Doms, Kelly Fogarty, Susie Fraley, Gary Gartsman, Patricia Haught, Angela and Chris Jones, Michele Memmott, Christine Mendez, Sue Molyneux, Jane Munson, Taylor Richmond and Penny Wirsing.
The women and girls we serve are the beneficiaries and this year we made $17,500 in cash awards to female heads of household who are enrolled in college or vocational courses to improve their employment opportunities. Eleven women received the Live Your Dream Education Awards, and we are inspired by their perseverance to overcome obstacles from domestic abuse and medical issues to caring for family members.
Special thanks to Christian Masini for editing our video, Michael Hixon for his reporting, and Manhattan Beach Chamber of Commerce and South Bay Live for promoting Lunafest.
—Kelly Fogarty, Manhattan Beach
County DA recall discussion
It would be unprecedented, and pure folly, if the Manhattan Beach City Council votes to support the recall of LA County District Attorney George Gascon. At a time when our community needs to unite, such action will only result in further divisiveness and partisanship. I think we have had enough of both.
With the constant barrage of negative publicity our city has received in regards to the Bruce’s Beach matter, just imagine what will happen if the council votes to support the recall of the District Attorney? Talk about incredibly bad timing. Yuck!
If a councilmember feels so strongly about supporting such a recall, then they should do so in their individual capacity only. To ask for a council vote to take an official position, a position that would represent our entire community, just seems unfair, partisan and purely political.
Yes, I know some are unhappy with the District Attorney and his proposed changes—changes he ran on. And, as registered voters, MB residents can sign a petition to recall.
If the council truly wants to keep us safer, then hire the two more police officers the chief requested in the proposed budget last year. We all know that a police presence is the most effective way to “prevent and deter” crime. It’s obvious to all that crime will likely rise in the coming years. The time to hire more police is now, not later. After all, failing to prepare is preparing to fail.
—Mark Burton, Manhattan Beach