We are both 2018 graduates of Mira Costa High School, two of four organizers who led a peaceful protest against police brutality and systemic racism in Manhattan Beach on June 2, 2020. More than 1,000 people attended the march that traveled to Hermosa Beach and back.
Despite businesses boarding up in both cities, there were no arrests and no looting.
Our parents worked extremely hard to afford us a lifestyle that offered us a strong education. They taught us the value of knowledge and hard work, of earning everything we wanted so doubt could never be shed on our achievements. Ethics and a strong moral fiber were priorities in our households.
We were taught to show pride in our culture and ancestry, the color of our skin, the curl of our hair.
Despite being upstanding individuals who made sure to raise their children to be the same, no level of achievable kindness, knowledge or wealth could help our parents truly shield their babies from reality. Wealth could not afford the bliss of ignorance for people like us.
Our society reminds us of the presence of racism even when we should be focusing on playtime. Trending hashtags and livestreams are the new daily reminders.
Living or going to school in Manhattan Beach did not shelter us from racism, it exposed us.
Even beyond our parents’ warnings, people made sure we were perfectly familiar with the hot pang of hurt when we were on the receiving end of a joke about our hair or an inappropriate question about how our family afforded to live in the neighborhood. When we saw yet another story of an innocent Black life lost to police brutality, another headline about someone’s child stolen from them because of the color of their skin, another expression of violence and pain, it was a confirmation of what our parents always told us. They hoped making us aware would prevent us from being next.
Organizing a protest was a demonstration of both unity and grief.
We had to turn the pain of the losses of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Sean Bell, Tamir Rice, Sandra Bland, Oscar Grant, Atatiana Jefferson, Aiyana Stanley Jones, Natasha McKenna, Trayvon Martin, Eric Garner, Philando Castile, Kimani Gray, and far too many others into action before it became numbness.
Our march was a response to current news stories and centuries of oppression never televised. We marched so those around us who felt unaffected could no longer pretend our presence or pain do not exist in their communities for their own comfort.
When the stakes are not as high for some, it is easy to celebrate.
The Mira Costa Class of 2020 deserves to celebrate, as graduating high school is an important milestone. On June 11, many students showed up to the Strand "march" after the school-sponsored drive-through graduation without knowledge of how the event came to be. However, many also knowingly used the current political climate and protests around the country to deliberately misrepresent the party as a march to circumvent the ban on large gatherings.
Would you have marched if we hadn’t?
We would venture to say that many of those who attended the walking graduation party also attended the MB Peace Protest.
We hoped our protest would spark inspiration for true ally-ship. Falsely representing your celebration as a march, even if never explicitly stated as a BLM march, demonstrates a fundamental misunderstanding of our movement.
This is appropriation and exploitation of our pain for your ability to party during a pandemic.
We are saddened this is the inspiration that was drawn from our movement. You missed our message. This is an important opportunity to practice introspection. Many who consider themselves allies fail to recognize how their own behaviors can contribute to the very systems of oppression we protest against.
Deliberate misuse of our right to protest is a minimization of the collective pain and pride we feel as Black and Brown people in a world stacked against us.
The positioning of the Mira Costa graduation celebration as a "march" is demonstrative of privilege that your Black peers never had the opportunity to experience. We march out of necessity, accepting the risks.
Even as a peaceful protest, we were so concerned about being attacked that we recommended protestors wear helmets and goggles. We made sure to have milk, baking soda and water on hand just in case of tear gas. We march—because in George Floyd’s face, we see our family. We march—because right now, the stakes feel higher than ever.
Effective ally-ship requires humility and self-reflection. While performative activism comes from good intentions, you can’t just donate or show up to a protest and call it a day.
Today’s civil unrest is the culmination of everyday demonstrations of the racism that permeates our society. Being a true ally is a daily conscious effort to reject even casual instances of racism.
While intentions count, ultimately the outcome of your actions is what truly matters. We invite you to work with us by making a commitment to this conscious allyship. We sincerely thank our peers for showing support and are happy to watch our country grow and mature into a more compassionate space.