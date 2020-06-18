It is the season of caps and gowns and looking toward the future, even at a time when tomorrow seems like a remote concept.
It’s hard not to think our society as a whole ought to be sent back to summer school for remedial courses in race relations and public health.
In the more than 30 years I have been writing columns for this newspaper, every June I have provided some unsolicited advice to the latest graduating class of high school seniors.
In keeping with that tradition, to the class of 2020, I say this:
We are sorry.
On behalf of my generation, let me apologize. We did our best. We have some nice highlights on our resume from the last few decades—stuff like winning the cold war, advancements in medicine, science, and technology, not to mention Netflix—but in many regards, we really screwed the pooch.
We consumed without regard to how the stuff we consumed was made. We created a financial system where pushing paper and leveraged debt around made a few people very rich but struck many more with low-paying jobs.
We tolerated a justice system that results in one man losing his life over an allegedly fraudulent $20 bill while corporate board rooms full of Wall Street executives thrived on opaque “financial instruments” that bilked investors and homeowners out of billions of dollars and not one of them ended up behind bars for it.
We paid lip service to a changing climate that threatens our very existence but really didn’t change much about how we live. We elected too many leaders who don’t listen to scientists about climate change, pandemics or a host of other existential threats.
We have tolerated an ever-widening gap in wealth inequality and the increasing difficulty for the average American to afford a home, college education and health care, the basic building blocks of a middle-class life.
And, as the protests in cities all over the world illustrate, people of color have had to deal with all the aforementioned challenges with the added burden of being afraid that any encounter with the police could turn violent, and even deadly.
It hasn’t helped that we have neglected vital police training in de-escalation of dangerous situations, made it practically impossible to fire bad officers and weakened early childhood education, social services and mental health programs, leaving police to deal with domestic challenges that can’t be solved by law enforcement.
So there you have it, graduates. There’s your to-do list. Oh, and you need to work a lot so you can fund the Social Security I will need to retire.
Of course, that’s a cop-out. My generation is big on copping out. If any of the aforementioned problems are going to be solved, it will take effort, dedication and sacrifice from every generation on the planet.
But you, the young people, you will be the engine, the energy and the conscience. Thanks to the internet and social media, no generation before you has been as informed about the injustices of the world and able to connect in mass action to address them.
Forty years ago this week, I graduated from Mira Costa High School. With unemployment at 7.1%, the country was just starting what would be a two-year recession. American hostages were being held by Iran, apartheid was still the law of the land in South Africa, right wing death squads in El Salvador were perpetuating a blood bath that would claim more than 30,000 lives, and the first American patient would be diagnosed with what would later be identified as AIDS.
Other than the hostages in Iran, I was not aware of the details behind any of that news. I read the Los Angeles Times and Time magazine, but I didn’t spend much time really thinking about what was going on in the world. I didn’t even realize there had been a recession until I looked it up to write this column.
CNN was just starting that year, competing with the half-hour of evening news on the three major networks by providing 24-hour coverage. Back then, it seemed like a crazy idea. How could there possibly be enough news to fill 24 hours?
Today, you graduates are wading into a world awash in news, opinion, rumor and propaganda. You are the first generation to live all of your lives in the digital age. As digital natives, you have a lot to teach those older than you about navigating social media and the rest of cyberspace.
I believe you are up to that task, in addition to making headway in the social and economic problems that plague us. You know how to get information, make connections and mobilize for action. You don’t easily take no for an answer, and you don’t believe that something can’t be done because it hasn’t been done before.
You Zoomed your way through senior year and, most impressively, so many of you spent the past two weeks marching — in person and across social media — in protest of the tragic death of George Floyd. You show no signs of being a generation who will stand for the disparities in justice, health care, education, and household wealth that are strangling the American dream.
Our problems are not yours to solve alone. It will take all of us. But I predict you will be at the forefront of change, challenging us all to find a new and better way.
And for that, let me be the first to say, thank you.