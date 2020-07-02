These are dark and troubling times, so I will take inspiration and optimism wherever I can find it.
Maybe it’s the beauty of the sunset over the ocean. Or the sidewalk art of children with messages of love and unity.
Or maybe it’s the dolphins on the Strand.
What? You have not seen the dolphins on the Strand? I am not talking about seeing dolphins in the ocean from the Strand. I am talking about dolphins on the Strand.
Well, actually, I am not the one talking about it. It’s the sign, and it’s just one reason this sign is my favorite of all time.
At the southwest corner of 21st Street and Pacific Coast Highway in Hermosa Beach, there hangs a vinyl banner boasting the attributes of the large apartment building at that location.
This may look like just any apartment building, but according to the sign, it’s extraordinary.
First of all, it’s called the Marina Bay Club. There isn’t a marina or a bay within two miles of the place, but it’s a catchy name, right?
The sign is all about selling the sizzle over the steak. That’s why I love it. It’s got hutzpah. It’s got moxie. It doesn’t just look at the glass half full. It insists the glass is a crystal Baccarat champagne flute, even if to the naked eye it looks like a McDonald’s collectible cup.
Here, in all its glory, is what the sign says. I have not corrected any grammar, and I have tried to present the line breaks as they are:
Mermaids live here.
Inhale Hawaii air before gusts to LA
(smog capital USA), live 3-5 years (arrow up).
Earthquake retrofit save life and property
Harvard UCLA love HB schools. PVT beach close by
Solar elec, lush dry landscape, putting green
4 golf clubs incl Trump Nat’l, 2 pools, spa
Gated entry, pkg, 2Blks Pier Ave
Upscale Cafes, Hot Spots, Celebrities Live Nearby
CA#1 Bike Path, Strand Dolphins
Pelicans, Sunsets, Run, Surf, Walk, Lounge
Family Values, Affordable elegance
Free 15 min parking new tenants only.
Got all that? Notice there is no comma between “Strand” and “Dolphins.” “Strand” is clearly a descriptor here, telling us where the dolphins are. I don’t know if they are in tanks, or swimming along some glass-topped subterranean pool running along the Strand, but clearly the sign says they are there.
Did you know that we breathe Hawaii air? I did not know that air is a Hawaiian export product, but I am glad to fill my lungs with it before it heads into the smoggy hellscape of Los Angeles. And I am going to live three to five years longer and not be killed in an earthquake if I move into the Marina Bay Club, not to mention the fact that my neighbors will be mermaids. I hope they use the spa.
Oh, how I will enjoy the landscape that is somehow both lush and dry. And too bad I am not having any more kids, because apparently admissions officers at both Harvard and UCLA are just waiting for applications postmarked from the Marina Bay Club.
Ok, so maybe the sign does gild the lily a little. The golf clubs, including Trump’s, are at least 15 miles away, and Pier Avenue is about eight (not two) blocks south. But you can’t deny there are some upscale cafes and hot spots there. When this pandemic ends, anyone who is anyone would want to be seen standing in line among the halter tops and polo shirts waiting to get into Sharkeez.
But don’t let those hot spots fool you. As the sign says, the Marina Bay Club is also all about family values and affordable elegance. If you don’t believe me, you can check it out yourself with 15 minutes of FREE parking.
If you walk into the courtyard and you don’t see any mermaids or Harvard undergrads studying around either of the two pools, do not be disappointed. Take heart that the place has such fantastic ambitions.
And you know what? We do have better air than L.A., Hermosa schools are great, our public beaches are better than any private ones I have ever seen, you can at least see dolphins from the Strand, and Vince Vaughn does live in the parts.
If I am going to live three to five years longer, I am glad it’s going to be here.