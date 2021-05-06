Forty-six young sailors competed in the Ken Hoover Youth Regatta hosted by the King Harbor Yacht Club the weekend of May 1-2.
The racers, aged 8-15, piloted 8-foot single-sail race boats called Optimists. The dinghies comprise the largest single class of sail boat racing in the world. Racers often go on to compete in high school, college and even Olympic-level competitions.
In King Harbor, the rookie sailors of the Green Fleet competed inside the breakwater where the waters were calm. Sailors in the Champion Fleet, some of whom participate in international competitions, sailed outside the breakwater in the open ocean.
Carly Kieding, from Santa Barbara Yacht Club, took first place, with Kanoa Lee, also from SBYC, taking second. Alex Beggs, from King Harbor Yacht Club took third place. Full results are posted at: www.regattanetwork.com/event/22185#_newsroom+results
King Harbor Youth Foundation offers a summer sailing program for children as well as adult sailing lessons on 24-foot sailboats. For more information, visit KHYF.org or email director @KHYF.org or call 424-287-7245.