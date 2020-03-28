The Redondo Beach Chamber of Commerce has created a guide to local, still open restaurants and businesses.
The new website, Redondo To Go, lists restaurants offering takeout, essential businesses such as health and financial facilities, as well as information and resources about coronavirus. There's also a form to fill out that will connect you with employment opportunities in the South Bay.
Redondo's Chamber also added a "Businesses Open for You" page on its website.
Chamber members can email the following information to Cheryl Kahnamoui, Cheryl@redondochamber.org, to be added to the lists:
Business Name:
Mailing Address:
Business Phone Number:
Business Website:
Brief Description of services/hours:
Visit https://redondotogo.com/ or https://www.redondochamber.org/ for more information.