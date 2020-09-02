In July, both Hermosa and Manhattan Beach implemented face covering compliance ordinances that introduced fines for violators of $100-$350 in Manhattan; $100-$500 in Hermosa.
Both cities are more focused on warnings and education, rather than citations, said city officials.
Manhattan Beach has issued 378 citations since implementation, George Gabriel, senior management analyst for the city wrote by email. Most people cited are first-time offenders, he added, and no one has received the maximum fine. Staff offers face coverings to those cited to ensure they don't violate a second time.
Over the Aug. 28-30 weekend, Hermosa Beach enforcement officers approached approximately 300 people, issued 92 citations and handed out 66 masks.
Manhattan Beach's rule covers the entire city, while Hermosa's only requires masks be worn at all times on the beach when not in the water, on the greenbelt, on the Strand, at all parks, in Pier Plaza and in the downtown area.
One of Hermosa Beach City Council's goals was to make enforcement officers highly visible, said Police Chief Paul LeBaron, in potentially crowded areas such as Pier Plaza and the greenbelt.
LeBaron said the officers were directed to be in areas where violating social distancing rules would most apply and he said enforcement has been going well and they have seen more people wearing masks.
The contract for hired officers in Hermosa Beach currently costs $10,400, city manager Suja Lowenthal said during a council meeting last month, and will not exceed $125,000. The city pays the enforcement firm $65 an hour; the firm has officers in the field seven days a week.
“We do not expect income from citations to cover the cost of enforcement,” Lowenthal said at the meeting. “Instead, the city is seeking reimbursement from state government for all expenses related to COVID-19 expenditures, including the cost of hiring additional personnel to enforce face-mask requirements.”
The cost for Manhattan Beach's contract, meanwhile, is ongoing because it is for an emergency response, Gabriel said. The contracted firm in that city also makes $65 per hour, he said, and the city currently pays it out of the general fund.
Manhattan Beach does, however, intend to submit for reimbursement through the Federal Emergency Management Agency plan, Gabriel added, which can cover up to 75% of the cost for contracted enforcement officers. That process can take a year to 18 months.
Hermosa's officers, four whom are on duty during the weekend and two during the week, wore body cameras for the first time over the Aug. 28-30 weekend.
Manhattan Beach, however, has not added body cameras at this point, Gabriel said, but staff is exploring the possibility.
LeBaron said the cameras hold the officers accountable by promoting transparency.
“If somebody wants to argue the merits of the case that they've received a citation inappropriately, cameras, oftentimes, can be very good for gathering evidence to prove or disprove somebody's concerns,” LeBaron said.
"People who are inclined to treat officers or enforcement personnel inappropriately, usually have a change of mind when they realize that they're on camera," he added.
With an expected warm Labor Day weekend coming up, LeBaron welcomes people to enjoy the city’s beach, but, he said, laws will be enforced.
“We will be absolutely gearing up looking for those egregious violations of the different laws, whether it be health order or actual laws that have been in place for many, many years,” LeBaron said. “We will be focused on those areas where people's quality of life are being affected the most.”
In Manhattan Beach, enforcement efforts for Labor Day weekend are being planned, Gabriel said, but officer presence will accommodate the city's typical influx of visitors on holidays.