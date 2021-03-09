The West Basin Municipal Water District has a new, contactless delivery program to provide qualified district residents with free rain barrels. The 55-gallon, eco-friendly vessels are used to collect rainwater to use for landscaping while reducing urban runoff into storm drains. This year, 1,000 barrels will be available to eligible homes. One rain barrel normally costs about $100 and can save up to 620 gallons per year.
“Capturing rainwater with a free rain barrel from West Basin is a great way to water your garden, prevent runoff pollution from flowing into waterways, and save money,” said West Basin Board President Harold C. Williams in a press release.
Registration is required and conditions apply. Rain barrel deliveries will be scheduled in groups, with lead times of up to a few weeks between order and delivery dates.
To register for a rain barrel delivery or learn more about the program, visit www.westbasin.org/rainbarrels or call (310)371- 4633 for details.