For five years, fresh produce could be found on Pier Plaza in Hermosa Beach mid-week, but that ended in March when the Farmers Market fell victim to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Mark Anderson, with Sprouts of Promise, said he was hoping to reopen the Wednesday market, but just as he was making plans, he learned through an email his contract will not be renewed by the Hermosa Beach Chamber of Commerce. So, the market is closed for good.
Social distancing and other restrictions during the pandemic has kept the Hermosa Beach market closed, Anderson said, mainly due to financial considerations. They would have had to put a minimum of six feet between vendors, which limits the number of vendors, and could only have farmers and pre-packaged food vendors at the booths.
“Rather than these markets being community events where people congregate hang out, grab some food, listen to music, farmers market operators have stripped down the farmers market to just be the core food items,” said Anderson, who is also known as Farmer Mark. Anderson manages several markets in Los Angeles.
So Anderson said he requested a short term fee waiver from the city and the chamber so he could at least break even. Sprouts of Promise paid fees to the city and the chamber. The fees for the city were related to the parking spots in Lot B that they were utilizing for market vendors.
“Then they (chamber) kind of came back within the past two weeks or so and said, “Hey, you know, what can we do now? And I said things are easing up a little bit. More customers, because I run other markets, are coming out. ‘Yeah, I'm happy to make that investment of reopening.”
He then received the email from the chamber that they were not renewing the contract.
Hermosa Beach Chamber CEO Maureen Hunt said there were a number of issues behind not renewing Anderson’s contract and she said it was not an easy decision.
“Because of the added restrictions from LA County Health Department due to COVID-19, causing added costs to the farmers and the Chamber, the fact that COVID cases are on the rise, and the uncertainty of the market continuing, and the contract ending after five years, it created the 'perfect storm' for the Chamber Board to decide it would be best to discontinue the market at this time,” Hunt said.
Hunt said they are still open to the possibility of having a market again when things are more stable.
“It’s not fair to the farmers and vendors, the chamber, or the residents to just start, stop, start, stop,” Hunt said.
Kelly Orta, the city’s community resource manager, said in an email the only fee, which was $157.50 per week, required for the Wednesday farmers market was for parking in Lot B for the vendors. Additionally, the city gave the market manager a 50% reduction in lot fees, she added.
Orta said the city did not charge Anderson or the chamber to use Pier Plaza, which normally costs more than $11,000 per day.
“They received the use of Pier Plaza at no charge,” Orta wrote.
Orta added there were new requirements for farmers markets imposed by the Public Health Order to safely operate during the pandemic.
“The City staff was open to discussions with the Chamber about implementing these requirements,” Orta wrote. “But the Chamber’s contract with its market manager and the City were expiring, and we were told the Chamber didn’t have the resources at this time to implement the Public Health Order’s requirements and to enter into new contracts.”
Other farmers markets, which were deemed essential business in March under the novel coronavirus shelter-in-place order, have reopened in the South Bay, including Manhattan Beach’s Downtown Farmers Market, which opened on May 12 with COVID-19 restrictions, and the Torrance farmers market at Wilson Park which was only closed for one week in March.
Hermosa Beach has a Friday farmers market, at 1035 Valley Dr., managed by the Hermosa Beach Rotary Club.
Orta said the Rotary has a new market manager and is waiting to reopen the Friday market when school resumes. Much of that market's business, Orta said, comes from parents after Hermosa View School pickup.
Steve Peterson, president of the Rotary Club, said they are working on a plan to re-open in mid-August.
“We have identified a new Market Manager (Nancy Jones) who is identifying farmers and packaged goods suppliers who would like to join us in reopening the market,” said Peterson in an email. “We still will have to get approvals from the LA County Health Department and the City of Hermosa Beach to re-open, but we are pleased to have encouraging comments from the city staff so we think we will be good to go in August.”
Anderson said three of his other markets have been open throughout the pandemic, including Newport Beach, Costa Mesa and Westwood Village.
“We feel open air farmers markets provide an even safer environment to do your shopping versus in an indoor grocery store,” Anderson said.“I just want people to be able to have access to farmers and locally grown food because I feel that that's the most nutritious and (best) source of food out there,” Anderson said.